8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality

Does the thought of walking into a department store with your three-year-old give you hives? Do you have fever dreams about the time your five-year-old twins locked themselves in a dressing room and sat there for an hour, screaming (not singing) the entire Moana soundtrack?
Easter is two weeks away. Do you know where your kids' outfits are?
Thanks to this thing called "The Internet," you need not subject yourself to the perils of in-store shopping with kids under 10 years of age. This Easter, get personality-driven outfits for your children in pastel shades. And yes, there are plenty of bunny ear options here, too. No mall security guard or ER visit needed.
1. For the Fashionista
Shop the look: Brooks Brothers cotton tank, $58; brooksbrothers.com. Brooks Brothers jacket, $128; brooksbrothers.com. Brooks Brothers shorts, $78; brooksbrothers.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $56; nordstrom.com. STATE crossbody bag, $40; bloomingdales.com.
2. For the Fashionisto
Shop the look: H&M shirt with tie, $15; hm.com. H&M cotton vest, $25; hm.com. H&M cotton pants, $25; hm.com. Kenneth Cole chukka boots, $48; nordstrom.com.
3. For Athletic Easter Egg Huntress
Shop the look: H&M blouse, $13; hm.com. J.Crew leggings, $20; jcrew.com. H&M hairband, $5; hm.com. Levtex chick Easter basket, $24; nordstrom.com. New Balance x J.Crew sneakers, $55; jcrew.com.
4. For the Atheletic Easter Egg Hunter
Shop the look: Lacoste x J.Crew polo, $55; jcrew.com. J.Crew chinos, $40; jcrew.com. Gola x J.Crew sneakers, $45; jcrew.com. Target bamboo Easter basket, $6; target.com.
7. For the Littlest Lady
Shop the look: Ralph Lauren dress with bloomers, $125; bergdorfgoodman.com. Mini Boden lamb knit jacket, $55; nordstrom.com. Mud Pie bunny ears headband, $11; nordstrom.com. Mini Melissa mary jane flats, $63; nordstrom.com.
8. For the Tiny Tot
Shop the look: Ralph Lauren cable-knit cardigan, $75; bergdorfgoodman.com. Burberry cotton trousers, $95; bergdorfgoodman.com. The Blueberry Hill bunny knit bonnet, $28; nordstrom.com. TOMS boat shoes, $39; nordstrom.com.