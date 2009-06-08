Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
June 8-14
-
1. Mix Up a Celebrity CocktailNur Khan's Rose Bar is one of the hottest star hangouts in New York City, so if you're not on the A-list it's practically impossible to get past the velvet rope. Getting in might not be easy, but mixing up a Berry Bellini 20, the preferred Rose Bar concoction of celebrity patrons like Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba or Kate Bosworth, is a snap.
Ingredients:
• 1 oz. crème de cassis
• 4 oz. champagne
• 1 raspberry
• 2 blackberries
• 4 blueberries
• 1 strawberry
Directions:
In a mixing glass, gently muddle (a bartending term that means "to mash") the berries with the crème de cassis. Add ice and shake lightly to chill the mixture. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. The Most Talked-About HairA Google search of Kate Gosselin's hair returns 721,000 hits! Love it or hate it, everyone is talking about it. And quite a few people are requesting it. “At least 10 of my clients have requested a version of her hair in the last few months," says senior stylist Sanda Petrut of Chicago's Maxine salon, which counts celebrities Mandy Moore and Jenny McCarthy as clients. "They like how the asymmetrical look frames the face-it has an element that's very in right now.” Curious how you'd look in this buzz-worthy 'do? Try it on now!
-Lorelei Marfil
-
3. It's Official-Michelle Obama Is Fur FreeAfter French First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy assured animal rights organization PETA that she no longer wears real fur, Michelle Obama followed suit. "She does not wear fur," White House Deputy Press Officer Semonti Mustaphi confirmed to us in an email this afternoon. When these two style icons get together, we've noticed they have a habit of dressing alike. Now it's clear that they're also in agreement when it comes to an anti-fur stance.
Win Michelle's Toy Watch!The brand is giving away a timepiece just like the one Mrs. Obama wore during her recent European vacation. Check the company's Twitter account on Friday, June 12th for your chance to win.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
4. Clueless About What to Wear? Shop Your Closet Like CherWhen Fashionista.com reported that Xbox 360's newest technology touts the ability to shop your closet like Cher Horowitz from Clueless, our interest in gaming was suddenly sparked. The hands-free system offers the potential to virtually try on items from your closet and video conference with your friends to help you decide what to wear. The software is still in development, but in the meantime you can satisfy your fashion OCD with iPhone's Pocket Closet application. Organize your wardrobe, style outfits and plan upcoming looks in a calendar, then email your friends your potential ensembles to avoid those "Say Ambular, was that you going through my laundry?" moments. As if!
-Joyann King
-
5. Eva Mendes is an Ambassador of LoveToday (June 11) marks Cartier's 4th annual Love Day and to celebrate, Eva Mendes will unveil the famed jeweler's newest Love Charity bracelet at their headquarters on Fifth Avenue. The design - featuring an 18-carat gold and diamond charm - is much more than just a romantic bauble. For every bracelet sold, $150 will go to one of 24 partner charities (including The Art of Elysium, UNICEF and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation), each designated by a specific color. Additionally, for today only, Cartier will donate 10 percent of sales from the entire Love Collection to worthy causes around the world. Consider us smitten.
Love Charity bracelet, $700; at love.cartier.com
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
6. Will Vera Wang Step Up the Style on Dancing With The Stars?E! Online is reporting that Vera Wang has signed on for next season's Dancing With The Stars. While the designer has yet to confirm the rumor, our minds are already dancing with visions of flowy chiffon dresses and chic sparkles that could replace the current lineup of spandex, feathers and lame. But if it does happen, will Ms. Wang have time with the grueling dance schedule to put her signature stamp on the costumes? If her multi-talents-she's a designer-entrepreneur and she can do a double axel-are any clue, we'd say it's safe to place your bets on Vera.
-Joyann King
-
7. Kristen Stewart Channels Joan JettIt's only been a couple of weeks since shooting wrapped on New Moon, but Kristen Stewart has already undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for her next role. The actress has been spotted at rehearsals for her new flick The Runaways-the story of the iconic '70s all-girl rock band-with much shorter and darker-colored locks. She's been keeping the new 'do under wraps in either in a pony tail or tucked under a hoodie, but since she's playing Joan Jett in the flick, it's safe to say we'll be seeing her out-and-about soon with the music icon's signature shag.
MORE TWILIGHT NEWS
• Get hair secrets from the set
• See how the cast is connected
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
8. Have Bella's Birthday Cake (And Eat It Too!)Want to make something special for your favorite Twilight fan? Whip up a cake just like the one seen in the New Moon trailer. Sure, there was some movie magic involved (the actual "cake" was fake), but the striped icing effect was the edible creation of confectioner Thomas Haas, owner of Thomas Haas Fine Chocolates in Vancouver. Haas' wife Lisa walked us through the how-tos of recreating the confection:
1. Cover each cake tier with a "mask" of white fondant amp#91;a thick, malleable icingamp#93;. Stack tiers from largest to smallest.
