Levi's Gets a Streetwear Makeover, Thanks to This Cool Designer Collaboration 

America's most iconic denim label Levi's has found itself in the midst of a streetwear renaissance. After a cameo on the Vetements spring 2017 runway, the jean brand continued to up its street cred through a partnership with yet another incredibly buzzy designer Virgil Abloh of Off-White. Together, the two have dreamed up an 11-piece capsule collection for fall 2016 that hits on today's mood (and slight obsession) for contemporary streetwear in a way that pays homage to the Levi's heritage, highlighting superior construction and quality materials.

"The decision to work together with Virgil on Levi’s Made & Crafted came pretty naturally. Made & Crafted is our premium line—capturing Levi’s utilitarian, working roots and elevating it with the best fabrics and the bandwidth to express ourselves more in a fashion-forward way," said Jonathan Cheung, head of design at Levi’s, in a press release. "This collection was a natural fit to Virgil’s intellectual, transcendent streetwear philosophy—we see this as Levi’s Made & Crafted standing on the shoulders of Levi’s heritage and looking into the future. It’s this mash-up of the familiar, the authenticity of Levi’s with a jarring modernity, that gives this project with Off-White its energy."

The Levi's Made & Crafted x Off-White c/o Vigil Abloh collection blends past and present, with a strong emphasis on the popular "vintage 501s look" but reimagined with modern lines, central split seams, and contrasting color panels and patches. The best part? The collection is available now at off---white.com. Prices are steep (at $650 and up), but in our opinion, so worth it. Scroll through to shop (or simply admire) a few of our favorites, below.