Finally, 15 Leather (and Faux!) Jackets That Aren't Boring

The easiest way to earn a few extra cool points after getting dressed in the morning: add a leather jacket. Unfortunately, the tried-and-true piece has been replicated by so many brands that sometimes we find ourselves yawning over the closet staple. Don't they all just look the same? DO NOT give up.
Instead, opt for the essential in unexpected silhouettes that look like they're from another decade or one with eye-catching embellishments that deserve to be featured on Instagram. Not into the standard black? Colored leather (faux and real) is trending NOW. Ahead, you'll find ten options that are guaranteed to stand out in a sea of plain black leather jackets.
1. W118 by Walter Baker
We love the collar and off-to-the-side zipper on this brown leather jacket.
$312 (originally $695)
2. Joe Browns
The colorway on this jacket is everything. The faded leather makes it appear denim-like and extremely cool.
$298
3. Nour Hammour
Fringe? Yes, please!
$1,840
4. Marissa Webb
The rich brown color and relaxed fit of this leather jacket make it stand out from the traditional moto style.
$800
5. J Brand
For those that want to dip into new leather jacket territory but still love the iconic look of a classic leather jacket, this is your best bet.
$489 (originally $1,088)
6. Ganni
IT'S SHINY!
$350
7. Just Cavalli
The snakeskin pattern says it all: I'm more than a boring leather jacket!
$505 (originally $1,365)
8. Thalia Sodi
The relaxed fit of this jacket makes it a perfect layering piece.
$60 (originally $80)
9. Boohoo
Florals. For Spring. On Leather. Groundbreaking.
$30 (originally $60)
10. Dressbarn
We love that this classic fit took an unlikely turn by appearing in melon.
$59
11. PrettyLittleThing
The more embellishment the better!
$60
12. Marc by Marc Jacobs
This faded print makes the moto jacket look ten times more badass than it already is.
$359 (originally $1,198)
13. House of CB
Ready for a change? A leather in pink is a good way to start.
$209
14. Scanlan TheodoreThis black bomber has the appeal of a sweatshirt with the sleekness of a leather jacket.
$950