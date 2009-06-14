Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
June 15-21
1. Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Post-Baby BodyHats off to No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani getting her bangin' pre-baby body back! The superstar revealed an amazing set of abs in front of thousands of people at a concert in Canada. So how'd she do it? After giving birth to second son, Zuma 10 months ago, the mother-of-two got busy at the gym four days a week with trainer Mike Heatlie. "I've tried yoga and Pilates before, but I just prefer old-school fitness workouts," Stefani told InStyle. Post-baby or not, Heatlie says women need to do more lightweight resistance training than cardio, limiting rest periods between sets. He also stresses that it's not just about the gym, "diet plays a big role in losing weight, period."
See Gwen's rad abs in person as No Doubt continues their tour across the U.S.
-Amy Barton
2. Gisele Joins the Hot Model Mom-to-Be ClubCould a baby bump be the latest runway trend? Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her first child, reports People.com, allowing the Brazilian beauty to join the ranks of expectant catwalkers like Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima. Just don't expect Bundchen to hit the maternity stores any time soon-yesterday she opened Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil wearing an ultra-short minidress by Colcci (far left). With model muses like these, doubtless bump-friendly couture collections are just around the corner.
MORE! 8 Star Maternity Style Secrets
-Betony Toht
3. You Do Not Want to Miss This SaleIt is with tears in our eyes that we say goodbye to one of our favorite online retailers, eLuxury.com. The site is folding its e-commerce section of the site next week to focus on becoming a luxury lifestyle online magazine. But every cloud has a silver lining, and this one is lined with seriously cheap It bags and ready-to-wear from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and 3.1 Phillip Lim (just to name a few). The accessories are up to 60 percent off, the apparel just hit the half-off mark and the best merch is flying off the site. This is the kind of shopping event you and your closet don't want to miss, so get to it-you only have one week left!
Browse the entire sale at instyle.com/shopping.
amp#149; Top, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $210; at eluxury.com.
amp#149; Clutch, Marc Jacobs, $279; at eluxury.com.
amp#149; Sandals, Loeffler Randall, $285; at eluxury.com.
-Joyann King
4. Matthew Williamson's Pucci PunchNot only does Matthew Williamson create party dresses for Hollywood's hottest It girls, he also knows how to throw one heck of a bash. (To celebrate the launch of his line for H&M, he booked music icon Grace Jones to perform on a yacht!) Now the hip Brit-who also serves as the creative director for luxury label Pucci-has designed the perfect party cocktail, a modern take on Rum Punch.
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ Ounce Smirnoff Passion Fruit Vodka
• 2 Ounce Tropical Punch HINT Essence Water
• 1 Splash Diet Lemon-Lime Soda
• 2 Dashes Bitters
• 1 Splash Guava Juice
• 1 Piece Fresh Pineapple
• 1 Maraschino Cherry
Directions:
Fill a 15 oz. highball glass halfway with ice. Add vodka, HINT Tropical Punch, soda, bitters and guava juice and stir. Garnish with pineapple and cherry.
-Bronwyn Barnes
5. Eva Mendes's New Booty-Lifting JeansWhen it comes to jeans, the most important view is from behind and now our rears are in good hands. Calvin Klein Jeans is launching their Body Collection this fall and it is already lifting and sculpting the likes of the brand's newest face, Eva Mendes. The sexy star was spotted in the $80 jeans last week (left), worn with a vintage floral top and platform clogs that fit perfectly under the ergonomic leg opening. The jeans also boast a curved back yoke and pockets designed for a perfectly contoured fit (read: instant butt lift), a stretch waistband that eliminates gapping and unsightly panty previews, and forward-facing side seams that make you look slimmer through the thighs. Mark your calendars now, ladies-your new favorite-fit jeans will be available in August.
