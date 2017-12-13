Laura Dern Is The Chicest Freaking Peacock I've Ever Seen

One of the most memorable pieces of fashion I ever touched was a blue tulle dress from Chanel’s Fall 2014 Couture show. It was a piece of art. The dress could literally stand up on it’s own and needed a specially made trunk to carry it from place to place. It was a magical, loofa-like creation, one that could only come from the mad mind of a genius like Karl Lagerfeld. Never, I thought to myself, could a dress like this be dreamed up again.

Getty Images

Fast forward five years to Laura Dern’s red carpet appearance in London. Dern, who plays purple-haired Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the new Star Wars, arrived on the carpet in a tamer, yet still wildly exciting, take on the Chanel gown I loved so many years ago. The piece, brainchild of Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, was strapless, pale pink, and feathery (rather than loofa-y). The dress, from the McQueen Resort 2018 collection, was paired with Christian Louboutin boots (red soles and pink dress ... CHIC!) and Ara Vartanian jewelry.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Now if this isn’t the best-dressed flamingo I’ve ever seen….