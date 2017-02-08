'90s Supermodel Kirsty Hume Returns with a Chic New Collab

For the fashion-obsessed, Scottish model Kirsty Hume is known as of the most celebrated supermodels of the '90s. She walked Prada. She walked Marc Jacobs. She walked Gucci. She walked Isaac Mizrahi. And she was on the cover of just about every major fashion magazine.

"Kirsty was our Gigi," Velvet by Graham & Spencer's Jenny Graham tells InStyle of her and co-creative director Toni Spencer's fascination with the runway superstar. "In person, she's the most lovely, gorgeous—beautiful inside and out."

Their adoration for the model is precisely how the women behind Velvet came to design a 12-piece collection in collaboration with Hume herself, all inspired by her Scottish-turned-Californian aesthetic and, of course, her globe-trotting. The dream team met years ago through mutual friend and jewelry designer Mara Carrizo Scalise. "We were completely starstruck and thrilled. We've always adored Kirsty," Graham adds.

So what's up with the fashion? Think light-weight, easy-to-tote off-the-shoulder tops and dresses that you can wear to a chic summer brunch with your girlfriends or, equally, while eating popcorn and watching a Nancy Meyer classic. As Spencer describes, it's what you can wear "from Malibu to Marrakech," and performing for rolling up into a ball and pressing the "go" button.

Across the portfolio of images, photographed by Hilary Walsh, Hume also wears the Tulip03 (above), a scoop-neck tee that's been repurposed thanks to the model herself, who brought her own years-old version to meetings with the design duo. Give us a T-shirt and jeans and we're completely on board, too.

Scroll down to see more images from the collection, arriving in-stores in early April.