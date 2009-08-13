Sorry, Blair Waldorf, this round of button-downs was clearly inspired by our First Lady of fashion, Michelle Obama (right). Follow her lead and stockpile this staple in every color-button it up a la Liv Tyler (in Burberry, left), leave it open like Julia Roberts (in Dolce & Gabbana, center) or accessorize like Mrs. O. with a studded belt. Any way you wear it, this stylish sweater is guaranteed to be presidentially approved.



