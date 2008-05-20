Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Kate Hudson's Summer Dresses
1. Cocktail dressWhether out running errands or on the red carpet, no one rocks a cute frock quite like Kate Hudson.
The Fool's Gold star chose a pale blue Stella McCartney linen dress with scalloped layers for an appearance on MTV's TRL.
2. Shift dressThe mother-of-one paired a Puella shift dress with wedges for a pal's baby shower. The yellow floral print of the dress perfectly suited the blonde's coloring.
3. SundressHudson, a self-confessed sun-lover, looked cool and feminine while out and about in a white sundress with lace detailing.
4. Mini dressA striking paisley mini gave Hudson a chic, but quirky look at the Miami Film Festival. She accented her 3.1 Phillip Lim dress with a surpising accessory-sparkly stilettos.
5. Tunic dressThe pretty actress kept cool, despite the humid heat of a New York City summer, in a soft embroidered tunic and flip flops.
6. Jersey dressIn Malibu, CA, Hudson enjoyed comfort and style by wearing knee-high boots with her jersey shift.
