We Found Kate Hudson’s 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

If anyone knows how to turn a simple red carpet appearance into a fashion moment, it’s Kate Hudson. The 38-year-old Marshall star started walking the step-and-repeat with mom Goldie Hawn before she even hit double digits. So it’s really no surprise that she’s nailed down such a delightfully fresh and free-spirited way of dressing over the years.
“Kate is a lighthearted person, always laughing and looking to have a good time, so naturally that comes across when she’s on the red carpet,” says Hudson’s stylist Sophie Lopez. "Her choices are playful and effortless, and it’s always about what feels right in the moment rather than trying to force a particular trend.”
VIDEO: Kate Hudson Looks Back on Her InStyle Covers
Still, when it comes down to it, Lopez says there are a few things that work for Hudson time and time again. “Dresses with deep-v’s, high-waisted wide-leg pants, body-con dresses—I call them the ‘K. Hud classics’ because I know if they’re on the rack she’s going to love it,” she says. “But every now and then, she surprises the sh*t out of me and goes with something completely unexpected.”
Below, see Kate Hudson’s 10 best looks of all-time. And for more stories like this, check out the October issue of InStyle Magazine, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.
-
1. In VALENTINO at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. (2003)
“Her style is not something that’s orchestrated in any way,” says Lopez. “On the red carpet, it’s always more about her rather than any one dress."
-
2. In ALEXANDER MCQUEEN at the Toronto premiere of Deepwater Horizon (2016)
"This was elegant, but still young and fun because of the little flower and bug embellishments. It also had amazing boning built in to the bodice which created the most beautiful hourglass silhouette."
-
3. In ROBERTO CAVALLI at the London première of The Skeleton Key (2005)
"When it comes to color, she looks amazing in metallics, whites, and reds. Actually, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a color that doesn’t look great on her."
-
4. In ATELIER VERSACE at the Oscars in L.A. (2014)
“Kate has worn Versace for years and they made this custom for her. They know how to make a woman look like a woman, which is right in line with what Kate loves too. I liked how Old Hollywood it felt, yet it was still sexy and modern on her."
-
5. In JEAN PAUL gaultier at the L.A. premiere of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
"She’s got such an incredible body that it seems like ridiculous to not make the most of it, you know? She’s got curves in all the right places.”
-
6. In MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION at the brand's fall show in N.Y.C. (2015)
“It’s funny because everyone at New York Fashion week usually wears black, but Kate gravitated towards this bright color. When she tried it on, it just seemed so fun and cheerful for the Michael Kors show."
-
7. In GUCCI PREMIERE at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A. (2013)
“We had never seen a dress like this before. It was really incredibly made and it fit her so well. Kate always wants to be able to relax and actually enjoy the event that she’s going to, so it just felt like a dress you can put on for a party when you want to have some cocktails and a good time."
-
8. In LOUIS VUITTON at the Serpentine Gallery summer party in London (2015)
“When this was on the hanger we weren’t sure about it, but once she put it on, it was a wow moment. We fit it on her right before the party, so thankfully it worked! That skirt was everything.”
-
9. In ELIE SAAB at the New Orleans première of Deepwater Horizon (2016)
“This premiere was in New Orleans, so we wanted to do something more chill than a gown. She took pictures with and without this awesome sequined bomber jacket.”
-
10. In ALEXANDER MCQUEEN at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. (2013)
“Kate still enjoys the fashion process. It’s amazing to work with somebody who has been doing red carpets for so many years and yet, she’s still not bored or jaded by it. She still gets excited every time she walks into a fitting."