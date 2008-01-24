There are five stars of the new NBC series Lipstick Jungle, which airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. The first is Brooke Shields (left), who plays Wendy Healy, a movie executive. Next is Kim Raver (center) in the role of Nico Reilly, a magazine editor. And then Lindsay Price, who fills the role of fashion designer Victory Ford. The other two characters in this series based on Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell's book Lipstick Jungle are the clothes and New York City.



In this photo, Wendy shines in Carlos Miele, Nico looks stunning in Monique Lhuillier and Victory scores in Phillip Lim. Check back each week to see what the ladies wore on the latest episode and how you can get look-alike styles on the cheap.



