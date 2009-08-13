Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Key Pieces
-
1. CardigansSorry, Blair Waldorf, this round of button-downs was clearly inspired by our First Lady of fashion, Michelle Obama (right). Follow her lead and stockpile this staple in every color-button it up a la Liv Tyler (in Burberry, left), leave it open like Julia Roberts (in Dolce & Gabbana, center) or accessorize like Mrs. O. with a studded belt. Any way you wear it, this stylish sweater is guaranteed to be presidentially approved.
Shop cardigans now!
-
2. White ShirtsBlouse it out in romantic button-downs with feminine details. Both Naomi Watts (center) and Katie Holmes (left) gave a stylish touch to basic black suits with classic white shirts, while Kate Beckinsale (right) took her distressed denim to charm school with a ruffled design. Ageless and trend-proof, the versatile piece will last you for seasons to come.
Shop white shirts now!
-
3. Day DressesFitted and feminine, a day dress is utterly professional-and utterly sexy (think ladies of Mad Men). Cameron Diaz (center) got chic in one step with a belted number from Stella McCartney, while Angelina Jolie (in Ralph Lauren Collection, left) and Kelly Ripa (in Victoria Beckham Collection, right) showed off their shapes in sophisticated sheaths. Bonus: add a few accessories and pull off the tights for a cocktail-ready look.
Shop day dresses now!
-
4. Bright CoatsForget basic black-a fruit-hued topper is a surefire way to lift your mood while staying warm. Nicole Richie (left) wore a red Sonia by Sonia Rykiel peacoat, Eva Longoria Parker (right) finished her outfit with a cheery pink cover-up and Rachel Weisz (center) chose a turquoise boyfriend coat. Extra plus? Your standby neutrals will pop when paired with a high-octane hue.
Shop bright coats now!
-
5. Leather JacketsRev up your wardrobe with a biker-inspired topper that can be worn with absolutely everything. Miley Cyrus (left) added a cropped BCBG number to an after-dark fringed dress, while Jennifer Connelly (right) pulled the same trick with a quilted jacket and a delicate print skirt. Or, wear it for day like Jessica Biel (center), by layering a shrunken skin over a featherweight tank and skinny jeans.
Shop leather jackets now!
1 of 5
Cardigans
