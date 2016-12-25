No One's Having as Much Fun with Fashion as Keke Palmer

There’s only one millennial-approved phrase that adequately describes how we feel about Keke Palmer’s groove at the moment: “YAAAAAAAS!” Yas, we understand you may be tired of hearing the slang, but c’mon, in just a few short weeks, the 23-year-old Scream Queens star has given us so much capital F fashun.
The self-described #GlitterGod and #CosmicQueen first caught our attention at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she paid homage to '90s rap goddesses, like Lil' Kim, with a midriff-baring Natalia Fedner two-piece and a pink fur jacket she styled with rose-tinted sunglasses (above). And it wasn’t a fluke. Shortly after, Palmer began to make waves with a maximalist assortment of daytime looks, proving that piling on accessories and fusing bold colors actually do go together.
For Palmer, the key to standing out is not found in working with veteran stylists, but rather in teaming up with fresh new talent. She turned to Geraldine “Gigi” Fernandez for her AMAs look, and has most recently worked with Michael Benyamin, a young stylist better known as Maikeeb, who was once best known for making “YAAAAAAS GAGA!” go viral.
That explains everything.
RELATED: Keke Palmer Shares Her Beauty Must-Haves
Below, 15 looks that prove Keke Palmer is our new favorite street style star to follow.
-
1. December 13, 2016
Keke's chic factor isn't even in what she's wearing, but rather how she wears it. This Wesley Berryman look is sporty, but the star rocks it and those A-Morir sunglasses with panache.
-
2. December 13, 2016
All black everything, except for the peekaboo orange lining her sporty bomber.
-
3. December 13, 2016
Nude and maroon are a match made in heaven, and Palmer made that evident with this Vetements jacket and a vintage Vivienne Westwood tee.
-
4. December 14, 2016
Who better than the king of late-night, Alexander Wang, to dress the new queen of streetwear? Palmer turned to the designer for a sheer black top stamped with "Strict," a word that's the complete opposite of her style.
-
5. December 14, 2016
This Vetements hoodie would be perfect for our Netflix binge. For Palmer, it's just another day-to-night look.
-
6. December 14, 2016
This DKNY bodysuit takes some serious confidence to pull off.
-
-
8. December 14, 2016
A crisp white dress deserves major accessories. Case in point: these rounded sunglasses that scream bling, bling.
-
9. December 15, 2016
Keke's stylist, Maikeeb, continues to find clever ways to mix expected street-style favorites, like DKNY, with newcomers, like Maison the Faux, which designed her candy cotton blue coat.
-
10. December 15, 2016
This angelic white Fame and Partners slip dress took a not-so-subtle sultry turn thanks to sheer white gloves and a rock-n-roll Wesley Berryman jacket. Our thoughts on her collar? It's sicko.
-
11. December 15, 2016
Pinstripes, for the win! Palmer took a ladylike approach in ph5 separates and classic pastel pink Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
12. December 16, 2016
If you're still questioning the return of '90s fashion, here's the in-your-face answer. The actress rocked a sexy green Nili Lotan velvet skirt with a Topshop lace top, Jimmy Choo heels, and a Veda leather jacket. Those braids? Yaaas.
-
13. December 16, 2016
How, exactly, are you supposed to wear a totally sheer, ruffled dress? If you ask Keke, the answer is found in a black hoodie, matching briefs, and sleek, pointed-toe Vetements boots.
-
14. December 16, 2016
Some people love Leonardo DiCaprio so much they have to wear his face on their pants. That's what Palmer did in this full head-to-toe Namilia look.
-
15. December 16, 2016
Earlier that same day, Palmer threw caution to the wind and also sported Leo's face on the triangles of her denim bra. We're obsessed with this look, and want that Helen Yarmak fur, like, yesterday.