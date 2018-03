It is with tears in our eyes that we say goodbye to one of our favorite online retailers, eLuxury.com . The site is folding its e-commerce section of the site next week to focus on becoming a luxury lifestyle online magazine. But every cloud has a silver lining, and this one is lined with seriously cheap It bags and ready-to-wear from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and 3.1 Phillip Lim (just to name a few). The accessories are up to 60 percent off, the apparel just hit the half-off mark and the best merch is flying off the site. This is the kind of shopping event you and your closet don't want to miss, so get to it-you only have one week left!Browse the entire sale at instyle.com/shopping. amp#149; Top, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $210; at eluxury.com.amp#149; Clutch, Marc Jacobs, $279; at eluxury.com.amp#149; Sandals, Loeffler Randall, $285; at eluxury.com.-Joyann KingAdd to Facebook | Add to Twitter