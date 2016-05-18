Every Time Kristen Stewart Wore Sneakers at the Cannes Film Festival

Last year, Cannes Film Festival infamously came under fire for allegedly turning away guests who were wearing flats. But rest assured, #Shoegate is permanently a thing of the past, thanks to fashion's very own maverick Kristen Stewart for kicking tradition aside at this year's festival and traipsing all over the Côte d'Azur—on the red carpet and off—in every kind of sneaker.
We mean, of course we wouldn't expect anything less from KStew than her notoriously hip, cool-girl grunge to take over Cannes. On the first day, she gave a ladylike tweed Chanel pencil skirt her signature spin, nonchalantly styling it with a cropped pocket tee, layered chains, and printed Louboutin pumps. Um, obsessed. But since then, she's been swapping her pumps for sneaks any chance she gets, whether that's after a photocall or in the middle of a red carpet premiere.
Is it because she prioritizes comfort? Or is this an opportunity to make a statement about staying true to her personal style? Or maybe it's because she's just prone to blisters. But what we really want to know is: How many pairs did this girl pack for her trip to the festival? And who exactly is carrying around her back-ups? We may never know, but we do know she loves her sneakers. From Vans to Adidas, take a look at every time she wore sneakers at Cannes.
1. At the Nice Airport
KStew kicked off her sneaker streak right from the get-go. She touched down in Nice, France in a tomboy-ish look, featuring a white tee, a black moto jacket, and checked pants that she completed with a ladylike quilted Chanel purse and black-and-white Adidas Originals.
2. At the Cannes Film Festival Opening Gala Dinner
While others opted for cocktail dresses and pumps, Stewart went for a skater girl vibe, with a cropped white tee (the same one she wore earlier that day) with a striped mini and checked Vans.
3. En Route to the Majestic Hotel
In between photocalls and fancy red carpet premieres, KStew was snapped in her casual, off-duty staples, which comprised a varsity tee, stained boyfriend jeans, and old-skool Vans.
4. At the 'Secret' Yacht Party
Not even an exquisite sheer ground-grazing gown could stop Stewart from abandoning her footwear of choice—her beloved checked Vans.
5. After the Personal Shopper photocall
The star first dressed up her metallic lattice-print knit dress with a pair of mirrored silver Giuseppe Zanotti pumps for the Personal Shopper photocall, but then quickly switched into her black Adidas Superstars.
6. At the Personal Shopper Premiere
KStew initially graced the red carpet in a black satin pair of Louboutin pumps at the Personal Shopper premiere, but then traded in her stilettos for a comfy worn-in pair of lace-ups that struck a pretty neat contrast against her pretty Chanel dress.
7. Exiting the Majestic Hotel
Stewart proved that suit separates and sneakers make for a pretty great, albeit unexpected, fashion pairing. She styled her smart navy pieces with a basic white tee, her go-to layered chains, and her Vans.