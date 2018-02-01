Kipling Launches It's Second Disney Collaboration, This Time It's Inspired by Alice in Wonderland

After a super successful first go-round, Kipling and Disney are teaming up for their second accessories collection, this time a full range of women's handbags, backpacks, and accessories inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Childhood dreams have come true.

The pieces have the perfect touch of playfulness and give us all kinds of nostalgic feels. Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Alice (of course!), and more are all featured in mix of pastels and bold color palettes.The 19-style capsule also includes totes, wristlets, cosmetic cases, and keychains that range in price from $18 to $169. So no matter your budget, expect to find a memento that will awaken your inner child.

Shop the full collection at kipling-usa.com and disney.com. And scroll down to check out some of the beautiful (and magical!) imagery from the launch's companion campaign, featuring looks that feel as whimsical as this childhood favorite tale. And be sure to keep your eyes peeled. Further collaborations are still yet to come throughout 2018 and 2019 featuring iconic Disney Princesses, classic characters, and memorable stories.