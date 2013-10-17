Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Kate Hudson's Red Carpet Style
1. In Elie Saab, 2016
At the premiere of Deepwater Horizon, Hudson gave her tangerine strapless Elie Saab jumpsuit a sporty streak with a bead-embroidered bomber jacket casually draped over her shoulders.
2. In Alexander McQueen, 2016
The actress upped her red carpet game at the Deepwater Horizon premiere during TIFF when she gave her sheer black lace Alexander McQueen corseted gown a neat dose of flair with a playful assortment of crystal-encrusted brooches, ranging from stars to unicorns, affixed to the bodice.
3. In Amanda Wakeley, 2016
Hudson shined on at the Kaleidoscope Ball in an unforgettable ultra-violet slinky number by Amanda Wakeley that featured a sexy keyhole detail. She finished her look with Harry Winston diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
4. In Cavalli Couture, 2016
Hudson was positively angelic at the Harmonist Cocktail Party during Cannes, making an ethereal statement in a powder blue pearl-embroidered, sequined bodysuit with a matching chiffon skirt by Cavalli Couture, complete with a sweep of shiny extras, courtesy of Atelier Swarovski.
5. In Atelier Versace, 2016
The actress arrived at the 2016 Met Ball in an Atelier Versace gown with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
6. In Valentino, 2016
The actress could have been mistaken for a ballerina at the New York premiere of Mother’s Day—she wore the prettiest, most ethereal blush pink tulle Valentino gown with a subtle graphic-print finish.
7. In August Getty Atelier, 2016
Hudson showed off her hard-earned abs at the Fashion Los Angeles 2016 Awards in a black-and-white color-block bandeau and high-waist faux-wrap pants by August Getty Atelier, styling with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and a Lee Savage box clutch.
8. In J. Mendel, 2016
The actress dialed up the romance for the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere with a blush plunge-neck J. Mendel hand-pleated gown that she styled with drop earrings, a geometric Lee Savage box clutch, and a vampy lip.
9. In Michael Kors, 2016
Hudson wore a Michael Kors gown with Forevermark jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch to the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
10. In Monique Lhuillier, 2016
Hudson glided onto the red carpet at the LA premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 in a white floral-print Monique Lhuillier gown that she styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo platforms.
11. In Stella McCartney, 2016
The actress attended the 2016 People's Choice Awards in a white Stella McCartney jumpsuit and Jorge Adeler diamond earrings.
12. In Naeem Khan, 2015
Hudson was on fire at the Campari Calendar 2016 Launch in a plunging fiery-red beaded Naeem Khan jumpsuit, complete with a selection of statement-making jewelry.
