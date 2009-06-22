Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
June 22-28
-
1. Michelle Obama's Flower PowerWhile the White House searches for a new chief florist- head floral designer Nancy Clarke retired in May after more than 30 years of service-Michelle Obama continues to show us her love of all things floral. "Mrs. Obama’s taste in flowers shows the same eclecticism that we see in what she wears," says event planner David Stark. "She has the confidence to keep things simple and sophisticated." Want to copy the First Lady’s favorite arrangements in your home? "Using just one type of flower and skipping filler like baby’s breath is the easiest way to create a beautiful bouquet," advises Stark, who says that fresh blooms from your local grocery store or farmer’s market can be just as attractive as more expensive buds from high-end florists. "Or join a flowering plant of the month club and you’ll always have something gorgeous in your home."
Peony tulips, Chestnuts in the Tuileries, $150; call 212-367-8151 or visit www.chestnutsnyc.com
- Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. Oscar de la Renta Designs For TotsIf the "best to start them early" parenting rule applies to fashion, then little girls are destined for flawless style courtesy of Oscar de la Renta's new children's line. The master of beautiful dressing has launched a limited edition lineup of girls dresses made from leftover bulks of fabric from his recent collections, making for the chicest of mommy and me moments. The pretty little frocks range from $200-$350 and while they are definitely not play-in-the-sandbox prices,$100 of the proceeds are donated to the Children's Defense Fund. So go ahead and give your little girl a mommy-and-me moment neither of you will ever forget.
Dress, Oscar de la Renta, $290; at oscardelarenta.com, available starting today.
-Joyann King
-
3. Wear This Good-Cause Cover-Up to the Office and the BeachA summer Friday is the perfect time to wear a comfy polo and now yours can say more than just TGIF! The CFDA, Net-a-porter.com and the Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation are campaigning for women to wear these limited-edition polos (left) on Fridays this summer to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure and other FTBC-supported organizations. Take the look from the office directly to the beach by pairing the shirt with a contrast-colored bikini for a cute, supermodel-approved cover-up.
Polo, Ralph Lauren, $55; at net-a-porter.com.
-Joyann King
-
4. Mad Men's Christina Hendricks Dishes on Her Aisle StyleAt last night's Hollywood premiere of 500 Days of Summer, Mad Men star Christina Hendricks and fiance Geoffrey Arend gave us the style scoop on their upcoming nuptials. "I picked out the dress-it's Carolina Herrera," said Hendricks, who didn’t want to ruin the surprise by giving any specifics about the design of the gown. (We'd love to see her in this embroidered gown from the designer's Spring 2010 collection.) Arend will also wear something special for the couple's fall wedding, which will take place in New York City. "Brooks Brothers is making me a suit," the groom-to-be said. "I'm going to look like a real British dandy!" Aside from having a hand in the design of his custom clothes, is Arend involved in the planning process? "He likes tasting cake," said Hendricks. "I do the rest."
-Bronwyn Barnes and Lindzi Scharf
-
5. Summer’s Hottest Must-Have Accessory Has Two WheelsIf getting back on a bike as is as easy as they say it is, then we suggest you give it a whirl. From beach cruisers to 10-speeds, two-wheels are the newest must-have accessory this summer. Stars like Mary Kate Olsen, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson have been spotted out-and-about using the eco-friendly mode of transportation. For a stylish set of wheels, Club Monaco partnered with Royal Dutch Gazelle on a chic-ified version of their Toer Populair 3-Speed, in stores now. Just looking for a sunny weekend cruise? Try RentaBikeNow.com, the first coast-to-coast bike-rental service. Simply type in your location and get ready to cry, viola, “Look Ma, No Hands!”
Bike, Club Monaco, $995; at clubmonaco.com.
-Joyann King
-
6. Hop On InStyle's Twitter TrainAttention tweeters! Are you curious about Michelle Obama's latest wardrobe picks or Demi Moore's new crush? How about Rosario Dawson's new message-in-a-bag or Taylor Swift's troubling "lake hair"? We're bringing the all the latest, greatest style buzz to you in 140 characters or less. So, if you haven't already, join our growing group of 500,000 fans and get instant updates on what's worth talking about right now at twitter.com. Dress, Narciso Rodriguez, $893; at theoutnet.com.
