The actress upped her red carpet game at the Deepwater Horizon premiere during TIFF when she gave her sheer black lace Alexander McQueen corseted gown a neat dose of flair with a playful assortment of crystal-encrusted brooches, ranging from stars to unicorns, affixed to the bodice.

shop it Pretty Necklaces Faux Pearl and Poplin Necklace Miu Miu | $360 Shop It Floral Clasp Glass Pearl Necklace Miriam Haskell | $280 Shop It Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Lead | $57 Shop It Rose Choker Necklace Shashi | $51 Shop It