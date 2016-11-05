A-YO! See 30 of Lady Gaga’s Best Joanne Promo Looks

Lady Gaga is, first and foremost, a student of fashion. Sure, she’s known to turn to major labels like Alexander McQueen, Versace, and Saint Laurent for her ensembles, but overall, the 30-year-old pop star has never been afraid to experiment with fresh young designers that make her outfits unlike those of any other.
That’s exactly what’s she’s done while promoting her fiery hot fifth studio album Joanne. Gaga has sported the work of fresh newcomers that you may have never heard of, all while throwing in staple items that are on regular rotation in her wardrobe. The most notable piece from her new musical era, however, is hands down the pink wide brim hat she wears on the album’s cover.
The custom $680 Gladys Tamez accessory has carried Gaga from one look to the next, piecing together a colorful display of themed looks that will arguably be among her most iconic a decade from now. And while there is a hint of country twang in her new aesthetic, keep in mind that the Lady is indeed a pop star, often surprising us with updated riffs on classics like the LBD.
Scroll down to see 33 of her Joanne-era looks.
1. NOVEMBER 1, 2016
Over in Japan, Gaga made a grand arrival at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport. She marveled in a black Stephane Rolland jumpsuit with mega organza sleeves and a fresh bouquet of pink roses.
2. NOVEMBER 2, 2016
To promote Joanne in Tokyo, she channeled her album cover and posed in front of its larger-than-life image in a silver fringe dress with a pink blazer and matching silver accessories.
3. OCTOBER 27, 2016
As the star’s Dive Bar Tour progressed so, too, did her fashion. At her final stop in Los Angeles, she arrived wearing, well, a lot. Gaga channeled the spirited lyrics from her new jam, “Come to Mama,” and turned to a custom Michael Schmidt glittery blue fringed crop top and matching shorts, knee-high, ultra sparkly silver-and-white boots, and a white leather jacket with “AN” written on the back. She posed in the middle of two dancers in the same jacket and together they spelled out “J-O-A-N-N-E.” Flower power, indeed.
4. OCTOBER 25, 2016
While performing on James Corden’s Late Late Show stage, the Lady turned to Saint Laurent’s fall 2016 collection for a beaded, reptile print sleeveless dress she rocked while performing “A-YO.”
5. OCTOBER 24, 2016
As she strolled across Manhattan—and even managed to stop by a wedding—Gaga crushed it in a ladylike Baja East dress with a cut-out and sexy slit. She styled her hat with flowers from a blue and pink bouquet she carried.
6. OCTOBER 24, 2016
Sometimes you’ve got to reel it back in with basics. She rocked a monogrammed white crop top with, simply enough, blue jeans, and suede pink booties.
7. OCTOBER 22, 2016
And while some of her pastel getups can be dreamy, she packed the ultimate late-night punch in this off-the-runway Marc Jacobs look she wore right after exiting from the SNL stage.
8. OCTOBER 22, 2
Gaga truly did smoke ‘em all in this custom Michael Schmidt silver crystal mesh two-piece she wore while performing “A-YO” on Saturday Night Live.
9. OCTOBER 22, 2016
For an elegant performance of “Million Reasons” on Saturday Night Live, the star wore an equally elegant tuxedo-like pink ensemble with a cape-like design and matching shorts.
10. OCTOBER 22, 2016
Gaga once again turned to Versace for inspiration and wore a fresh-off-the-runway robe coat from the Atelier Versace fall 2016 show. The dusty pink and green design featured an oversize wrap-around belt and clear embellishments.
11. OCTOBER 21, 2016
Gaga stayed cool in Courrèges, thanks to this pastel pink coat she styled with matching pointed-toe pumps.
12. October 20, 2016
For the second stop on her three-city Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in N.Y.C., Gaga experienced a full circle moment at The Bitter End, a bar she told fans she’s performed at since she was 15-years-old. Naturally, the star kept it old school and sported a mesh sleeveless tank with a vintage Bud Light logo along with super distressed denim shorts, black sunglasses, and a black wide brim hat. She later threw on a studded black leather moto jacket.
13. OCTOBER 20, 2016
The night of her N.Y.C. Dive Bar show, Gaga turned to Ashish for a sequin-covered denim two-piece that she rocked with a white crop top, her pink hat, and multicolored Marc Jacobs boots. Is this a party outfit or what?
14. OCTOBER 20, 2016
Birds of a feather flock together, and Gaga was clearly on team Koché in this bejeweled and feather black top by the French label. She styled it with leather shorts and sporty black boots. This one’s a winner.
