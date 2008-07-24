Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Lauren Conrad's Designer Style
1. Catwalk ChicL.C. is no dilettante designer. For her Lauren Conrad Collection, the Hills star takes the lead on everything from sourcing modal jersey ("Isn't it cozy?") to going over dozens of her sketches with her "amazing" patternmaker. "We go for pieces that are easy for everyone to wear," says Conrad of her stylish basics. "It's great if you like amp#91;edgier designsamp#93;, but if it doesn’t sell at the end of the day it doesn't really work." With the Fall, Resort and Holiday collections in the bag, the celebrity businesswoman is busy with her Spring 2009 collection: "It's going to be very girly and I'm excited about that."
2. Pretty in PrintConrad debuted her latest capsule line with Mark cosmetics in a print dress from her Holiday 2008 collection. "When we shop for prints we usually look at vintage prints and then take [an example] to the printer and do our own twist on it." The designer then designed her jersey pieces in colors taken from the "brushstroke" print.
3. Blue BelleThe Laguna Beach beauty brought a bolt of blue to the red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards in her own single-shoulder design. The silhouette is "a way to dress up jersey," says Conrad, who accessorizes "with heels and jewelry."
4. Dancing QueenWhen the Hills star gets Saturday Night Fever, she reaches for one of her asymmetrical jersey tunics to wear with, "a shiny legging and heels. It's kind of my disco [look]."
5. Vintage VampConrad adds funk to her clean and classic wardrobe with her favorite retro accessories. "It's cool to mix a new piece with a vintage piece," Conrad says. And she doesn't stick to tony resale shops: "I do…kind of the shady vintage shopping where you go to amp#91;thrift store chainamp#93; Out of the Closet and get the $5 tops."
6. Just Belt ItFor Conrad, adding style to a simple minidress is a cinch: "There's so many belts right now that are fun to wear."
7. Star StyleNot content to simply model her own designs, Conrad has been spotted all over Hollywood in pieces from Elizabeth and James. "I love that line," she says, citing designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as style inspiration. "I love that they take risks."
8. Posing PrettyWhen she's out on the town, Conrad sets off flashbulbs in standout designs like this one from Jenny Packham. But the designer admits that she turns paparazzi when she spots someone wearing Lauren Conrad Collection. "It's like the most amazing feeling!" she says. "I usually stop them and ask to take a picture with them."
9. Hot HeelsChoosing a party dress (like this one from Alexander Wang) can be hard, but Conrad's go-to shoe designer is a no-brainer. "Christian Louboutin," she says. "He makes a really good heel and beautiful, classic styles."
10. Coat CrazyWith fall fashion approaching, Conrad plans on stocking up on outerwear. "I always look forward to coats," she says. "[The winter is] the only time I can really wear them." The star designer saves her toppers for vacations in cold-weather climes. "[In L.A.], I'm wearing like a full peacoat out to dinner and [my friends] are like, 'It's 75-degrees out.'"
Catwalk Chic
