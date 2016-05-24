Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Best Couple Outfits, Ranked

Kim Kardashian West likes taking selfies, answering questions on Snapchat at 4 a.m., and wearing anything that's skin-tight or sheer, or both. Kanye West, not so much. But together, they're bound by their shared love of fashion and you know, their unconditional love for North and Saint.

But back to fashion. Not only do they go all out for red carpet events, but they take twinning to the extreme. (Because when you dress together, you stay together, right?)

In honor of their second wedding anniversary, we took a look back at their greatest sartorial hits and then ranked them from best to the very best. We considered everything, including how they dress individually and then together, and factored in how sexy, stylish, chic, and coordinated they look. The result? A definitive list of their 10 best, in order, that define #couplegoals. Scroll through to see our #1 favorite.