Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Last Week
-
1. @InStyle's Top Fashion Week TweetsWe covered Fashion Week from every angle, bringing you a first look at the fall collections, celebrity buzz from the front row and how-to's for the hottest hair and makeup looks on and off the runway. Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:
1. Victoria Beckham's Oscar dress revealed!
2. Steal Her Look: Jessica Stroup's "sculpted" eye shadow.
3. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make their Fashion Week debut to present their latest collection for The Row.
4. Gossip Girl Kelly Rutherford and Beth Ostrosky share a laugh when they wear the same dress to Nicole Miller!
5. The fall trend to try now: textured booties.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Follow InStyle on Twitter!
-
2. Naomi Campbell Kicks Off London Fashion WeekNaomi Campbell kicked off London Fashion Week yesterday with a second Fashion for Relief Haiti runway show at Somerset House. Campbell, Kate Moss and Alexander McQueen's muse Annabelle Neilson opened the show with a tribute to the late designer wearing optic-print minidresses from his Spring 2010 collection. Geri Halliwell, along with supermodels Eva Herzigova and Jacquetta Wheeler, joined the host of British celebrities who strutted for the cause in designs by Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood and Dolce amp Gabbana. A live auction held after the show raised over $1 million for the White Ribbon Alliance for Haiti and all clothing from the show will be available on Net-a-porter.com starting March 15. Stay tuned for more stars at London Fashion Week!
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. Stewart and Lautner Present An Oscar, Plus Gossip Girl SecretsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Jennifer Hudson goes glam for the Got Milk? campaign. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
2. This season's hot new nail color? Greige! amp#91;Instyle.co.ukamp#93;
3. Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner are presenting an Oscar together. amp#91;EOnline.comamp#93;
4. Angelina Jolie and the kids explore Venice, Italy. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. Find out what'll happen on the March 8 episode of Gossip Girl. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
6. Jessica Simpson adds a watch collection to her fashion empire. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
4. NY Fashion Week: Day 8Calvin Klein wrapped up New York Fashion Week with Kate Bosworth, Naomi Watts and Kerry Washington sitting in the star-studded front row. See all the stars at yesterday's shows, plus runway looks from Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more!
THE STARS
• Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at Paris68
• Francisco Costa flanked by Kate Bosworth and Naomi Watts before the Calvin Klein show
• See all the stars in the front row
THE SHOWS
• Tommy Hilfiger (far left)
• Calvin Klein
• Ralph Lauren
• See all the Fall 2010 collections
-
5. Rachel Zoe's Fall QVC Collection Is a HitRachel Zoe's fall collection for QVC debuted during New York Fashion Week. The show was broadcast live on QVC, and shoppers took notice! Since Saturday's show, Zoe's leather cascade-front jacket (top, right) and peacock print scarf (bottom, right) have completely sold out on QVC.com. The patent trench coat, one of Zoe's favorites, also remains a popular item: "Every woman must own a classic trench." What would the stylist and reality star pair with one of her coveted leather jackets? "I'm very into jackets over sundresses—that in-between season thing," Zoe told us. "I love a fancy dress with a leather bomber jacket."
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Lindzi Scharf
-
6. Runway Look of the Day: Calvin KleinCalvin Klein's ivory reverse-shearling coat is the definition of luxury. An absolutely gorgeous coat-pure and simple!
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
7. Michelle Obama Wears McQueenMichelle Obama spoke to British students at the White House yesterday wearing a colorful blouse by the late Alexander McQueen. The psychedelic print shirt is from his Spring 2008 collection. The First Lady was also spotted wearing a black-and-white pinstriped suit by McQueen on January 28th, just two weeks before his death. See McQueen’s most memorable collections and his best red carpet moments.
-Joyann King
-
8. Lady Gaga's Latest HeadpiecesLady Gaga's latest headpieces are quite literal! For her newest video, "Telephone," the singer wears hats made of telephones. One is made of two rotary-style dial pads (top left) and the other from a phone receiver that matches her blond locks (bottom right). Gaga's bow hair has already inspired Chanel Couture-could telephone hats be next?