-Joyann King
-
7. Style On Set: Get Jennifer Aniston's Scene-Stealing BagJennifer Aniston's latest role is a bail jumper being pursued by her ex-husband in The Bounty Hunter, which is currently being filmed on location in Atlantic City. But while hunky leading man Gerard Butler plays the title role in the action flick, we can't take our eyes off one of Jen's other co-stars, the Ferragamo bag that her character carries as she goes to great lengths to avoid getting caught. The leather tote features a front flap for easy access and both a top handle and a removable shoulder strap, making it the perfect handbag for any woman on the run.
Salvatore Ferragamo Sofia bag, $1,890; call 212-759-3822 or visit ferragamo.com
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
8. Cat Deeley Is Her Own Personal StylistWe look forward to So You Think You Can Dance every week as much for Cat Deeley's fashion choices as for Mia Michaels's choreography-the bubbly British host has a body to die for and is known for working the hottest trends on the show. But something's different this season, as Cat's look changes dramatically from show to show, from quietly classic one week to completely over-the-top another. Turns out there is reason why! Deeley tells Entertainment Weekly that she is styling herself this year. "I want people to have an opinion about it-to either love it or hate it," she says. "With the kids dressed like angels and devils or matadors or demons, I would look completely ridiculous if I was standing there in jeans and a vest." Despite the change, one thing still rings true-Cat is still on the hot tamale train when it comes to style.
-Joyann King
-
9. Style On Set: Reese WitherspoonWe just caught Reese Witherspoon looking casually cute on the set of her new movie tentatively titled How Do You Know?. Reese was goofing off with co-star Paul Rudd (Owen Wilson stars in it too) in casual khaki shorts, a light blue American Apparel top and studded sandals. Take a cue from Reese and make even the coziest of separates stylish enough for the street by wearing them with edgy sandals.
amp#149;Top, Rogan, $132; at lagarconne.com
amp#149;Shorts, Helmut Lang, $115; at chickdowntown.com
amp#149; Sandals, Delias, $25; at delias.com
-Joyann King
-
10. Get Michelle Pfeiffer's InStyle Cover LookSince the July issue hit newsstands, InStyle readers have been flipping for the colorful Tom Binns necklace worn by Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover. Binns calls his spectacular creation (which took two days of hand-stringing to make) "Psycho Candy." The piece caught InStyle fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary's eye who says, "I immediately thought it would make a great cover piece because it's so colorful, happy, and looked like summer." To recreate this look, Weber Cleary suggests pairing multi-color strands of beads with an understated outfit. "If you're going to wear that dramatic of a necklace, it should be with a simple dress," she says.
Tom Binns necklaces, available in various lengths, $ 475-$925; call 917-475-1412.
-Amy Barton, with reporting by Elisabeth Durkin
-
11. Demi Moore's New GuyWatch out Ashton, your girl has a new crush! Last night, Demi Moore wore a glamorous feathered dress by up-and-coming designer Prabal Gurung (inset) to an event for her new fragrance. Upon tweeting a picture of herself (far left), her loyal followers wanted to know who designed it. She responded immediately, saying the dress was by "wonderful young designer to look out for Prabal Gurung!" This is the second time she has worn a dress from the designer-to-watch, the first-she wore a black and white one-shouldered number (near left) to Cartier's 100th anniversary party. Gurung, who's just as thrilled to have the star choose his designs, responded with thanks last night on Twitter saying, "I love you for wearing my precious dress!" Maybe we're reading between the 140-character lines, but it sounds like we'll be seeing a lot more love between these two style stars.
-Joyann King
-
12. Suri Cruise-Recessionista?With a wardrobe that includes custom Giorgio Armani and one-of-a-kind Roger Vivier mary janes, 3-year-old Suri Cruise isn't known to be a baby on a budget. So, we were thrilled to notice that many of the covetable summer sundresses she's been wearing around the So You Think You Can Dance studios come straight from wallet-friendly Baby Gap. And now-stylish toddlers rejoice!-Suri's looks are on sale for less than $25 a pop.
amp#149; Floral dress (center), $20-25; at gap.com.
amp#149; Plaid dress (right), $20; at gap.com.
