June 29-July 5
1. Recreate Ed Westwick's Birthday MartiniImpress your guests this holiday weekend by serving the cucumber martini that was featured at Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick's 22nd birthday bash. Friends and fellow Upper East Siders, including Blake Lively and Westwick's girlfriend Jessica Szohr, sipped on the cool cocktail which was served up at N.Y.C. celebrity hot spot, Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge.
Ingredients:
? 3 Cucumber slices
? 2 Ounces gin
? 1 Ounce white cranberry juice
? 1 Splash sour mix
? 1 Pinch sugar
Directions:
Muddle the cucumber in a shaker until the juice is extracted. Add all other ingredients, including ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a cucumber wheel.
-Amy Barton
2. Red Hot Sale: Up To 70% Off Our Favorite SwimsuitsWhat's better than working on your tan in an itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny yellow polka-dot bikini? How about doing it in one that you got on sale! From J.Crew to Michael Kors, our favorite swimsuit brands have hundreds styles available at majorly marked-down prices. Whether you're into polka dots, tropical prints or simple solid colors, there are plenty of styles to choose from, which means you're sure to find your very own song-worthy suit. Happy Fourth of July and happy shopping!
Bikini, J. Crew, $70 (originally $106); at jcrew.com.
- Joyann King
3. Katie Holmes To Pay Tribute to Judy Garland on SYTYCDSo You Think You Can Dance...with the stars? The dance competition show is going Hollywood on July 23 episode, with Katie Holmes confirmed to make a guest appearance. She’ll channel the great Judy Garland when she performs a routine to the legendary song-and-dance woman’s “Get Happy.” And Garland’s lyrics aren’t the only thing that Katie will use for inspiration-executive producer Nigel Lythgoe told People that she’ll even wear “the jacket, the little hat,” just like Garland donned for her dance number in the 1950s musical Summer Stock. “It’s just an iconic look. And Katie Holmes has got the legs. Wow!” Lythgoe declared. And if that’s not enough buzz, the evening will also mark the introduction of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, which Holmes co-founded to encourage dance education in the United States.
-Bronwyn Barnes
4. How To Wear A Maxidress Now And LaterIt’s no surprise that maxidresses have been flying off the racks this summer, and according to Sari Sloane, VP of Fashion and Merchandising at Intermix, you have even more reason to invest in one now. “Maxidresses are on trend for the coming fall season," says Sloane. "It’s easy, elegant and simplistic, yet when layered with a scarf and a cropped leather jacket, it can transform your look.” Intermix’s first-ever ad campaign for Fall 2009 (far left) features a not-yet-available style from ALC by Andrea Lieberman paired with a cropped leather jacket, but you can get a similar striped version by Rachel Pally (near left) now-just in time for the holiday weekend. Take Sari’s advice and "think of new and captivating ways to make it shine.” Try dressing up your maxi with a cropped blazer, a textured skinny belt or bold statement jewels.
Maxidress, Rachel Pally, $260; visit intermixonline.com.
Shop more maxidresses.
- Joyann King
5. Hilary Duff: Gossip Girl’s New It Girl On CampusWatch your back Blair-NYU's newest recruit is a bombshell blonde straight out of Hollywood. EW.com is reporting that Hilary Duff is joining the Gossip Girl cast next season. She will play Olivia Burke, a movie star who enrolls at NYU in search of a traditional college experience. Vanessa (played by Jessica Szor)-who will reportedly bunk with Olivia in NYU's dorms-has never been a fan of Blair’s Upper East Side antics, but can she handle the new character's Hollywood drama? One thing is for certain: Vanessa can rest assured that the Queen Bee will get a run for her money when it comes to NYU’s campus-domination.
- Joyann King
6. Cheeky Guest Gifts From Tommy HilfigerAll-American designer Tommy Hilfiger wants you to honor Independence in cheeky style. His new T-shirts are screen printed with words “Local", "Visitor", or "Unwanted House Guest”-perfect for an easy laugh at your celebratory BBQ. You can order these ironic styles from his custom screen printing boutique in East Hampton, where Molly Sims recently staked claim as a "Local". But be warned, the “Unwanted House Guest” version may not go over so well with your mother-in-law.