-Enid Portuguez
-
9. Scorcese Directs for Chanel, Plus Fall's Long HemlinesLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Beyonce earned the most gold records in the last decade. amp#91;Billboard.comamp#93;
2. McQueen will be remembered during London Fashion Week with a tribute wall. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
3. Was Nicole Richie wedding dress shopping at the Marchesa show yesterday? amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
4. Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir wants to launch a clothing line. amp#91;Fabsugar.comamp#93;
5. Martin Scorcese will direct the commercial for Chanel's next men's fragrance. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Longer hemlines are spotted on the runways at NY Fashion Week. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
-
10. Alexander McQueen's Label To ContinueFollowing Lee Alexander McQueen's tragic death last week, Gucci Group, which has the majority stake in his company, announced that the fashion label will continue. "We believe in the future of the brand. Lee was very proud of the people working in the company, and so am I," Gucci Group president and CEO Robert Polet told WWD. Polet declined to comment on who shall succeed as the label's head designer, but a presentation of McQueen's Fall 2010 collection will be shown on March 9 during Paris Fashion Week.
-Enid Portuguez
-
11. Proenza Schouler for J Brand Debuts on the RunwayProenza Schouler debuted the jeans from their exclusive collaboration with cult denim label J Brand at their Fall 2010 show last night. The high-rise skinny jeans are made of Japanese stretch denim that is graphic-printed and then hand-painted to accentuate texture and dimension. "Everyone we know wears J Brand. It was an easy choice," Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said in a statement. We love how the edgy black and blue jeans were paired with classic toggle sweaters and cropped cozy sweaters. The limited-edition jeans will hit stores mid-July, and we’re definitely predicting a waiting list!
-Joyann King
-
12. Fall Trend to Try Now: Textured BootiesThe fall runways were filled with my style secret weapon-platform booties! But the new take for the season is texture: haircalf at Derek Lam (top left), patchwork at Prabal Gurung (bottom right), velvet at Alexander Wang (top right) and shearling at Thakoon (bottom left). Add these statement-makers to a slim-leg jean and simple top for a cool winter look.
- Kate Ciepluch, Fashion Director, Shopbop.com
-
13. Jessica Inspires Justin (And His Mom!)When designing William Rast's biker-inspired fall collection, Justin Timberlake had one celebrity in mind-his girlfriend Jessica Biel! "I always have one celebrity on my mind. I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it?" he told us backstage before the show, motioning to the lounge where Biel and his mother, Lynn Harless, were hanging out. But he’s not the only one who finds the actress inspiring. Harless, who sat front row next to her husband Paul and Biel, is also captivated by the Valentine's Day star. "Just look at her! How can you not be inspired? She just climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro!" Harless told us. "At Christmas time, I heard this sound in my gym and saw Jessica. She was on the treadmill running as fast as she could go with a 40-pound backpack. I was like, 'Okay, she's amazing!'"
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Nakisha Williams
-
14. Runway Look of the Day: Proenza SchoulerProenza Schouler's blue and black horizontal-striped skirt and matching fur-collared jacket debuted a new proportion-snug jacket paired with a full miniskirt-that I loved and the black ribbed thigh-high stockings looked both sexy and warm. The look was fun, young and strong-all at the same time.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
15. NY Fashion Week: Day 7Jessica Biel was spotted front row at Oscar de la Renta, Victor de Souza and William Rast, where she showed her support for boyfriend Justin Timberlake. See all the stars at yesterday's shows, plus runway looks from Marchesa, Michael Kors and more!
THE STARS
• Jessica Biel at Oscar de la Renta
• Molly Sims and Michael Kors backstage before his show
• See all the stars in the front row
THE SHOWS
• Oscar de la Renta (far left)
• Michael Kors
• Marchesa
• See all the Fall 2010 collections
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS
• Save 30% on Tommy Hilfiger
-
16. The Olsens Present The Row at Fashion WeekFor their New York Fashion Week debut, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen opted to present The Row's fall collection at an intimate gallery space. Carey Mulligan took a break from preparing for the Oscars to check out the show while Ashley’s boyfriend, The Hangover star Justin Bartha, supported her front row alongside Chloe Sevigny. Among the looks the sisters presented were a white sheer camisole paired with easy, pleated trousers (left), a black asymmetrical dress (right) and a carriage skirt in a crocodile pattern.
See the entire Fall 2010 collection from The Row.
