Launch You'll Love: Asos x Puma

The resurgence of '90s fashion is still going strong. Case in point: This latest collaboration to hit the Internet. Fashion e-retailer Asos partnered up with sportswear brand Puma to launch an 11-piece capsule for spring/summer 2014 that embodies an old-school street-style aesthetic with loud, modern graphic prints and mixed textiles of today. And in an unapologetic logo-mania frenzy (a strong indicator of '90s past, also seen on the Alexander Wang spring 2014 runway), the Puma logo is stamped across tops, dresses and bottoms alike. But it's the eclectic blend of mixed prints and metallic foil that has caught our eye. Plus, with on-trend silhouettes, like the midi-length tube skirt and cropped top, this collection is one we can get on board with.

Priced between $63 and $117, the Asos x Puma line-up is out this week on asos.com. First, get pumped up by watching the promo clip after the jump, then click through to start shopping the collection.