T-shirts, Tommy Hilfiger, $28; call 631-324-0540
- Joyann King
7. Courteney Cox Arquette Pays Retail for a Great CauseWhen Courteney Cox Arquette hosted a family-friendly picnic to raise funds for the EB Medical Research Foundation, she took a time out to pick up some summer essentials from Alice + Olivia. A few minutes later, she emerged from the boutique wearing two of her purchases-a slouchy chain top (she opted to take off the removable necklace) and a pair of cuffed Bermuda shorts. Cox refused to accept the merchandise as a gift, declaring that she was shopping for a cause. "She spent about $800," says our source. "She bought everything because she knew that Alice + Olivia was donating 10 percent of the proceeds from all sales that day to the EBMRF." Want to support Courteney’s cause by making a purchase of your own? Check out the Satya Butterfly collection of earrings and necklaces that she co-created with husband David.
amp#149; Alice + Olivia pearl embellished tank. $210; at www.netaporter.com
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
8. Chace Crawford Gets a Mane MakeoverSpotted on the set of Gossip Girl: Chace Crawford sporting a shorter haircut. Is the transformation a sign of a new direction for Nate Archibald? Nope, it was just a happy accident. "He got it cut in England. It was just supposed to be a trim," says show hairstylist Jen Johnson of Chace's cleaned-up look, which he actually debuted at Elton John's annual White Tie and Tiara party in England on June 25th. "It's shorter and pushed back off his beautiful face. We think it was a great mistake!" While we'll miss those familiar "boy bangs," we agree that seeing more of Chace’s gorgeous face is a good thing.
-Bronwyn Barnes
9. Beyonce Designs Sasha Fierce CollectionBeyonce and Tina Knowles, the mother daughter design duo behind House of Dereon, just announced a new junior's collection named after the star’s stage alter ego-Sasha Fierce for Dereon. Tina told WWD that the line is “edgier and trendier and reflects Sasha Fierce’s daring and outgoing attitude.” The clothing is heavy on black leather and the jewelry, shoes and sunglasses are purely rockstar with mixed metals and studs galore. The line is expected to sell for $50-$150-a small price to pay for a piece of Sasha Fierce’s style.
- Joyann King
10. Red Hot Sale: $20 Jeans at GapA little bird over at Brokelyn.com told us that Gap is having a jeans sale you can't afford to miss. Regularly priced styles are on sale for $19.99 through Thursday (in stores only) and the jeans you need for the Fourth of July weekend are there: Classic white jeans-check; Comfy boyfriend jeans-check. Pair your denim steals with a classic striped tank and espadrilles and celebrate Independence Day in style.
Boyfriend Jeans, Gap, regularly $60; visit gap.com.
White Jeans, Gap, regularly $60; visit gap.com
- Joyann King
11. Lusting For Christy Turlington's YSL Bag All Over AgainIt seems like only yesterday we were coveting Christy Turlington’s Yves Saint Laurent Nadja rose bag-the style the supermodel made famous in the brand's Spring 2003 ad campaign (inset). And now she’s got us going gaga again in YSL's just-released Fall 2009 ads. Turlington is featured holding our newest It bag obsession— the perfectly slouchy-meets-structured hobo that is certain to be an instant classic. Mark you calendars now – the bag is available starting in August.
- Joyann King
12. Remake Hollywood Hair History With Products By KennethHairstylist Kenneth Battelle's career history reads like a movie script. After a colleague called in sick one day in 1954, he styled then-newlywed Jacqueline Kennedy and soon became her mane man. Just eight years later, he coiffed regular client Marilyn Monroe for her now-infamous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" serenade to Jackie's husband, JFK. Today, society women and celebrities (including Mary Louise Parker) frequent the Kenneth salon inside New York City's famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel for some star treatment. "I just think about what Halston told me a long time ago," Battelle has said of his success. "'You're famous because of your clients, not because of you.'" Now anyone can get Hollywood hair thanks to products from the stylist's eponymous line. Want to create soft waves a la Marilyn? Work the sculpting paste through damp tresses, divide into sections, twist into loose curls and let air-dry.
amp#149;Sculpting Paste, $13; kennethsalon.com
amp#149;Dry Shampoo, $20; kennethsalon.com
-Bronwyn Barnes and Elisabeth Durkin
13. Style Deja Vu: Madonna's Louis Vuitton Rabbit EarsJust-released images of Louis Vuitton’s latest ad campaign reveal where Madonna got her outfit inspiration for this year’s Costume Institute Gala. Madge was photographed by Steven Meisel in key pieces from the '80s-inspired Fall/Winter 2009 collection including the buzz-worthy thigh high boots and bunny ears she donned earlier this year. “After the fun we had with the Spring/Summer campaign, and the amazing reaction to it, all of us-Madonna, Steven and myself-were eager to get back together,” said the brand’s Artistic Director Marc Jacobs of the trio's latest collaboration.
