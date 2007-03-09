Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Light Layers
-
1. no titleTHE DRESS
Silk shift dress, Alexander Wang, $525; at Oxygene, 305-864-0202.
-
2. no titleTHE TOP
Silk halter top, Chaiken, $370; 323-933-3133.
-
3. no titleTHE DRESS
Silk organza dress, Betsey Johnson, $645; 415-398-2516.
-
4. Lanvin
-
5. Calvin Klein
-
6. Vera Wang
-
7. Balenciaga
-
8. Alexander McQueen
-
9. Peter Som
-
10. Louis Vuitton
-
11. Chanel
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
Check out another hot spring trend here
