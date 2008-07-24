L.C. is no dilettante designer. For her Lauren Conrad Collection, the Hills star takes the lead on everything from sourcing modal jersey ("Isn't it cozy?") to going over dozens of her sketches with her "amazing" patternmaker. "We go for pieces that are easy for everyone to wear," says Conrad of her stylish basics. "It's great if you like amp#91;edgier designsamp#93;, but if it doesn’t sell at the end of the day it doesn't really work." With the Fall, Resort and Holiday collections in the bag, the celebrity businesswoman is busy with her Spring 2009 collection: "It's going to be very girly and I'm excited about that."



