Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
June Deals & Steals
1. Win one of five "Rio" sets from Stephanie Johnson plus receive 20% off all your purchasesStars like Ginnifer Goodwin, Bridget Moynahan and Teri Hatcher are among the many who opt for these stylish travel accessories. Check out stephaniejohnson.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 to receive 20% off all your purchases for a chance to win from May 23rd until June 30th.
2. Win a $250 gift card to shopjake.com plus receive 20% off all your purchasesThis well-edited Chicago shop carries pieces from up-and-coming and well established designers like 3.1 by Philip Lim, Helmut Lang and Marc Jacobs Check out shopjake.com for a chance to win and and use promo code INSTYLE08 to receive 20% off all your purchases from May 19th until June 30th. Discount does not apply to sale items.
3. Win one of five Mint Jodi Arnold dressesFrom cocktails to barbecues and brunches, these chic dresses are perfect options for your summer wardrobe. Check out buy.jodiarnoldnyc.com for a chance to win from May 23rd until June 30th.
4. Win one of twenty five $50 gift cards to MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream & TreateryCool down with some sweet treats from MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream amp Treatery. Check out maggiemoos.com for a chance to win from May 23rd until June 30th.
5. 20% off all purchases on revolveclothing.comThis trendy California shop carries well-known designers lilke CNC by Costume National, Jill Stuart and M Missoni. Check out revolveclothing.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases. Some restrictions may apply.
6. 25% off all purchases on maxandchloe.comThis online accessories shop carries fun and trendy pieces from designers like Kenneth Jay Lane, Gorjana and Goldenbleu. Check out maxandchloe.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
7. 20% off all purchases from hableconstruction.comKnown for its vibrant prints and styles this NYC shop offers well-designed pieces for the home. Check out hableconstruction.com and use promo code instyle08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
8. 20% off all purchases on activeendeavors.comThis online retail shop carries coveted designers like Catherine Malandrino, Helmut Lang and McQ by Alexander McQueen. Check out activeendeavors.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases. Discount does not apply to sale items.
9. 20% off all purchases on sheandme.comSimple, sexy and comfortable are what these C.A.-based designers had in mind when creating this soft intimates line. Check out sheandme.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
10. 20% off all purchases on lilacbijoux.comCo-owners Fern Elliott and Beth Ingham run this accessories shop and offer lines from emerging designers like Alexis Bittar, Jackie Powers and Mgold. Check out lilacbijoux.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
11. 20% off all purchase on antoinetteleedesigns.comInspired by a Prada ad in a magazine as a young teen, led this designer to create her own line of accessories and counts on stars like Blake Lively, Hayden Pannettiere and Nicole Richie as fans. Check out antoinetteleedesigns.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
12. 20% off all purchases on azaleasnyc.comOffering a vast selection from designers like Belabumbum, Cosabella and Only Hearts, slip into something sexy with this NY lingerie and swimwear shop. Check out azaleasnyc.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
13. 20% off all purchases on alexishudsoninc.comThis emerging handbag line counts on stars like Jessica Biel, Katherine Heigl, Paris Hilton and Eva Longoria as fans. Check out alexishudsoninc.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
14. 15% off of the Vix Cruise CollectionPick up a sexy swimsuit for yourself. Check out vixswimwear.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 15% off of the Vix Cruise Collection.
15. 30% off all purchases on teastainclothing.comThis California clothing company offers simple and chic shirts with a vintage feel. Check out teastainclothing.com and use promo code instyle08 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 30% off your purchases.
16. 20% off of the Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One printerPrint 2x more vivid photos and documents for your money with this Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One printer.Check out kodak.com and use promo code DEALS68 from May 23rd to June 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
