3 Last Minute Easter Outfits You Can Throw On

If you are like me, you know exactly what your Easter menu is (I am doing a picnic under cherry blossom trees) and what your kids will be wearing (a cute Zara floral dress). But you will be the last one to take a shower and get dressed. Forget about planning an outfit ahead of time!

VIDEO: DIY: How To Make Galaxy Easter Eggs

Because of that, and to help you take care of yourself as well, I have included here three easy and affordable outfits for an Easter Brunch. Each one of them is a one stop shop and won’t break the bank—plus are great pieces for you to wear in many ways throughout the Summer. I hope this is a little mom to mom help! We are all trying our best aren’t we?

Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: Solid and Striped x Poppy Delevingne gingham dress, $120 (originally $300); theoutnet.com. Kenneth Jay Lane choker, $54 (originally $135); theoutnet.com. Schutz flats, $90 (originally $180); theoutnet.com.

Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: Paisley scarf, $15; topshop.com. Mules, $45; topshop.com. Midi dress, $95; topshop.com.

Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: Hoop earrings, $65; jcrew.com. One-shoulder dress, $158; jcrew.com. Gingham wrap flats, $138; jcrew.com.