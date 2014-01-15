Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Kim Kardashian's 2011 Looks: Everything She Wore in 84 Days
1. December 31Hosting TAO's New Year's Eve bash in Las Vegas in a Marc Bouwer dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.
2. January 5Kim Kardashian arrived at the People's Choice Awards in a Catherine Malandrino dress, Rina Limor necklace, Amrapali studs, Chanel clutch, and Christian Louboutin heels.
3. January 14Enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Jersey Nets game at the Staples Center in black leather pants, a zebra top, and a black blazer.
4. January 16At the InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globes Awards Party in California wearing a Nina Ricci dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
5. January 18In a sheer Marc Bouwer dress for an appearance on the 'Late Show with David Letterman.'
6. January 19Appearing on the Today show in Rachel Roy.
7. January 21At the 'Wendy Williams Show' in a Gomez-Garcia dress, vintage Judith Leiber belt, and YSL shoes.
8. January 24Arriving at LAX in a cape top, American Apparel turtleneck, and 7 For All Mankind leggings.
9. January 23Sitting with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at the Dallas Mavericks vs. New Jersey Nets game in Newark wearing high waisted cream trousers and a sheer black top.
10. January 27Strolling in Beverly Hills in flared jeans and a tan leather jacket.
11. January 29Shopping in Beverly Hills in flared denim and carrying a Balenciaga handbag.
12. January 30Arriving at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in a Marchesa dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
13. February 3Launching her Belle Noel jewelry collection with REVOLVEClothing.com at the store's flagship, pairing leather leggings and a blazer with her jewelry.
14. February 4Celebrating the launch of her Silly Bandz at Kitson, Los Angeles in a Wesley Nault dress and YSL shoes.
15. February 7At Prince's show at Madison Square Garden wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.
16. February 9Backstage at the 'Rachael Ray Show' in Alexander Wang and Christian Louboutin heels.
17. February 9Covering up in NYC with a Burberry studded coat.
18. February 10Out and about in NYC in Grey Ant pants, a Rachel Roy jacket, and Christian Louboutin heels.
19. February 11At QVC's 25 To Watch Party in NYC in wide legged black Winter Kate trousers and a military style K-Dash vest.
20. February 11Dancing in leopard booties on FAO Schwarz's giant piano while filming 'Kourtney and Kim Take New York.'
21. February 12At Charlotte Ronson's Fall/Winter 2011 runway show wearing a top and skirt by the designer and a vintage Chanel necklace.
22. February 12Watching the New York Knicks play the New Jersey Nets in a studded Burberry jacket, leather leggings, and Pierre Hardy booties.
23. February 12Shopping for possible Grammys dresses at Dennis Basso on Madison Avenue in a long fur coat.
24. February 12Returning to her New York hotel after a day of shopping in a cropped blazer and black leather boots.
25. February 13Wearing a Kaufmanfranco dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and Christian Louboutin heels at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards.
26. February 14Celebrating Valentine's Day at the Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas in a Wesley Nault dess, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry.
27. February 16At the 'Unknown' premiere in a Stella McCartney coat, K-Dash leather pants, Helmut Lang top, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
28. February 18At Kevin Hart’s “Laugh At My Pain” Official After Party during NBA All-Star Weekend at Club Nokia wearing a belted animal print dress.
29. February 20With Lala Vazquez at Carmelo Anthony's "A Very Melo Brunch" fundraiser event in a Nina Ricci dress.
30. February 20Hosting the CÎROC Vodka Presents NBA All-Star Weekend Party in a lacy black dress and spiked clutch.
31. February 22Launching her eponymous fragrance at the Macy's in Glendale, CA in a Givenchy dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
32. February 23In an LBD and bow front Christian Louboutin heels to fete FusionBeauty at a Nordstrom's in Dallas.
33. February 25In a K-Dash jacket and Charlotte Olympia heels at the QVC Red Carpet Style Party in Los Angeles, CA.
34. February 27Wearing a J. Mendel gown at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in California.
35. March 4Celebrating the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas wearing a Gucci skirt and blouse, Christian Louboutin heels, and a YSL clutch.
36. March 8Supporting Avril Lavigne at her 'Goodbye Lullaby' Launch Party in NYC wearing Preen Line skinny pants.
37. March 11Wearing Citizens of Humanity jeans, a Balmain blazer, and Christian Louboutin shoes to a dinner with friends in Los Angeles.
38. March 18In a Herve Leger dress at Jet Nightclub in Las Vegas to celebrate brother Rob's 24th birthday.
39. March 23Dodging the rain on Rodeo Drive in a fitted blazer, silk scarf, cropped jeans, and sandals.
40. March 25Arriving at JFK International Aiport in royal blue J Brand jeans.
