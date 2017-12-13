Laura Dern Is The Chicest Freaking Peacock I've Ever Seen

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best-dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
One of the most memorable pieces of fashion I ever touched was a blue tulle dress from Chanel’s Fall 2014 Couture show. It was a piece of art. The dress could literally stand up on it’s own and needed a specially made trunk to carry it from place to place. It was a magical, loofa-like creation, one that could only come from the mad mind of a genius like Karl Lagerfeld. Never, I thought to myself, could a dress like this be dreamed up again.
Fast forward five years to Laura Dern’s red carpet appearance in London. Dern, who plays purple-haired Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the new Star Wars, arrived on the carpet in a tamer, yet still wildly exciting, take on the Chanel gown I loved so many years ago. The piece, brainchild of Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, was strapless, pale pink, and feathery (rather than loofa-y). The dress, from the McQueen Resort 2018 collection, was paired with Christian Louboutin boots (red soles and pink dress ... CHIC!) and Ara Vartanian jewelry.
Now if this isn’t the best-dressed flamingo I’ve ever seen….