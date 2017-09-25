Here's How Kate Hudson Styled Her Buzz Cut for the Marshall Premiere

Ever since we heard that Kate Hudson shaved her head for her role in the upcoming movie, Sister, we’ve been dying to see how it might impact her style choices, and this weekend, we finally got our answer.

On Saturday, Hudson debuted a bold new look at the N.Y.C. premiere for her film, Marshall (in theaters Oct. 13) and just as we suspected, her edgy ‘do was the ultimate inspiration behind her head-to-toe transformation.

“Her new hair changes the feel of every outfit,” Hudson’s stylist Sophie Lopez tells InStyle. “So it was at the forefront of my mind when I was selecting her looks for the entire press junket this weekend.” After dressing the actress in chic separates by David Koma, Marni, and Roberto Cavalli for her daytime press appearances, Lopez helped Hudson turn up glam factor for the red carpet premiere, choosing a custom silver lamé gown by Stella McCartney.

“We wanted something clean and simple, yet show stopping,” she says. "New York City premieres tend to be more casual than those in Hollywood, but Kate always likes to dress up! This gown felt special, yet not too over the top."

Though Hudson and Lopez had a lot of other dress options with them, Lopez says the final choice was easy. "Stella made this one especially for Kate. And since they’re longtime friends, she knows how to capture Kate's essence in a dress like no one else.”

Keep scrolling to see how Hudson’s bold new look came together with Lopez’s behind-the-scenes snaps.