-Enid Portuguez
-
17. Evan Lysacek Skates in Vera WangAt last night's men's short program, Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek debuted his first Vera Wang costume. The black sequin-embellished look-one of five costumes Wang created for him (she used to be a figure skater!)-featured feather cuffs. "The feather one has become my favorite. It has movement and... I like the variation in textures," Lysacek tweeted this morning. We may even catch Wang cheering in the audience tomorrow night-the designer dashed to Vancouver right after her runway show yesterday. Either way, we can’t wait to see what he’ll be wearing!
UPDATE: Lysacek won the men's figure skating gold medal last night wearing a jewel-encrusted snake design by Vera Wang.
-Enid Portuguez
-
18. Gaga Sweeps Brit Awards, Plus Allen Wows in ChanelLady Gaga swept at last night’s Brit Awards, winning in three categories, including Best International Album. The pop star, who hit the red carpet in a giant white tiered dress, lace face mask and platinum bouffant wig, was supposed to perform her hit single “Poker Face” but instead sang an acoustic version of "Telephone," telling the audience: "This is for Alexander McQueen." Lily Allen, who took home the award for Best British Female Artist, looked stunning in a black Chanel gown with red embroidered neckline and a sleek banged bob.
-Joyann King
-
19. Your Twitter Beauty Questions Answered!@jennmich97 asked: What color nail polish is Anne Hathawayawearing in this month's cover feature?
Our lovely March cover girl, Anne Hathaway, is wearing Cool Reserve, a shade from celebrity nail guru Jin Soon Choi's limited-edition MAC Nail Trend collection that came out in late August. (The manicurist must have held onto an extra bottle of this grayish lavender because it's sold out everywhere-and going for wild prices on ebay!) For a similar effect, Essie's new shade lilacism ($8, essieshop.com) is a near-perfect substitute.
-Hannah Morrill
-
20. Demi Wears Donna Karan Right Off The RunwayTalk about runway to reality! At last night's Cinema Society screening of Happy Tears, Demi Moore wore a look that walked down Donna Karan's runway just a day earlier. "What I loved was that it was very simple," Moore told People.com. Karan added that the actress knew right away she wanted to wear the gorgeous coat and dress. "Demi is sharp. She knew exactly what she wanted. She put it on, and she fit into it," the designer said. "I can't believe it fits so perfectly."
-Enid Portuguez
-
21. Live From The Front Row with Tory!Tory Burch had been busy blogging about the preparation leading up to this morning’s show, which she said was inspired by the spirit of Chrissie Hynde in the ‘80s, and as soon as her Fall 2010 collection was presented, she took to Twitter! The designer tweeted photos of some of her favorite looks, including a red sequin dress (right), and gave her followers the inside scoop on the designs: "We mixed sequins and oilcloth—tough and chic," she said of the gold metallic jacket (top, left). Next up on Burch’s busy Fashion Week schedule is a guest judge spot on tomorrow’s Project Runway!
Shop Tory Burch 20% off today only!
-Enid Portuguez
-
22. Adam Lambert: “I Missed the ‘80s!”Adam Lambert is trapped in the wrong decade! “The ‘80s were just so much more fun!” the pop star told us from the front row at The Blonds’ runway show yesterday. “It was cool for a guy to wear eye makeup and glitter and headbands. I feel like I missed out, but I am trying to revive it!” Lambert said he looks to one of the decade’s megastars for style inspiration: “David Bowie is my #1.”
-Joyann King, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp
-
23. Glee's Madonna Episode, Plus Walters Ends Oscars ShowLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Barbara Walters says goodbye to her Oscar special after 29 years. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Swiss skaters Antoine Dorsaz and Anais Morand hit the ice in Burberry-style uniforms. amp#91;Dailymail.co.ukamp#93;
3. Jessica Alba posts pics of her adorable daughter Honor. amp#91;Instyle.co.ukamp#93;
4. The pups at the Westminster Dog Show pranced on a runway of their own. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
5. Designer Cynthia Rowley isn't waiting until fall to sell her runway looks. amp#91;WSJ.comamp#93;
6. Check out a clip from Glee's upcoming Madonna-themed episode! amp#91;LATimes.comamp#93;
-
24. Runway Look of the Day: Derek LamI loved the fresh wearable American feel of the Derek Lam show, especially the fitted tweed sweater and scarf layered over an orange top and boot-leg pant. The clothes looked luxurious and comfortable. The models could have walked right off the runway and hopped in a taxi!
