Lupita Nyong'o and Elizabeth Olsen Pose Together—and 8 Other Things to Know About the Crazy Kenzo x H&M Runway Show

If you were to sum up H&M's designer collaboration runway shows in a word, it would have to be: epic. You can count on a star-studded front row, an incredibly buzzy runway (obviously featuring clothing from the equally buzzy collab), shopping mayhem, and a surprise performance. For the Kenzo x H&M collection (out Nov. 3), we already knew that it was Instagram gold from the get-go, with its colorful, delightfully printed pieces and more-is-more attitude. As it turns out, the show itself was every bit as Insta-worthy as the line—more specifically, Boomerang-worthy, which you'll see for yourself later. From Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Olsen, and Rosario Dawson in the front row to the crazy cool dance moves on the runway, here's a play-by-play recap of everything that went down.

1. Located at N.Y.C.'s Pier 36, the runway was staged as a quad, with string quartets positioned on each side. And the models danced to Charles Wright & the Watts's 1970 hit "Express Yourself," complete with beatboxers and saxophone players.

2. The performance-slash-runway show was directed by renowned French photographer and film director Jean-Paul Goude, who also shot the Kenzo x H&M campaign. "Dancing for Jean-Paul–I’m so obsessed with him. I love him so much," says Rosario Dawson, who starred in the campaign. "I’ve been a huge fan of his work and the crazy commercials he’d do with Grace Jones. I love his energy. He was just like, 'Dance!' He had these crazy drawings of how he expected it to look, and you’re in his world for a moment, and it was really special and awesome."

3. Speaking of dancing, the models started with basic hand motions (a tapping on the head or exaggerated gestures), and as the show progressed, it evolved into wilder, crazy-cool dramatic moves, which lent themselves quite nicely to Boomerang.

4. It was sensory overload to the max, and the neatest part about the dancing was that it never pulled focus away from the clothes, which were twirly, fluid, playful, and some reversible!

5. At halftime, a marching band stormed out and each drummer danced to the beat of their drums (which were printed in leopard).

6. For the finale: Pandemonium struck, with strobe lights, confetti, and all the models wildly gesticulating on the runway, which segued into the after-party.

7. On the celebrity front, Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Olsen, Rosario Dawson, Iman, Sienna Miller, Chloë Sevigny, Halsey, Charli XCX, Leigh Lezark, Joe Jonas, and Chance the Rapper all sat in the front row.

8. After the show, guests lined up to shop the entire Kenzo x H&M collection. We spotted Dawson amid the crowd of shoppers with a Kenzo backpack slung across one shoulder as she studied a men's printed bomber (we hope she got it!).

9. The surprise performer? Ice Cube, who performed a series of throwback hits.