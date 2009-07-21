Why We Love It

Whether you step out in killer boots rising halfway up your thighs or in a mini whose hem doesn't drop far enough down to meet them, you've gotta show off your striders. And we don't mean in tight jeans. The longer they look, the better.



How to Wear It

It would be a breeze if microminis and second-skin tooled leather were your natural uniform. However, patterned tights-or even cowboy boots-can pack the requisite punch. You can even resort to good ol' black leggings under a safely short skirt-but it helps if your black heels are at least 4 inches high.



