Lane Bryant Gives Us “the Skinny” on Their New Jeans with a Body-Positive Ad Campaign

Lane Bryant wants to give you “the skinny” on their new, super stretch skinny jeans, so they created a series of body-positive ads that are sure to get your attention. Their new campaign, #TheNewSkinny, features women moving, dancing, and celebrating their figure—all while wearing denim.

The new ads, shot by photographer Peggy Sirota, feature dancer Lizzy Howell, lifestyle and fashion influencer Kelly Augustine, and models Denise Bidot, Hunter McGrady, Philomena Kwao, and Bree Kish. The ladies all rock Lane Bryant’s Super Stretch Skinny jeans, and unlike other denim styles, these don't seem to hamper their movements in the slightest.

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

“The jean pairs smooth stretch denim that hugs and sculpts every curve with innovative stretch and recovery technology,” the brand says in a release. “The Super Stretch Skinny jean will allow you to move like no other jean, and then snap right back into picture-perfect shape wear after wear. The pocket placement gives that ‘my butt looks good’ bombshell boost, while the just-right rise won’t gap out.”

The jeans come in a variety of washes and lengths, including a trendy step-hem pair. They are now available in stores and online in sizes 14 through 28, with prices ranging from $70 to $90.

Keep scrolling to get a closer look at the confident campaign.