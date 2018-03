As much as she enjoys the outdoors, Bell is very aware of the preventative measures that need to be taken when out in the sun. So she teamed up with the American Skin Cancer Foundation and Jergens to help spread the word about sun safety. "There are so many risks to being outside in the sun," she says. "Always, always always wear SPF. It's the easiest way to prevent wrinkles." She uses Clinique SPF 30 to keep rays at bay.BUY ONLINE NOW Clinique UV Response SPF 30 for Body , $18.50