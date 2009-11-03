Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Lauren Conrad's 7 Essential Styling Tips
1. Own a Mini
She may have quit The Hills and put her upscale Lauren Conrad Collection on hold, but the reality sweetheart is keeping busy with a best-selling novel, L.A. Candy, and a new label for Kohl's, LC Lauren Conrad. Eighteen chic and easy pieces start at only $20, making stocking up relatively painless.
"I like minis; they really elongate your legs."
Party dress, $50; kohls.com.
2. Use a Sweater As A Layering PieceAlthough she says it was unintentional, the low-key line suits L.C.'s jet-setting lifestyle of late. "The sweaters are lightweight, soft and oversize-perfect for flying," she says. "I like to be comfortable when I travel, but I can't look gross in sweatpants." If the 23-year-old has learned anything from being trailed by cameras all day long, it's that someone's always watching.
"This sweater is a great layering piece-wear it with or without the belt."
Sweater with belt, $60; kohls.com.
3. Wear Chiffon"Chiffon is such a pretty fabric, and draping is so chic."
Drop-waist blouse, $34; kohls.com.
4. Buy Stretchy Skinny Jeans"I wanted skinny, skinny jeans with a bit of stretch."
Jeans, $54; kohls.com.
5. Rock a Blazer—with Everything!"I wear blazers with everything-jeans and a T, or a cocktail dress. It's a very polished look."
Boyfriend blazer, $60; kohls.com.
6. Try a Boyfriend Cardigan"I love the big pockets. Cardigans are so versatile-this works over a sundress or jeans."
Boyfriend cardigan, $44; kohls.com.
7. Mix Solids and Prints"It's fun to mix solids and prints. If it's too short, just throw on some tights!"
Knit sheath, $50; kohls.com.
