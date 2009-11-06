Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
For Kids & Teens
1. Fashionology "Brooke" Hoodie$64; at fashionology.com.
2. Gap Toggle Coat$55; at gap.com.
3. Gymboree Dot Dress$37; at gymboree.com.
4. TSE Baby Cashmere Hoodie$165; call 800-487-3692.
5. Juicy Couture Sequin Jacket$168; call 702-452-5777.
6. 3 Sprouts Storage Bin$42; at geniusjones.com.
7. Vera Wang Glam Princess Eau de Toilette$45; visit sephora.com for stores.
8. Fred Food Face Plate$11.95; at oliebollen.com.
9. Lacoste Rubber Rainboots$120; at lacoste.com.
10. DKNY Sequined Sneakers$98; at neimanmarcus.com.
11. Hello Kitty Sterling Silver Pendant$195; at zales.com.
12. Dabbawalla Monkey See, Do Lunch Bag$34; at kitson.com.
13. Carol's Daughter The Princess and the Frog Magical Beauty CollectionFrom $8; at carolsdaughter.com.
14. Deux Lux PVC Wallet, Notebook and Pouch$22 to 32; at shop2lux.com.
15. Collegien Baby Socks$28; at momastore.org.
16. Anya Hindmarch Tote$98; at anyahindmarch.com.
17. Sweet Skin Z Bicycle Tires$40; at vivre.com.
18. Spoon Sisters Drumstick Pencils$11; at spoonsisters.com.
19. iKaraoke$60; at fredflare.com.
20. Picturemate Charm Photo Printer$150; at epsonstore.com.
21. Wesc Oboe Headphones$60; at tobi.com.
22. iSpin Portable DJ Mixer$119; at fashionationstyle.com.
23. Timothy Liles Crayon Rings$50 for a set of 8; call 877-388-7373.
24. Playforever Bruno Racing Car$60; at moolka.com.
25. The Seven Rays by Jessica Bendinger$17; at simonandschuster.com.
