1. Episode 107
Nico visits her husband in the hospital, wearing a dress by Alberta Ferretti, a Kara Ross purse and costume jewelry and brooch.
GET NICO'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Navy v-neck dress victoriassecret.com
Turquoise brooch pugster.com
Stacked rings overstock.com
Green croc bag nyandcompany.com
-
2. Episode 106
Wendy heads to the office for a meeting with her boss in a mod-esque dress from Courreges. The cream piece is accessorized with a Michael Kors coat, a Bottega Veneta bag, Tom Ford sunglasses and costume jewelry.
GET WENDY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Sunglasses fredflare.com
Earrings forever21.com
Dress target.com
Necklace forever21.com
Bag nyandcompany.com
Watch nyandcompany.com
-
3. Episdoe 105Wendy returns home from working all night. Her work uniform includes a black sweater from Michael Kors, a silver J.Mendel skirt, and for this scene, she has on her own diamond and platinum ring.
GET WENDY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Black Sweater nordstrom.com
Metallic Skirt qvc.com
Earrings emitations.com
Ring jcpenney.com
Black Pearl Necklace walmart.com
-
4. Episode 104Victory in a Tuleh coat and Jean Paul Gaultier dress, has a confrontation with Wendy at a movie premiere.
GET VICTORY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Coat victoriassecret.com
Camisole urbanoutfitters.com
Belt hsn.com
Earrings bluefly.com
Bracelet nordstrom.com
-
5. Episode 103Nico, in a Versace coat and Diane von Furstenberg dress, checks out the Louboutins in the expansive Saks shoe department, which has its own zip code.
GET NICO'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Coat macys.com
Bag shoemall.com
Shirt nyancompany.com
-
6. Episode 103After a lunch, the girls head to Saks Fifth Avenue for much-need retail therapy. Wendy wears a dress and coat by Prada. Victory dresses up Citizens of Humanity jeans with a J.Mendel top and Elie Tahari coat.
GET WENDY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Ring jcrew.com
Rings nessaleestyle.com
Shoes endless.com
Dress americanapparel.net
Bag ebags.com
GET VICTORY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Top victoriassecret.com
Earrings bluefly.com
Bag styleviolet.com
Ring bloomingdales.com
-
7. Episode 102
Sweet and Sassy Victory looks pristine in a Peter Som dress and costume earrings.
GET VICTORY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Dress us.redoute.com
Earrings anntaylor.com
-
8. Episode 102
Movie Producer Wendy is hard at work trying to juggle work, life and friends. Here she wears a gray suit and blouse from Dior and costume jewelry.
GET WENDY'S LOOK FOR LESS:
Blouse overstock.com
Skirt urbanoutfitters.com
Ring nyandcompany.com
Watch nyandcompany.com
-
9. Triple ThreatThere are five stars of the new NBC series Lipstick Jungle, which airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. The first is Brooke Shields (left), who plays Wendy Healy, a movie executive. Next is Kim Raver (center) in the role of Nico Reilly, a magazine editor. And then Lindsay Price, who fills the role of fashion designer Victory Ford. The other two characters in this series based on Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell's book Lipstick Jungle are the clothes and New York City.
In this photo, Wendy shines in Carlos Miele, Nico looks stunning in Monique Lhuillier and Victory scores in Phillip Lim. Check back each week to see what the ladies wore on the latest episode and how you can get look-alike styles on the cheap.
