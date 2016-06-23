9 Reasons Lily-Rose Depp Is a Style Icon In the Making

On the Met Ball red carpet. Front row at Paris fashion week. Prom. Everywhere Lily-Rose Depp goes these days seems to be making headlines, and it’s easy to see why: At just 17 years old, the up-and-coming actress has developed the kind of fearless, self-assured approach to getting dressed that sets the fashion stars apart from pretty people simply wearing nice clothes. When this girl puts something on, she totally owns it.
Her parents, of course, are at least partially to thank for this. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp—notorious for hitting award shows in his signature rakish fedoras, round sunglasses, and skinny ties—and longtime Chanel muse (a legacy Lily-Rose fulfilled late this spring when the brand named her the new face of its No.5 L’Eau fragrance), model Vanessa Paradis, she had two stellar examples to learn from at home. (And, undoubtedly, some killer closets to raid.)
But let's not forget the way this newly minted It girl has reinvented the ubiquitous choker trend by trading ribbons for long, silky scarfs languidly wrapped around her throat, or how she outshone dozens of gowns in a slouchy hoodie and track shorts at Cannes. Her effortless ability to wear jeans like couture (more on that in a minute!) or couture like, well, jeans is an instinct that you simply have or don’t.
Depp definitely does, and we've no doubt it will skyrocket her to style icon status in the years to come. Here, nine flawless outfits that prove it.
1. At Chanel's Metiers d'Art Collection Show
Still in her sophomore year of high school, the rising star made headlines in a Chanel pastel sequin tube top and matching pencil skirt at the label’s 2014/2015 Metiers d’Art Collection show.
2. At the Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition
Between the lavender satin, beaded trim, and full body ruffles, the design of this Chanel dress—as spotted at the brand’s 2015 Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition—might prove overwhelming to someone with less fashion swagger. That, fortunately, is not a problem for this girl.
3. At Chanel's Fall 2015 Couture Show
Dressed in one of Chanel’s iconic LBDs, Lily-Rose sat at a very chic roulette table for the brand’s casino-themed couture show last July. Talk about winning big!
4. At Chanel's Spring 2016 Show
If there were ever a reason to branch out beyond our trusty black bodysuits, it would be this multi-colored design Depp wore with powder blue jeans to Chanel’s Spring 2016 show last September.
5. At the Yoga Hosers Premiere
With the help of striking blue eyeshadow and a slinky red scarf, the actress turned a simple black boucle jacket (by Chanel, natch) and pants into a statement at the January 2016 premiere of her new movie Yoga Hosers.
6. At the 2016 Met Gala
Baby’s first Met Ball! To make her big debut at the Costume Institute Gala this year, Lily opted for a plunging Chanel gown with metallic trim and matching bolero jacket.
7. At Cannes Film Festival 2016
Proof you don’t need a big, fluffy train to stand out on the red carpet: her sporty Chanel sweatsuit from the La Danseuse photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Note how she deftly balances the casual fit with dressier elements, like fiery red heels and smokey eye makeup.
8. At the I, Daniel Premiere During Cannes
Same film festival, different event—and dress! For the premiere of I, Daniel, she did a daring off-the-shoulder design by Chanel. (Sensing a theme yet?)
9. At Prom!
Between its striking scale-like texture and elegant, column fit, the peachy pink gown LRD picked for prom wins the gold for chicest high school dance outfit ever.