Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Legs
Why We Love It
Whether you step out in killer boots rising halfway up your thighs or in a mini whose hem doesn't drop far enough down to meet them, you've gotta show off your striders. And we don't mean in tight jeans. The longer they look, the better.
How to Wear It
It would be a breeze if microminis and second-skin tooled leather were your natural uniform. However, patterned tights-or even cowboy boots-can pack the requisite punch. You can even resort to good ol' black leggings under a safely short skirt-but it helps if your black heels are at least 4 inches high.
Photos: left, Versace; right, Stella McCartney
2. Nanette LeporeMulti-colored silk dress, Nanette Lepore, $348; at saksfifthavenue.com.
3. Helmut LangViscose-elastic leggings, Helmut Lang, $275; at bloomingdales.com.
4. ExpressBlazer embellished with metal studs and beads, $98; at express.com.
5. A.P.C.Leather mini, A.P.C., $300; at apc.fr.
6. Stuart WeitzmanSuede boots, Stuart Weitzman, $675; visit stuartweitzman.zappos.com for stores.
7. 3.1 Phillip LimBeaded silk skirt, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $595; at neimanmarcus.com.
8. Rag & BoneCotton-lyocell leggings, Rag & Bone, $230; at shopbop.com.
9. LaundryRayon-spandex dress, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $315; at edressme.com.
