8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality

Does the thought of walking into a department store with your three-year-old give you hives? Do you have fever dreams about the time your five-year-old twins locked themselves in a dressing room and sat there for an hour, screaming (not singing) the entire Moana soundtrack?

Easter is two weeks away. Do you know where your kids' outfits are?

Thanks to this thing called "The Internet," you need not subject yourself to the perils of in-store shopping with kids under 10 years of age. This Easter, get personality-driven outfits for your children in pastel shades. And yes, there are plenty of bunny ear options here, too. No mall security guard or ER visit needed.