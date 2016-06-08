See Kanye West's Incredible Style Evolution

It’s hard to imagine superstar Kanye West as a figure who stayed behind the scenes, but before 2004, when he dropped his megahit album The College Dropout, the now multi-hyphenate was known largely as a producer for the likes of Jay Z and Nas. That all changed when singles like "Slow Jamz" and "Jesus Walks" started playing on the radio in 2004.

Since then, West’s musical career has included some extreme high points like 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and most recently, The Life of Pablo. Similarly, the musician has had some major fashion peaks as well, from favoring preppy Polo Bear sweatshirts, rugby striped pullovers, and baggy jeans to his couple-coordinated ensembles with wife Kim Kardashian West.

In honor of the singer’s 39th birthday today, we look back at his most memorable style moments before his must-have bomber jackets, plush velvet hoodies, and Yeezy Boost sneakers reigned supreme. Ahead, the many lives of Kanye West’s style. Trust us, this is good.