Kate Middleton Has Worn This Coat Since 2014

On Sunday, pregnant Kate Middleton attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church with Prince William and Prince Philip by her side, wearing another flawless maternity outfit. If it looks familiar, it's because the Duchess of Cambridge wore the same exact coat back in 2014 around Christmas time when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It's a timeless design from the British brand Moloh with gold buttons and a tweed finish. Naturally, the military-inspired jacket sold out when Middleton first wore it. But you can totally steal her look with a look-alike design from Boohoo that's on sale for $52.

VIDEO: See More of Kate Middleton's Maternity Looks

Middleton paired the classic coat with a statement-making fur hat (shop a similar style here for $27) and made sure her hands were warm with a pair of matching gloves. For shoes, she kept the brown theme going with comfortable chunky heels, solidifying another flawless maternity outfit.