Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
June: Summer Hair Protection
-
1. Let Hair Dry Naturally
Between the natural elements and chlorine, summer can take its toll on your hair. With a few simple steps, you can protect your locks into the fall.
Why add more heat to hair by blow-drying it? Celebrity colorist Nelson Chan of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills, who works with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Heather Graham and Alicia Silverstone, offers these tips for air-drying: "If you have long hair, apply a light hold gel, comb through hair and twist it with your finger tips to get a soft curl. For short hair, comb a texturizing paste through wet hair to give body, texture and hold." To get curlier tresses, he suggests braiding sections of hair, letting air-dry, then remove the braids. "Smaller braids produce more curl, while larger braids produce bigger waves."
-
2. Nourish Sun-Damaged Hair
New York-based stylist Michael Murphy recommends the Kerastase Soleil Collection to his clients, including Katie Holmes. "It's super luxurious and works overtime against the damaging effects of the sun," says Murphy. The line includes treatment products to help sun-exposed hair come back to life.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Soleil products, $32-58; at kerastase-usa.com.
-
3. Cover Up
"Sun damage is caused by ultraviolet light, which breaks apart the melanin pigment in your hair, so whether you use a hat, scarf or big umbrella, cover it," says stylist Stuart Gavert of Beverly Hills salon Gavert Atelier (who has worked with Christina Applegate, Lisa Kudrow, and Emily Blunt). "Also, if you're going to be in the sun for any length of time and don't want to cover it, put conditioner on it. It's a great look when you slick your hair back and wear huge sunglasses!" Another of Gavert's tips is to apply sunscreen to a Q-tip and run it along your part to avoid a scalp burn.
BUY ONLINE NOW Silk head scarf, Juicy Couture, $65; at net-a-porter.com.
-
4. Treat Hair at Night
Stylist Rachel Lindy, owner of M. Murphy salon in Venice Beach, says that using treatment products religiously through the summer will prevent sun abuse, which causes dull color and dry, brittle hair. But you shouldn't treat your hair only when you're in the sun. Lindy recommends slathering Ojon balm on before bed. "Put it on dry hair and sleep with it on, then wash the hair in the morning and your hair will get so moist and shiny," says Lindy. If you're concerned about dirtying your pillowcase, wear a shower cap.
BUY ONLINE NOW Restorative Hair Treatment, Ojon, $55; at ojon.com.
-
5. Protect with a Ponytail
"Wear the hair in a ponytail with no part to prevent the scalp being exposed," says Guy Riggio, senior stylist at Serge Normant at John Frieda salon in L.A. An easy way to style the hair into a style like Emmy Rossum's, is to add leave-in conditioner to your locks, comb through and pull hair into a ponytail. Make sure to apply sunblock along the hairline once your hair is pulled back.
-
6. Use a Mild Shampoo
"Use a shampoo that is more mild than harsh, such as a sulfate-free shampoo, to prevent dryness," says Nelson Chan. Also, lay off the washing. "Women tend to over-shampoo hair in the summer, stripping it of moisture, so rinsing every other day, rather than shampooing, may be healthier."
BUY ONLINE NOW Sulfate-free shampoo, L'Anza, $23; at folica.com.
-
7. Lighten with Tea
Head to the kitchen for all-natural highlights. And no, don't grab the lemon juice or the beer-try tea! "Chamomile tea in a spritzer bottle works really well," says stylist Eva Scrivo of the eponymous N.Y.C. salon.
BUY ONLINE NOW Chamomile tea, Celestials Seasonings, $3; at celestialseasonings.com.
-
8. Hydrate the Hair
Hairstylist Campbell McAuley, who has worked with Cameron Diaz, Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth, offers these three tips for hydrating the hair: "Drink lots of water. Do a last one-minute cold water rinse after you've washed your hair. Use a product to nourish the scalp and hair with Omega-3 oils and cool it with aloe and lavender." He recommends the CTONICS Tranquility to achieve the cooling process.
BUY ONLINE NOW Tranquility, CTONICS, $25; at ctonics.com.
-
9. Prepare Your Hair
Stylist Oscar Blandi says the first thing to do to prep hair for summer is get a trim. "Even if you want to keep your hair long, trims every two to three months will really keep your hair healthy." He also recommends at-home treatments once a week. "Fango Mud Treatment will get the hair healthy and ready for the abuse the sun causes."
BUY ONLINE NOW Marine Mud Treatment, Oscar Blandi, $26; at oscarblandi.com.
-
10. Wear a Swim Cap
There's something fun and retro about a swim cap, but most importantly, they keep pool chemicals at bay. "Chlorine is destructive to hair, especially if it's chemically treated," says Oscar Blandi. "It dries it out and strips all the natural particles from your hair."
BUY ONLINE NOW Swim cap, Speedo, $12; at speedousa.com.
-
11. Sprinkle SPF on the Scalp
"Powder SPF like Peter Thomas Roth's Instant Mineral SPF 30 can be dusted in the hair to protect the scalp," says Oscar Blandi. Be sure to reapply after swimming and a translucent shade is best.
BUY ONLINE NOW Instant Mineral SPF 30, Peter Thomas Roth, $30; at Ordway.com.
-
12. Wear a Hat
Make a fashion statement while protecting your color. "Wearing a hat is the best way to protect color," says Rachel Lindy. With a plethora of styles, from fedora sun hats to wide-brims, there's a stylish way to extend the life of your hair color in an utterly easy way.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sun and Sea hat, Anthropologie, $38; at anthropologie.com.
-
13. Repair the Hair
"Post-summer hair revival should be all about treatments, treatments, treatments," says stylist Kattia Solano, founder of N.Y.C.'s Butterfly Studio. "I recommend buying a great hair mask, like Kerastase Masque Age Recharge. Apply it twice a week if your hair is parched from the summer sun."
BUY ONLINE NOW Masque Age Recharge, Kerastase, $58; at kerastase-usa.com.
1 of 13
Between the natural elements and chlorine, summer can take its toll on your hair. With a few simple steps, you can protect your locks into the fall.
Why add more heat to hair by blow-drying it? Celebrity colorist Nelson Chan of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills, who works with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Heather Graham and Alicia Silverstone, offers these tips for air-drying: "If you have long hair, apply a light hold gel, comb through hair and twist it with your finger tips to get a soft curl. For short hair, comb a texturizing paste through wet hair to give body, texture and hold." To get curlier tresses, he suggests braiding sections of hair, letting air-dry, then remove the braids. "Smaller braids produce more curl, while larger braids produce bigger waves."
Let Hair Dry Naturally
Between the natural elements and chlorine, summer can take its toll on your hair. With a few simple steps, you can protect your locks into the fall.
Why add more heat to hair by blow-drying it? Celebrity colorist Nelson Chan of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills, who works with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Heather Graham and Alicia Silverstone, offers these tips for air-drying: "If you have long hair, apply a light hold gel, comb through hair and twist it with your finger tips to get a soft curl. For short hair, comb a texturizing paste through wet hair to give body, texture and hold." To get curlier tresses, he suggests braiding sections of hair, letting air-dry, then remove the braids. "Smaller braids produce more curl, while larger braids produce bigger waves."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM