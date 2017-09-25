Here's How Kate Hudson Styled Her Buzz Cut for the Marshall Premiere

Ever since we heard that Kate Hudson shaved her head for her role in the upcoming movie, Sister, we’ve been dying to see how it might impact her style choices, and this weekend, we finally got our answer.
On Saturday, Hudson debuted a bold new look at the N.Y.C. premiere for her film, Marshall (in theaters Oct. 13) and just as we suspected, her edgy ‘do was the ultimate inspiration behind her head-to-toe transformation.
“Her new hair changes the feel of every outfit,” Hudson’s stylist Sophie Lopez tells InStyle. “So it was at the forefront of my mind when I was selecting her looks for the entire press junket this weekend.” After dressing the actress in chic separates by David Koma, Marni, and Roberto Cavalli for her daytime press appearances, Lopez helped Hudson turn up glam factor for the red carpet premiere, choosing a custom silver lamé gown by Stella McCartney.
“We wanted something clean and simple, yet show stopping,” she says. "New York City premieres tend to be more casual than those in Hollywood, but Kate always likes to dress up! This gown felt special, yet not too over the top."
Though Hudson and Lopez had a lot of other dress options with them, Lopez says the final choice was easy. "Stella made this one especially for Kate. And since they’re longtime friends, she knows how to capture Kate's essence in a dress like no one else.”
Keep scrolling to see how Hudson’s bold new look came together with Lopez’s behind-the-scenes snaps.
Sitting Pretty
"Glam squad is here," said Hudson's stylist Sophie Lopez, who captured this beautiful getting-ready snap from the actress's sun-filled suite in Tribeca. "The night before the Marshall premiere, Kate had BAFTA and SAG events to go attend, so Renato Campora came in to do her hair and Quinn Murphy did her makeup look."
Closet Confidential
"You can never have too many options for a premiere. I don't travel light!"
Graphic Impact
"For our first look, we decided to go for a David Koma jumpsuit and a Marni coat."
Ear Candy
"Kate put on these gorgeous Rebecca de Ravenel earrings and now we're ready to go!"
Dream Team
"Day two of the Marshall press junket! Kate and I took a minute to enjoy the view from The Whitby Hotel balcony."
Flower Power
"Touch-up time! Kate loved this super colorful, floral Roberto Cavalli suit for daytime interviews."
Well Heeled
"The drama is in the details. And these Aquazzura platforms are spectacular."
Bold Baubles
"Obsessed with these statement earrings by Sachin and Babi and Rebecca de Ravenel."
Mirror, Mirror
"Time to get ready for the red carpet!"
Shine Bright
"Up close with our favorite pieces from jeweler Lorraine Schwartz."
Heavy Metal
"For accessories, we went with an Edie Parker clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, both in sleek silver."
Best Dressed
"A last minute fitting! Kate chose this custom lamé gown by her friend Stella McCartney."
Red Carpet Ready
"This look was the perfect combination of beautiful simplicity and sexy femininity."