Lena Dunham Wore Fluffy Bunny Heels to the CFDA Awards, and You Have to See Them

Lena Dunham has always been one to defy the norm, regardless of whether she's on or off screen. So of course a fashion event as big as 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards would be no different. The Girls star turned heads on the red carpet in a custom design by Creatures of the Wind, which featured a white cotton poplin layer and a black strapless lace number.

But here's where things got really interesting. She turned to her accessories to pack a playful punch. She wore an exquisite rainbow-y Irene Neuwirth necklace for a pop of color, and she carried a personalized box clutch stamped with her initials. And for the kicker (pun intended), Dunham stepped into a pair of fluffy pale-pink bunny high-heel slippers by Streetzie's ($98; streetzieshighheelbunnyslippers.com) in what turned out to be not only an incredible finish, but also a neat high-low fashion moment.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

PHOTOS: See the Hottest Looks from the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

We mean, who says fashion has to be so serious?