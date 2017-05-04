Why Everyone Is Falling Back in Love with the Kitten Heel

Imagine this time last year if someone had said: "Ooh, why don’t you pair that dress with a nice pair of kitten heels?" You’d have probably rolled your eyes and firmly placed their style advice in the box not to be ever trusted. However, 12 months later and it’s the advice we’re all doling out while simultaneously going for the cheapest Pret lunch option in order to make the kitten heel fund more fruitful.

If there’s anyone to blame for this sudden two-inch frenzy then it's Demna Gvasalia, creative director of both Vetements and Balenciaga. As soon as he sent satin kitten-heel slingbacks, designed in collaboration with Manolo Blahnik down the runway at Vetements for spring 2017 we knew we were doomed. After all, this was the man who just the previous season had us lobbing uneven inches off our jeans and wishing we had never thrown out our Juicy Couture velour tracksuits. The short slender heels were his finish of choice on shiny white booties at Balenciaga too.

Then came Maria Grazia Chiuri’s inaugural collection for Dior where she showed a pair of slingback kitten heels with dressmaker’s ribbon branded with J’ADIOR. They became instant street style bait with the lengthy waiting list to prove it.

Dior Spring Summer 2017

Add to the mix embellished monochrome kitten-heel booties from J.W. Anderson and even Mansur Gavriel slimming down their popular chunky heeled slip-ons and there was no going back. The list goes on and on with metallic green slingbacks at Gucci, complete with signature bamboo heels, feathered versions at Prada and kitten-heel mules at Céline.

However, this trend isn’t as simple as flinging on a pair before you dash out the door. They need careful styling in order to elevate them from looking noughties naff to now.

If teaming with trousers, make sure they’re cropped so you get a decent flash of ankle bone. Roll jeans or choose a pair with a frayed or step hem. If going for a skirt, keep it mid-length, an asymmetrical hem is even better and play with proportions on top with an oversize sweatshirt. And for the brave: do as the runways did and wear with a pair of luxe-looking tracksuit trousers. If you still need convincing it’s best to look to the street style set like Pernille Teisbaek and Tamu McPherson who prove they work just as well with a graphic sock.

And whatever you do, ignore Theresa May and her penchant for those leopard-print kitten heels. She has ruined enough. Don’t let her start affecting your footwear choices too.