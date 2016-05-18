Every Time Kristen Stewart Wore Sneakers at the Cannes Film Festival

Last year, Cannes Film Festival infamously came under fire for allegedly turning away guests who were wearing flats. But rest assured, #Shoegate is permanently a thing of the past, thanks to fashion's very own maverick Kristen Stewart for kicking tradition aside at this year's festival and traipsing all over the Côte d'Azur—on the red carpet and off—in every kind of sneaker.

We mean, of course we wouldn't expect anything less from KStew than her notoriously hip, cool-girl grunge to take over Cannes. On the first day, she gave a ladylike tweed Chanel pencil skirt her signature spin, nonchalantly styling it with a cropped pocket tee, layered chains, and printed Louboutin pumps. Um, obsessed. But since then, she's been swapping her pumps for sneaks any chance she gets, whether that's after a photocall or in the middle of a red carpet premiere.

Is it because she prioritizes comfort? Or is this an opportunity to make a statement about staying true to her personal style? Or maybe it's because she's just prone to blisters. But what we really want to know is: How many pairs did this girl pack for her trip to the festival? And who exactly is carrying around her back-ups? We may never know, but we do know she loves her sneakers. From Vans to Adidas, take a look at every time she wore sneakers at Cannes.