-Joyann King
6. Summer's Best New Book ClubHaving trouble deciding between Lauren Conrad's buzzy new tome, a best-seller like Stephanie Meyer's The Host or a classic book like Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice? Don't bother! Keep your beach tote packed with a subscription to Bookswim.com, an online book-borrowing service that functions like NetFlix. The process is stress-free: create a list of picks, they will ship directly to your doorstep, and don't worry about returns-keep the books as long as you want with no shipping or late fees. Best of all, subscriptions start just under $10, which means you can get all the books you've been dying to read, the new bikini you've been coveting and still have money left over for your summer getaway.
INSTYLE.COM READER SPECIAL
Enter "SUMMER09" at checkout for one month free as part of a three-month subscription.
-Lisa Tilson
7. Anna Kournikova Heats Up InStyle GermanyYesterday, searches for pictures of Anna Kournikova on InStyle.com spiked. After a little investigation, it's easy to see why-the gorgeous Russian wore some skimpy swimwear for a story about sunscreen in InStyle Germany's Summer Beauty issue. On her personal web site, Kournikova reveals that she loves "anything having to do with the ocean and the beach," stays in shape by playing tennis and soccer, and uses core stability exercises to keep her stomach toned. She may be retired from the professional tennis circuit but the gorgeous Russian's body is still aces.
amp#149; See more Stars in Bikinis
amp#149; More Celebrity Fitness
amp#149; Shop Summer's Hottest Bathing Suits
-Bronwyn Barnes
8. Jada Pinkett Smith's Sexy New ScentShe's been married over ten years, but Jada Pinkett Smith still knows how to spice things up. The Hawthorne star recently picked up a bottle of Escentric Molecules's Molecule 01, a heady sandalwood scent created by indie perfumer Geza Schoen. The velvety wood note, commonly used as a base in other fragrances, gets a starring role in this intoxicating perfume, and is said to be highly sensitive to body chemistry. As Pinkett Smith and husband Will already share an electric connection, this sounds downright dangerous!
• Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 eau de toilette, $135; at luckyscent.com.
• See Jada?s latest look in Look of the Day
-Roopika Malhotra
9. Eva Mendes Works the Wet Look for Calvin Klein JeansFollowing in the footsteps of Brooke Shields and Kate Moss, Eva Mendes is the new face of Calvin Klein Jeans's Fall 2009 advertising campaign. How does Eva make sure that nothing comes between her and her Calvins? "When I really want to get those jeans on, I've just got to amp up the cardio, like running uphill on a treadmill," said the actress, who also shows off her gorgeous body in new ads for Calvin Klein Underwear. "I hear swimming is a great form of cardio, but I'm embarrassed to say that I can't swim. Maybe this is the summer to learn!" Thanks to these steamy photos, we already know she looks great wet-she'd be a superstar in the iconic label's next swimwear campaign, whether or not she masters the front crawl!
-Bronwyn Barnes
10. We're Mad About… So You Think You Can DanceThe dance competition/reality show is turning out to be can't-miss this summer. In addition to the better-than-ever dancing, a super-stylish host (we love you Cat Deeley!) and unpredictable, endearing judge Mary Murphy ("I can't amp#91;raise my eyebrowamp#93; anymore because of Botox!"), now megastar Katie Holmes is rumored to be making a cameo: She's been spotted at the TV studio in dance clothes, she made a guest appearance as a dancer on Eli Stone last year, she's sporting new extensions, and our sources tell us she's a huge fan of the show. Maybe it's a coincidence, but we'll certainly be tuning in!
Watch So You Think You Can Dance Wednesday's at 8/7c and Thursday's at 9/8c on Fox. And check out Cat’s blog on EW.com, where the host gives behind-the-scenes scoop on the week’s action every Friday.
-Amy Barton
11. Jimmy Choo Brings Red-Carpet Style to the StreetJimmy Choo shoes inspire visions of stiletto perfection, mile-long gams and red-carpet glamour, and now we have another reason to love them-great prices. This fall, the brand-which counts Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Michelle Obama as fans-is partnering with one of our favorite cheap-and-chic labels, H&M, on a collection of drool-worthy shoes, bags and clothing. The lineup includes this sexy, strappy stiletto (left), reminiscent of the covetable Choos Vanessa Hudgens recently wore to the MTV Movie Awards. Mark your calendars now-the new Jimmy Choo for H&M collection debuts November 14th at H&M stores nationwide.
