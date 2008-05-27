

Between the natural elements and chlorine, summer can take its toll on your hair. With a few simple steps, you can protect your locks into the fall.

Why add more heat to hair by blow-drying it? Celebrity colorist Nelson Chan of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills, who works with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Heather Graham and Alicia Silverstone, offers these tips for air-drying: "If you have long hair, apply a light hold gel, comb through hair and twist it with your finger tips to get a soft curl. For short hair, comb a texturizing paste through wet hair to give body, texture and hold." To get curlier tresses, he suggests braiding sections of hair, letting air-dry, then remove the braids. "Smaller braids produce more curl, while larger braids produce bigger waves."