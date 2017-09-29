The Cotton Basics Brand All the Boys Love Just Launched a Women's Collection

You may already know e-commerce brand Kotn as your boyfriend's go-to for ethically-sourced cotton basics. Now you no longer have to borrow from the boys, because the brand just launched their 16-piece women's collection today.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

You'll find the core essentials every woman's wardrobe needs (think: perfectly cut tees, tanks, and sweatshirts), all made from the finest Egyptian cotton at an honest cost to the consumer. By partnering with local farmers in Egypt's Nile River Delta, Kotn is aiming to make a mark in the community with fair wages and a revival of the region's struggling agriculture business. This truly is a brand you can feel good about buying over and over again. Shop a few of our favorite pieces below and find the whole collection at kotn.com.