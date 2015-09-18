Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Lily Tomlin's Best Red Carpet Looks
-
1. At The 2015 Emmy Awards
At 76 years old, the legendary actress still stuns on the red carpet. For the Emmys, Tomlin paired ruffled black separates with graphic shell jewelry and a classic black clutch. Her signature curly crop tops off the timeless look.
-
2. at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards
For the Globes, Tomlin paired a black, sleeveless satin gown with an elegant, sheer embroidered jacket. The array of silver-toned jewels and a standout necklace proved that the star knows how to appropriately accessorize.
-
3. at a 2015 New York Screening of Grandma
For Tomlin, updating a go-to look is all in the details. Here, the star paired a traditional pantsuit with a graphic silver necklace and a jacket adorned with silk, pinstripe-like accents.
-
4. at the 2013 New York premiere of Admission
Dressed in head to toe black, Tomlin let her necklace's geometric pendant do the talking. The monochromatic ensemble polished her red carpet look together, while, the small, barely-there accessories managed to make a fashionable statement. The standout? A perfectly-fitted black leather topper.
-
5. at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
To receive the Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for her role in An Apology to Elephants, Tomlin elegantly opted for a pantsuit combination that was nothing short of gorgeous. Not only did the star wear matching gold earrings, but metal-trimmed detailing around the jacket shined alongside her trophy.
-
6. at the 2013 Women's Media Awards
It's evident that for Tomlin, sequined jackets are always a yes. Here, the legend once more chose to be comfortable in a pair of pants and a paired down black top. However, instead of sticking to any black blazer, she made sure to make a statement in a piece covered with shiny embellishments.
-
7. at the 2010 Emmy Awards
Tomlin ditched her affinity for black and dared to not only wear a zebra-print shirt with a matching jacket, but also accessorize in a wild style. Paired with a floor-length brown skirt, the beauty threw on a brown belt with woven leather detailing, a gold necklace replete with pendants, and matching metallic jewelry.
-
8. at the 2010 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
It's not necessary to show skin to drop jaws on the red carpet. At the 2010 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, Tomlin beat the feat in a floor-length, long-sleeved gown that mirrored old-Hollywood elegance. She kept things cool with a freshly chopped, pixie-like 'do.
1 of 8
At The 2015 Emmy Awards
At 76 years old, the legendary actress still stuns on the red carpet. For the Emmys, Tomlin paired ruffled black separates with graphic shell jewelry and a classic black clutch. Her signature curly crop tops off the timeless look.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
These Sneakers Are Actually Made from Trees
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM