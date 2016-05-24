Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Best Couple Outfits, Ranked

Kim Kardashian West likes taking selfies, answering questions on Snapchat at 4 a.m., and wearing anything that's skin-tight or sheer, or both. Kanye West, not so much. But together, they're bound by their shared love of fashion and you know, their unconditional love for North and Saint.
But back to fashion. Not only do they go all out for red carpet events, but they take twinning to the extreme. (Because when you dress together, you stay together, right?)
In honor of their second wedding anniversary, we took a look back at their greatest sartorial hits and then ranked them from best to the very best. We considered everything, including how they dress individually and then together, and factored in how sexy, stylish, chic, and coordinated they look. The result? A definitive list of their 10 best, in order, that define #couplegoals. Scroll through to see our #1 favorite.
-
1. #10
Where and when: Met Gala, 2013
She wore: A floral Givenchy gown that went on to launch a thousand memes.
He wore: A dapper Givenchy suit.
Together: The perfect complement. She's the statement piece to his minimalist look.
-
2. #9
Where and when: Yeezy Season 3 Fashion Show, 2016
She wore: A glam fringed Balmain creation topped with a shaggy fur coat, which matched her platinum blonde strands.
He wore: A tee (that illustrated the promotion of his new video game about his late mother Donda), gray jeans, and Yeezy boots.
Together: Polar opposites, but united by a coordinated color palette of beige and cream.
-
3. #8
Where and when: A friend's wedding, 2015
She wore: A black caped Valentino gown that gave us major Gwyneth vibes.
He wore: A Haider Ackermann suit.
Together: A sharp, monochrome-clad power duo.
-
4. #7
Where and when: Yeezy Season 2 Fashion Show, 2015
She wore: Head-to-toe sandy nude, from her duster to her bodysuit, down to her legs, courtesy of Kanye's Yeezy designs.
He wore: A charcoal brown sweatshirt, leather pants, and Yeezy sneaks.
Together: Comfy and coordinated.
-
5. #6
Where and when: Met Gala, 2014
She wore: A teal strapless Lanvin gown with a dangerously high slit.
He wore: A white-tie outfit, courtesy of Lanvin, featuring a sharp black tailcoat and a crisp white waistcoat that met the gala's strict dress code.
Together: Possibly one of their most restrained looks together. The result? Nothing outrageous—simply chic through and through.
-
6. #5
Where and when: Givenchy Show During Paris Fashion Week, 2013
She wore: Head-to-toe black—a Givenchy tux with a shirt with an embellished collar.
He wore: Head-to-toe white—a tee and distressed jeans smartened up with a crisp blazer.
Together: Yin and yang fashion.
-
7. #4
Where and when: Met Gala, 2016
She wore: An armor-like silver mirrored Balmain gown that clung to her curves.
He wore: A futuristic take on a Western-inspired ensemble, which meant a bling-ed out denim jacket over a white tee, and ripped denim with suede Western boots. Oh, and blue contacts, because "vibes."
Together: A shining example of two ways to wear metallics—ultra-glam and grunge-y casual cool.
-
8. #3
Where and when: Balmain Show at Paris Fashion Week, 2014
She wore: A white body-hugging graphic Balmain number with the usuals, like a metal-plated choker, enamel cuffs, and lace-up booties.
He wore: A gold-embroidered navy Balmain coat over a tee and leather pants.
Together: The King and Queen of Balmain.
-
9. #2
Where and when: New York City, 2014
She wore: A sleek double-breasted Balmain blazer dress.
He wore: A double-breasted Balmain blazer over a tee and leather pants.
Together: Ballin' in Balmain.
-
10. #1
Where and when: Met Gala, 2015
She wore: A super sheer, nearly nude embroidered creation by Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli.
He wore: A velvet Roberto Cavalli suit with a matching fringed shawl.
Together: An unforgettable couple moment that will forever go down in history for both its sexiness and for eliciting shock. But they both sure look damn good.