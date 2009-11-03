She may have quit The Hills and put her upscale Lauren Conrad Collection on hold, but the reality sweetheart is keeping busy with a best-selling novel, L.A. Candy, and a new label for Kohl's, LC Lauren Conrad. Eighteen chic and easy pieces start at only $20, making stocking up relatively painless.



"I like minis; they really elongate your legs."

Party dress, $50; kohls.com.