2. Separate one package of fondant into 5 batches. Use food coloring to tint each batch a different shade of green.
3. Roll each batch of fondant into a thin sheet and cut into strips of varying width.
4. Attach the strips around each tier using stiff royal icing as glue.
5. Place red, yellow and green Gerbera daisies around the bottom of each tier.
amp#149; More Secrets From the Set
amp#149; More New Moon News
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
9. Supermodels' Beauty TipsNot only are supermodels genetically blessed, they've got on-call glam squads to make them even more beautiful. Lucky for us, they're willing to share some of their get-gorgeous tricks. Victoria's Secret, which counts Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosia, and Miranda Kerr as Angels, just created a Facebook page, where fans can watch backstage videos of makeup maestros like Charlotte Tilbury creating catwalk looks. Meanwhile, veteran supermodel and L'Oréal spokesperson Linda Evangelista recently shared her own personal makeup tips to Britain's Grazia magazine. "I don't do lipstick," she says. "I think lip liner and a slick of gloss give a much more modern and plumping effect."
• Lip liner, Yves Saint Laurent, $26; at nordstrom.com.
-Roopika Malhotra
-
10. Burberry's Cure for the Rainy-Day BluesMaybe it's the thunder and lightning in New York City today, but Emma Watson's just-released photos for Burberry's fall campaign are really hitting home. The Harry Potter star, who was shot on a gray day in London, looks chic and all grown-up with rain-tousled hair and a waterproof tote. So next time the weather's not cooperating, try these wellington boots from the brand-a perfect pick-me-up to get you out the door with some pep in your step on a rainy workday.
• Rain boots, Burberry, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
• Shop all Burberry rain boots at instyle.com/shopping.
-Joyann King
-
11. Red Hot Sale: Up To 70% Off Eugenia Kim HatsKate Hudson followed polo protocol when she wore a wide-brimmed hat to watch Prince Harry play in the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic. Whether you need a proper topper for a formal event or just want a chic solution to a bad hair day, check out the Eugenia Kim sample sale, where hats, headbands and other hair accessories from the spring/summer collection are up to 70% percent off today through Friday. Can't make it to the label's New York City showroom? No problem-just browse the styles (as seen on Cameron Diaz, Blake Lively and Rihanna) on the designer's web site and place your order via phone or e-mail.
amp#149; Shop the Eugenia Kim sample sale.
amp#149;See more must-have summer accessories.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
12. Sasha Obama: Budding Style IconWatch out Suri Cruise, Sasha Obama may soon be one-upping you in the fashion department! People.com reported that the First Daughter celebrated her eighth birthday with a shopping spree with her always-fashionable mom and sister at the chic Parisian children's boutique, Bonpoint (also a favorite of the Cruise and Jolie-Pitt families). The First Lady bought the birthday girl three complete outfits, and if the shop's online boutique is any indication, the looks are sure to be tres, tres chic.
Tunic, $125; at bonpoint-boutique.com.
-Joyann King
-
13. We're Mad About... Denim AccessoriesAnd apparently so is Jessica Biel, who paired a navy and khaki outfit with a Prada denim bag that left us drooling outside the Late Show with David Letterman. Try a structured denim pump or daytime tote like Jessica's for a fresh update to your summer wardrobe. If you plan on pairing your denim accessories with jeans, be sure to vary the washes to avoid a monotone look.
• Jessica's tote, Prada, $1,250; call 888-977-1900
• Pumps, Lanvin, $475; at net-a-porter.com
• Tote, Ginette Etc, $312; at shopbop.com
-Joyann King
-
14. The Perfect Gift for Your BFFJust like every rose has its thorn, every girl has a best friend and what better way to show yours some love and appreciation than with some stylish bijoux. Kate Bosworth ordered two rings from Julia Failey’s Little Rose collection, a thorned version for herself and a rose style for her friend and stylist, Cher Coulter. The chic rings are a grown-up interpretation of the heart pendants we plotted to give and receive in grade school, but less obvious than those engraved labels, which means your other friends won’t realize they have reason to be jealous.
amp#149; Rose ring, $85; at juliafailey.com.
amp#149; Thorn ring, $55; at juliafailey.com.
-Joyann King
-
15. Get longer-lasting Manicures!With jam-packed schedules that include countless red carpet events and award show appearances, stars like Beyonce Knowles and Blake Lively have little time for manicures. That’s why they’re opting for a new crop of high-tech, semi-permanent lacquers from brands such as OPI and Minx (available in salons only). Like a thinner version of acrylics, these UV-activated, “soft gel” polishes last weeks longer than their regular counterparts without chipping- perfect for endless summers spent poolside. Just touch up the color as your nails grow, and the rest stays fresh and flawless until you decide to remove it with a special acetone solvent.
OPI Gel Lacquer System, $100; at transdesign.com.
-Roopika Malhotra
-
16. Learn How to Belt for Your Body Type from the First Ladies of FashionMichelle Obama (in a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Givenchy belt) and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (in Dior) joined their husbands in Normandy, France this weekend clad in similar white dresses accessorized with the chicest must-have of the summer–bold belts. The two style icons, both geniuses at dressing for their body type, showed us the perfect way to pull together a look and flatter your figure with a strategically picked-and-placed cincher. Triangle-shape body types like Obama should opt for wide, tonal-colored belts worn at the natural waistline to draw attention to the slender upper body. If you are a rectangular shape like Bruni-Sarkozy, go for contrast-colored skinny belts to create the illusion of a curvier figure.
amp#149; Cream belt, Stella McCartney, $495; at net-a-porter.com.
amp#149; Black belt, French Connection, $68; at frenchconnection.com.
amp#149; See more style tips for your body type
-Joyann King