-Betony Toht
-
13. Does Kate Gosselin Need a "Breakover"?Will Kate Gosselin ditch her buzzed-about hair for a new 'do? If she takes a cue from Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway, Kate Bosworth and other stars who have undergone breakup makeovers (aka "breakovers") after high-profile splits, she just might. "A new color or cut not only makes you feel better, it will also give you a boost of self confidence when you're ready to start looking for a new love," says celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. Should Kate trade her blond highlights for a darker shade or add length with extensions? Click to see how Gibson and other Hollywood hair gurus would transform the tresses of the newly single reality TV mom.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
14. You Can Still Look Chic While Summer's On HoldAccording to the Climate Prediction Center, El Niño is holding all sunshine captive till further notice. Like us, your summer wardrobe is probably suffering as much as your mood, so try lifting your spirits on rainy summer days by taking style cues from Lauren Conrad. Choose rain gear that won't clash with your clothes by opting for a clear umbrella that won't steal the thunder from your favorite summer sundress. Trade your black wellies for soft grey rain boots that are still neutral enough to wear with everything, but keep the focus where you want it-on your outfit. Above all, remember that even though the clouds may take your summer sun, they can't take away your chic summer style.
• Umbrella, Target, $15; visit target.com.
• Rain boots, Target, $25; visit target.com.
-Joyann King
-
15. Rachel Zoe's Must-List for SummerEntertainment Weekly got a hold of the as-famous-as-her-clients stylist Rachel Zoe and asked her to share a few of all-time favorite things-fashionable things that is. Thirty four must-haves later, our minds are clouded with sequins, wide-leg jeans and sky-high platforms. But it was Rachel's nod to Missoni's sizzling bikinis, Alexis Bittar's statement-making bangles and oversized Tom Ford sunglasses that caused a synchronized "I die" in the InStyle offices, just in time for summer. You can see all of Rachel's picks at EW.com and get more of her covetable style when The Rachel Zoe Project returns to Bravo on August 25th.
• Sunglasses, Tom Ford, $420; at madisonla.com.
• Cuff, Alexis Bittar, $545; at chicdowntown.com.
• Bikini, Missoni, $345; at net-a-porter.com.
-Joyann King
-
16. Michelle Obama Wears Another Pair of Chic KicksThankfully the term "walking shoes" isn't on this administration's agenda. The First Lady stepped out last week to tend to the White House garden and showed us-once and for all-that there are completely cool and practical sneakers out there. Obama's new $55 Pumas pack the same amount of punch as the ribbon-trimmed Lanvin sneaks she wore a few weeks ago, but at a fraction of the price.
• Sneakers, Puma, $55; visit puma.com.
• More Michelle! Follow Obama's wardrobe picks
-Joyann King
-
17. We're Mad About… Alexa Chung's WardrobeLast Monday, American audiences were officially introduced to British It girl Alexa Chung when MTV premiered her new interactive entertainment show, It's On With Alexa Chung. We were instant fans of her signature style, so we keep going back to MTV's Buzzworthy blog to get the daily head-to-toe rundown on the looks she wears on air. During her first week, Chung picked easy pieces from brands like A.P.C., Kova amp T and Lover, many of which were straight from her own closet. "In New York you have to be more practical," the former model told us when we saw her spinning tunes at a party last month. "The weather is more extreme amp#91;than in Londonamp#93; and there's a lot more walking to be done." What is Chung's favorite Manhattan fashion discovery so far? The edgy Opening Ceremony boutique in Soho.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Kate Bussman
-
18. Still Searching for a Swimsuit? Animal Prints Top the Hot ListAccording to Yahoo! Shopping the hottest trends in swimwear would be better suited for an African safari. The top three swimsuit searches on Yahoo.com are for zebra, leopard and tiger-oh my! Animal prints come and go on the runways but are always a staple at the beach, and because they look chicest in minimal dosages, an itsy-bitsy bikini is the perfect way to satisfy your craving for spots and stripes without overdoing it. We love Vanessa Hudgen's little leopard print bikini (far left) and this flattering zebra two-piece by Michael Kors (near left). So go on, unleash your inner animal this summer-it's the most-searched thing to do!
amp#149; See more animal-print swimsuits at instyle.com/shopping
-Joyann King
-
19. Work Out Like a Star-for Free!For those of us feeling the burn on our wallets these days, the gym is one of the first things to go. "Times are tough for people, but it's no reason to stop being fit," says celebrity trainer David Kirsch, who helps tone up stars like Anne Hathaway, Liv Tyler and Heidi Klum. Kirsch is now sharing his star-worthy workout plans and fitness tips on MSN.com, so you can skip the gym and stay in shape at home. And the price? Gratis. "The biggest advantages of working out at home is that it's easily accessible so there's less chance of missing the workout." Check in every Monday for a new set of exercises and tips.
Buy the book! Out July 13th, David Kirsch's Butt Book features his "favorite exercises and tips for shaping the perfect, perky butt!"
-Amy Barton