-Joyann King
12. Ashley Olsen's Dynasty Déjà VuWatch your back Linda Evans; it looks like Ashley Olsen may be plotting a coup for the reprise role of Dynasty's Krystle Carrington. The stylish star wore a vintage gown to last night's CFDA Awards that boasted two staples of the not-so-subtle character's wardrobe-dramatic shoulder pads and glitzy jewels. We've been waiting for '80s glamour to truly make a come back since last fashion week, and Olsen-whose bold dress is an extravagant departure from her minimal look of late-finally got us giddy for shoulder pads again, like seeing the Carrington girls' fashionably iconic catfight for very first time.
See the best dressed star at the CFDA Awards in Look of the Day
-Joyann King
13. Ralph Lauren: America's Favorite DesignerAt last night's CFDA Awards, the first-ever Popular Vote went to iconic American designer Ralph Lauren. Winning the majority of the 15,000 online votes, Mr. Lauren-who counts style stars Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie as fans-accepted his award wearing a tuxedo jacket and jeans, naturally. Other winners of the night included Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Womenswear Designer of the Year and Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Accessory Designer of the Year. Alexander Wang (who wore shorts to the ceremony!) and Subversive's Justin Giunta took home the Swarovski Awards for young designers. Marc Jacobs was honored with the International Award for his work at Louis Vuitton and First Lady Michelle Obama received a special tribute for being a walking billboard of support for the fashion industry.
• See Ralph Lauren's 10 Key Moments
• See our CFDA Awards coverage
-Joyann King
14. Chic and Sexy Swimsuits for $20!Norma Kamali has been helping women look sexy at the beach for decades, and now you can get one of her coveted suits for only $20! Her latest collection for Walmart just hit stores and has expanded to include a sexy line of swim separates that are perfectly aligned with her signature beach-chic style. We are drooling over the sophisticated one-shouldered maillot suit and the classic black halter bikinis. Every piece is individually sold, so it's easy to mix and match styles. Try a solid bottom with a two different top options to get more bang out of your twenty bucks!
Shop the collection now at Walmart.com.
-Joyann King
15. Alexander Wang Declares Khaki Is Cool AgainAnd what Alex deems cool is, well, undoubtedly cool. The young designer-who just won the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDA Awards-presented a preppy and feminine Resort 2010 collection that was laden with khaki -a major departure from his typically edgy lineup of black leather and worn-out denim staples. From a must-have belted trench dress to a perfectly-cool wrap skirt, it’s clear that these are not your mother’s chinos. Our guess is that his take on cool-yet-casual khaki was inspired by his recent collaboration on Gap’s Design Editions, which also features khaki creations from Vena Cava and Albertus Swanepoel. The limited-edition collection goes on sale tomorrow at Gap.com. Log on early girls-we are predicting a sell-out!
-Joyann King
16. Flats Out of a Vending Machine?After dancing the night away in heels, female club-goers in Britain can still enjoy a comfortable trek home thanks to new vending machines that sell flats for just 5 pounds (about 8 bucks) a pair. "After getting tired of giving my girlfriend a piggyback home every Saturday night, I had a 'eureka' moment," says Rollasole founder Matt Horan of his clever invention. They aren't available in the US just yet, but shoe designer Eileen Shields-who counts Angelina Jolie as a fan-sells party slippers that are flexible enough to fold up and stash in your bag until you've hit your stiletto pain threshold. From June 12 to July 12, InStyle.com readers will get a free pair of fold-away party slippers with the purchase of full-priced heels. Just enter the code "InStyle Party Slipper" in the special instructions box when you place your order at Eileenshields.com. Trust us, your feet will thank you.
-Bronwyn Barnes