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
25. Mena Suvari Divulges Wedding DetailsMena Suvari and her fiance Simone Sestito took a break from planning their wedding to take in some shows at New York Fashion Week, and we got the scoop on their upcoming nuptials! “Stacy Bendet, the designer for Alice + Olivia, is one of my closest friends so I wanted her to make the dress. The dress is romantic, with a big, long train. Claudia Ciuti is doing my shoes,” the actress told us from the front row at G-Star. “At a traditional Italian wedding they don’t have bridesmaids and groomsmen, so I’m a little relieved that I don’t have to think about bridesmaid dresses!” Suvari plans to wed this summer in Rome and the guest list is not going to be small. “Over 200 amp#91;peopleamp#93;, for sure. The church we are getting married in is from the 1600s. It has this romantic, baroque-esque feeling to it that I love.”
-Joyann King, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp
-
26. NY Fashion Week: Day 6Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's collection, The Row, made its New York Fashion Week debut with an intimate runway show (and Carey Mulligan front row!). See all the stars at yesterday's shows, plus runway looks from Badgley Mischka, Narciso Rodriguez and more!
THE STARS
• Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at The Row
• Natalie Portman at Rodarte
• See all the stars in the front row
THE SHOWS
• Badgley Mischka (far left)
• Narciso Rodriguez
• Vera Wang
• See all the Fall 2010 collections
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS
• Save 20% on Tory Burch
• Save 20% on Nanette Lepore
• Save 20% on Milly
-
27. Britney Spears’s New Candie’s AdsBritney Spears has teamed up with Candie’s once again as the face of the brand. The new ad campaign, “Britney Spears Through The Lens,” features photographs of the pop star by three famed photographers, Annie Leibovitz, Mark Seliger (right) and Terry Richardson. We got an exclusive look at a behind-the-scenes photo from her shoot with Leibovitz (left). “Annie, Mark and Terry are three of the biggest photographers in the world, I am honored to be working with them. It was an amazing shoot and I know my fans are going to love the cool images,” she said in a statement. The ads will launch in magazines this April.
-Joyann King
-
28. Carey Mulligan on Being Newly Blond
It's been a big year for British actress Carey Mulligan, having received both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for her role in An Education. "Yeah, this has been mad," she told us at yesterday's Oscar nominee luncheon in Beverly Hills. The former redhead also debuted an eye-popping new hair color. "It's been really surreal standing in front of those big Oscars behind me. They're kind of the color of my hair, aren't they? Which is something I'm working on. amp#91;My hairamp#93; is a work in progress."
Try on Carey Mulligan's hair now!
-Hannah Morrill, with reporting by Brantley Bardin
-
29. Oscar Noms Talk Oscar Gowns!Oscar nominees gathered for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel yesterday and we got the update on their most important task before the March 7th ceremony-finding a dress! “If I have to wear a trash bag, I’ll belt it with rhinestones and make it work, so I am not panicking. But there is something exquisite that I’ve seen, it is a work of art and that may be the one I choose,” Best Actress nominee Sandra Bullock told us. Precious star Gabourey Sidibe is not as relaxed: “My stomach is hurting over it a little but—I’m scared! I got a bunch of sketches through e-mail and said I loved them, but I lied!” Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan, who has been texting back-and-forth with Sidibe about what to wear, is letting her imagination run wild: “I’ve got dream dresses in my head but don’t know who will make them! Hopefully someone good!”
-Joyann King, with reporting by Brantley Bardin
-
30. Kim Kardashian Debuts New CollectionFresh from launching her eponymous fragrance, Kim Kardashian debuted spring looks from Kardashians by Bebe, a line she designed with her sisters. "We wanted to show us being voluptuous, sexy women. We took a little from each of our personal styles," Kardashian said of the inspiration. They chose Bebe for the collaboration because of the brand's accessibility and affordability. "When I would wear Bebe stuff, those were the pieces people would ask me about. My fans could actually afford it," she said. Her favorite piece? "There's a black one-shoulder dress (left). It's kind of edgy and I love how the shoulder sticks out a bit."
See all the looks from the Kardashians by Bebe collection.
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp
-
31. NY Fashion Week: Day 5Big and small screen stars graced the front rows on Monday. See all the celebrities who hit yesterday's shows, plus runway looks from Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan and more!