See behind-the-scenes video.
- Joyann King
14. Coach's New Eye-Popping LineCoach is giving us one more reason to love the label with their new wallet-friendly Poppy Collection. The range includes “playful edgy pieces that are versatile and more affordable,” according to President and Executive Creative Director, Reed Krakoff. “We mixed sequins and patent touches with Pop Art-inspired prints and there’s quirky hardware and retro shapes for bags and jewelry.” Gossip Girl’s Michelle Trachtenberg was already spotted carrying a black patent bag from the line.
Ring, Coach, $78; visit coach.com
Bag, Coach, $268; visit coach.com
- Joyann King
15. Style On Set: Blair's Floral Halter DressSpotted: Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl (after a 2-month-long hiatus) wearing an Alice + Olivia floral print halter dress and yellow patent belt-so fitting for Blair’s new role as the bella donna of NYU. The episode won't air until the show returns September 14th, but you can get the retro-style dress now and enjoy it all summer long.
Dress, Alice + Olivia, $440; visit chickdowntown.com.
- Joyann King
16. Style On Set: The Gossip Girl Hairstylists' Secret WeaponThe cast of Gossip Girl gets back to work in New York City today, and we've got some insider information from the set. "They saved my life!" declares Taylor Momsen of show hairstylists Jen Johnson and Liz Davila, who introduced the platinum blonde to the Phyto hair care collection. "They taught me that not all hair products are evil." Why is the line so popular on and off the Gossip Girl set? "The girls love it because it doesn't cause build-up and it's made from all-natural ingredients," says Davila, who gives Leighton Meester Blair's signature waves by applying Phytovolume Actif spray to the actress's damp tresses, blowing them dry, then smoothing on Phyto 7 botanical cream. Now that we know their hair secrets, does the stylist team care to share any plot spoilers from the upcoming season? "We have no idea what's going to happen," Davila claims. "We have our opinions, but we're usually wrong!"
amp#149; Phyto 7 Daily Hydrating Botanical Cream. $26; at Sephora
Try on Gossip Girl's Hottest Hair Styles.
-Bronwyn Barnes
17. Turn Your Boyfriend Jeans Into Boyfriend ShortsYou already know the must-have jeans purchase for spring was the uber-comfy, ultra-slouchy boyfriend style. But now that temps are rising, it’s time to reinvent your denim investment into a pair of summer-friendly (and did we already mention comfy) boyfriend shorts! "Pair them with an oversize tee and gladiator sandals for a perfect summer look, " say Ali Fatourechi, Creative Director for Genetic Denim, which counts Ashley Tisdale, Winona Ryder and Jennifer Love Hewittas fans. Try shortening your jeans to a mid-thigh length-as seen at Isabel Marant's spring runway show (left)-and remember to leave 2-3 inches of extra length so you can roll them for a perfectly styled finishing touch.
Boyfriend shorts (near left), Genetic Denim, $176; at shopbop.com
- Joyann King
18. Style On Set: Bella's New Moon JewelsLast week's release of the New Moon movie-tie-in book cover revealed more stylish details about the new film: Bella's turquoise bracelet and moonstone ring will continue to be part of her Twilight saga wardrobe.
GET THE LOOK
• Ring, $40; at banglesofhope.com.
• Bracelet, $65; at banglesofhope.com.
-Lisa Tilson
19. Win A Tory Burch Wardrobe And A Trip To MexicoWhat better way to start the week than dreaming of a relaxing beach vacation and a perfectly packed suitcase to go with it? Tory Burch has teamed up with the OneampOnly Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico for the chicest sweepstakes of the summer. You can enter daily to win Tory’s Summer Essentials Kit-a beach towel, makeup bag, tote and flip-flops (left). But the real deal is the grand prize, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, four nights stay at the OneampOnly Palmilla resort and a $1,200 Tory Burch wardrobe. The more you enter, the better your chances are at winning, so log on now!
Sandals, Tory Burch, $225; visit toryburch.com.
- Joyann King
20. Try on Anne Hathaway's Alice in Wonderland 'DoSure it's a wig, but seeing Anne Hathaway trade in her brunette tresses for flowing platinum locks (while keeping her trademark red lips and dark brows) as the White Queen in Alice in Wonderland made us wonder what we'd look like as an icy blonde. We added her big-screen look to our makeover tool to find out. See how you'd look with the White Queen's tresses now!
-Amy Barton