15. OCTOBER 19, 2016
Mother Monster stepped out in full force for a New York Times event in Manhattan where she quite literally swept the floor in a red Valentino cape dress with a ruffled collar design and knee-high black leather boots. She took to the piano inside The Carlyle’s Bemelmans Bar and did what she does best: hit every note perfectly.
16. OCTOBER 18, 2016
Gaga and Donatella Versace have a years-long relationship, so it’s expected to find the pop star in one of her designs. This baby blue leather look from Versace’s fall 2016 runway, however, added an upgraded, nearly ‘50s-like dimension to Gaga’s overall new aesthetic.
17. OCTOBER 7, 2016
A day spent filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden doesn’t call for laid-back essentials. Gaga turned to Saint Laurent for a gold sequin blouse that she paired with hoop earrings, glasses, and her signature pink hat.
18. OCTOBER 6, 2016
Over in Nashville, where she first stopped for the Dive Bar Tour, Gaga took inspiration from locals and wore a head-to-toe pastel ensemble that included a yellow suit and a pink oversize tie with rose petal embroidery. She took to Instagram to thank a local tailor, “Manuel,” for dressing her.
19. OCTOBER 5, 2016
Channeling Nashville’s energy, Gaga delivered a country-fied look, thanks to a black-and-gold Manuel Couture blazer. She carried on its motif with a black, embellished strip wrapped around her hat.
20. OCTOBER 1, 2016
There’s no hiding in this look. Gaga turned to metallics and this time made a silver quilted bomber jacket her pièce de résistance.
21. SEPTEMBER 22, 2016
No one makes a lady (or gentleman) feel quite as glamorous as Tom Ford. The designer helped Gaga achieve a supreme level of confidence thanks to this expertly tailored white suit with wide black lapels. Naturally, Gaga gave it her own twist with impossibly high platforms, a bold red lip, and a black bejeweled cowgirl hat.
22. SEPTEMBER 21, 2016
Gaga made the "Perfect Illusion" music video come to life in New York City just hours after releasing the video. She recreated the main look she wears in the piece and rocked a gray crop top with metallic silver cutoffs and appropriate accessories. Midriff on point, people.
23. SEPTEMBER 19, 2016
Metallics are on trend. At least that’s the statement Gaga made when she paired another go-to set of denim cutoffs and leather boots with a head-turning shimmery silver trench coat.
24. SEPTEMBER 15, 2016
Don’t think Gaga only dresses in theme. For Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday party concert inside New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Gaga upped the ante with a glamorous LBD that’s anything but regular. The Brandon Maxwell gown featured a halter-neck design with a sexy way-up-high slit down the thigh. Ankle-strap pumps, a red lip, and a glitzy display of jewel were the only accessories needed.
25. SEPTEMBER 13, 2016
For her stylist Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion Week show, she elevated her two-piece, midriff baring look in silky black Maxwell look that featured an over-the-shoulder jacket. To make a statement, she returned to sky-high platforms.
26. SEPTEMBER 12, 2016
While Gaga promoted "Perfect Illusion," she continued to make it clear that crop tops and itty-bitty shorts were here to stay. Gaga offered a riff on the two-piece combo with a white tee with her name embroidered on the chest, along with a leopard-print belt and black shorts. Her lace bra peeked through for an extra layer of cool.
27. SEPTEMBER 9, 2016
Before we even knew what to expect from the "Perfect Illusion" music video, Gaga alluded to its fashion with a mesh metallic silver crop top that she styled once again with denim cutoffs and a sleek black bomber. Rounded sunglasses and a slicked-back ponytail helped her change it up this time.
28. August 17, 2016
There’s a slight nod to Danny Zuko in this tomboy-fueled ensemble that Gaga wore the same week she announced the name of her then new single, "Perfect Illusion." She easily could have been an edgy student at Grease’s Rydell High, thanks to a plain black tee, faded black jeans, pointed-toe leather boots, and accessories (namely, a handkerchief around her left foot and a studded belt) with a country twist.
29. AUGUST 1, 2016
In addition to her easy-to-replicate separates, she also never failed to tote one important accessory: her guitar.
30. JULY 26, 2016
While Lady Gaga put the finishing touches on Joanne, way before releasing "Perfect Illusion," she began to channel her rock-n-roll look with all-black ensembles that contained very few pieces. Jeans? Check. Tee? Check. Pointed-toe boots? Done.