THE STARS
• Sarah Jessica Parker hit up Halston
• Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore and Brooke Shields at Donna Karan
• See all the stars in the front row
THE SHOWS
• Marc Jacobs (far left)
• Donna Karan
• Carolina Herrera
• See all the Fall 2010 collections
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS
• Save 20% on Tibi
• Save 15% on Narciso Rodriguez
-
32. Alexa Chung Dishes on Her Madewell CollectionFor Alexa Chung's debut collection for Madewell, presented at the Bowery Hotel, the stylish Brit modeled brown velvet hot shorts (“a control top tight is the key!”) and a white silk blouse from her new line. “This is a pretty selfish collection-it’s basically everything I want to wear, things that make your friends go, ‘Oh, where did you get that?’ It's also inspired by a lot of vintage pieces I own that I wanted to tweak,” Chung told us. But even she’ll admit not all her ideas are fashionable: “I did try to make a denim leotard and it turned out so bad we had to axe it.” As for choosing Madewell over all the other labels clamoring for her stylish eye, Chung took a down-to-earth approach. “I liked that amp#91;Madewellamp#93; is not too pricey.” Her real-girl attitude is what makes her so style so enviable, but it’s also about the personal touches. “I added ribbons in the hair—it’s inspired by the English schoolgirl and that’s way we looked!"
See the entire Alexa Chung for Madewell collection.
-Joyann King
-
33. Katie and Suri Sport Matching Ferragamo BagsCan Suri Cruise get any more fashionable? The super stylish tot and her equally chic mom, Katie Holmes, were recently spotted in Jamaica carrying matching Ferragamo bags. Holmes toted the leather, mercury-colored Sofia bag ($1750) while Suri held tightly to a mini version ($850). The 3-year-old just flashed a new beauty look-now it seems she's got a favorite new accessory! The Sofia bags are now available at Ferragamo stores nationwide.
-Enid Portuguez
-
34. Runway Look of the Day: Marc JacobsFrom the quiet, controlled sophistication of his tailoring and sportswear to the glorious, timeless evening dresses at the end, the Marc Jacobs show was pure poetry. I loved the brilliant gold and silver-sequined gown best. It had a glamorous retro feel in a classic Old Hollywood way.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
35. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are Engaged!Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have finally confirmed that they're engaged! "Yeah we've been engaged for a while so your all kind of late on that. But Thanks for the hooplah all the same," Madden tweeted yesterday. The couple has been dating for over three years and have two children together, 2-year-old Harlow and 5-month-old Sparrow. Richie did her part in confirming the news on Late Night with David Letterman, where she flashed her gorgeous, vintage-style Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.
-Enid Portuguez
-
36. Madonna In Talks For a Clothing LineAccording to a report in WWD, Madonna is in talks to launch a women's collection, including apparel, accessories, shoes and lingerie, that would be exclusively sold at Macy's. Some of the names under consideration for the pop icon's label include "Material Girl" and "Truth or Dare." It wouldn't be the first time Madonna has ventured into fashion-she collaborated with HampM in 2007 for the M by Madonna line and has appeared in ad campaigns for Dolce amp Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. Along with her fashion plans, Madge is also set to appear as a judge on Jerry Seinfeld's new NBC reality show, The Marriage Ref, this spring.
-Enid Portuguez
-
37. Victoria Beckham's Oscar Dress Revealed!While going over details of her "daring" and "sophisticated" new collection today, Victoria Beckham hinted at what she'll be wearing on Oscars night for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Awards party. A model stepped out wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder silk gown (left) and Beckham said, "It looks effortless, it looks chic and I'm going to wear this to the Oscars". She also told the intimate crowd of editors that her refined fall lineup was inspired by 1940s-era Dick Tracy comic-strips. "It's '30s and '40s-influence mixed with cutting-edge uses of fabric," Beckham said. "To me, it symbolizes a relaxed elegance. It was my personal style goal to be more relaxed, and you can see that in the collection."
See all the looks from the Fall 2010 Victoria Beckham Collection.
-Joe Berean
-
38. Sophia Bush’s Backstage Dressing RoomWith three back-to-back runway shows on her Sunday schedule, Sophia Bush had to get creative to make all her outfit changes at the tents. "I'll change behind any one of these amp#91;backstageamp#93; curtains," revealed the One Tree Hill star, who swapped her flirty skirt and jacket at Rebecca Taylor (left) for a sexy Herve Leger minidress (middle), then changed once more into a pink dress and biker jacket for the Diane von Furstenberg show (right). "If I could do sneak into the back of the tents and watch all the shows in my sweats, I would, but you can’t do that at Fashion Week!" Bush said with a smile.
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf
-
39. Fall Trend to Try Now: Pleated MinisSchoolgirl-cool has emerged as a hot trend at Fall 2010 Fashion Week and the defining item is the ultra-mini pleated skirt! Alexander Wang's Wall Street-inspired looks (far left) paired with thigh-high boots and crochet tops were anything but office appropriate, and DKNY's kicky minis (near left) were '60s-inspired, styled with motif sweaters and newsboy caps. Try the trend now by wearing a flirty mini with over-the-knee flat boots (to keep your legs warm) and a cozy, slim-fit sweater.
TRY THE TREND
Thakoon Skirt, $375; visit shopbop.com.
- Kate Ciepluch, Fashion Director, Shopbop.com
-
40. Heidi Heads to Wisteria Lane, Plus RPatts' Hot New ShootLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Prep your TiVos-Heidi Klum is guest starring on Desperate Housewives. [Graziadaily.co.uk]
2. Marc Jacobs reportedly looked to the streets to find his fall show's models. [NYmag.com]
3. Get a double dose of your favorite models with Modelinia's new TV show. [StyleList.com]
4. Carrie Underwood hangs ten on the set of her movie, Soul Surfers. [JustJared.com]
5. Jennifer Aniston lends her support for victims of abuse with a charitable tee. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
6. Catch a super-slick Robert Pattinson in a hot Details magazine spread. [InStyle.co.uk]
-
41. Suri Cruise Wears Red LipstickShe's been seen in cute heels and adorable dresses, and now Suri Cruise is adding "budding beauty expert" to her fashionable resume. Her latest precious style statement comes not from her closet, but from her vanity-ruby red lips! During a recent theater outing in N.Y.C., the three-year-old was spotted wearing a glossy red pout paired with a matching lemon-yellow cardigan and headband. Too cute!
-Enid Portuguez
-
42. NY Fashion Week: Weekend ReportWith so many stars in the front row, it's hard to keep your eyes on the models on the runway. See all the stars that hit the shows over the weekend, plus runway looks from DVF, Alexander Wang and more!
THE STARS
• Shenae Grimes, Sophia Bush and Molly Sims sat front row at DVF
• Chace Crawford, Ryan Phillippe, Kellan Lutz and Mehcad Brooks looked sharp at Calvin Klein
• See all the stars at this weekend's shows
THE SHOWS
• Diane von Furstenberg (left)
• Alexander Wang
• DKNY
• Herve Leger
• See all the Fall 2010 collections
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS
• Save 20% on Jill Stuart!
• Save 20% on Tracy Reese!
-
43. Runway Look of the Day: Victoria Beckham CollectionEverything she showed was so beautifully made. The gorgeous fabrics and perfectly executed details made it so hard to choose just one look! I equally loved the emerald sleeveless dress with the grosgrain belt (near right) and the sexy black trench dress (far left).
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
1 of 43
@InStyle's Top Fashion Week Tweets
We covered Fashion Week from every angle, bringing you a first look at the fall collections, celebrity buzz from the front row and how-to's for the hottest hair and makeup looks on and off the runway. Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:
1. Victoria Beckham's Oscar dress revealed!
2. Steal Her Look: Jessica Stroup's "sculpted" eye shadow.
3. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make their Fashion Week debut to present their latest collection for The Row.
4. Gossip Girl Kelly Rutherford and Beth Ostrosky share a laugh when they wear the same dress to Nicole Miller!
5. The fall trend to try now: textured booties.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Follow InStyle on Twitter!
1. Victoria Beckham's Oscar dress revealed!
2. Steal Her Look: Jessica Stroup's "sculpted" eye shadow.
3. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make their Fashion Week debut to present their latest collection for The Row.
4. Gossip Girl Kelly Rutherford and Beth Ostrosky share a laugh when they wear the same dress to Nicole Miller!
5. The fall trend to try now: textured booties.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Follow InStyle on Twitter!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM