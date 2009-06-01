Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
June 1-6
-
1. Hot New Accessory: Tote-able Mug ShotsJane Fonda, fashion designer? Believe it! The legendary actress, activist and fitness doyenne has designed a clutch incorporating the mug shot from her 1970 arrest for assaulting a police officer (charges were later dropped). Pal Rosario Dawson, who serves with the 33 Variations star on a charitable board, has already been spotted carrying the edgy accessory. Fonda's bag will benefit her non-profit, The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention.
The nascent designer needs help deciding how much to charge-weigh in on her blog or follow her on Twitter.
-Betony Toht
-
2. See What The Stars Are Googling!More than a million people follow her on Twitter, now Demi Moore is showing us how she spends her time online in between Tweets. The Internet-savvy star has signed up for the iGoogle Celebrity Showcase , a peek at the personalized homepages of famous figures and a chance to grab the Google "gadgets" they use to customize your own page. Anna Sui says she's "always checking out what's new on eBay," Donald Trump plays the occasional round of virtual miniature golf, and Betsy Johnson says she uses Facebook "to update fans on new product arrivals." Demi's top toutsArtistaday.com, the memory game Bejeweled, and InStyle.com's This Just In news feed.
•See: how stars like Rachael Ray and Keith Urban surf the Internet.
•Grab: InStyle.com's This Just In gadget for your iGoogle homepage.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. Feel the Love in a Pair of (New) Vintage Levi'sThe Tony Awards are on Sunday and the legendary rock-musical Hair is nominated for a whopping eight awards, including Best Costume Design. But Michael McDonald, the show's wardrobe designer, can't take all the credit. Levi's created custom bohemian denim for the cast-think patchwork details, ultra wide legs and destroyed denim vests. The Summer of Love might seem distant memory, but you can still get your groove on in Levi's newly released re-issues of archival styles. You'll instantly feel the love in the deconstructed or bell-bottom styles as soon as you throw them on with a flowy blouse and gladiator sandals.
Shop Levi's re-issued vintage collection at levis.com.
-Joyann King
-
4. Eat Your Way to Clear Skin!Craving a mid-afternoon pick-me-up that won't result in a breakout? Try noshing on one of Borba's new vitamin-enhanced cookies, baked by L.A.'s famed DeLuscious Cookies amp Milk bakery, a favorite of stars like Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, and Courteney Cox Arquette. The sweet, skin-friendly treats, which come in Oatmeal Raisin and Chocolate White Chocolate Toffee flavors, are made with super-antioxidant açai, plus Borba's exclusive blend of nine anti-aging vitamins and minerals to promote a smooth, radiant, younger-looking complexion. How's that for a healthy addiction?
amp#149;Borba cookies, 1/2 dozen, $25; at delusciouscookies.com.
More! Clear skin tips
-Roopika Malhotra
-
5. Get Taylor Swift’s Perfect Waves Every DayAfter taking a lakeside dip on a recent vacation, country crooner Taylor Swift (left, at the lake) took to her Twitter account to declare, “Beach hair is glamorous. Lake hair is not.” We hear you, Taylor! To get sexy, salt-water curls-whether you’re at the shore, pool, or Great Lakes this summer-try an anti-frizz curl enhancing cream, like Living Proof Wave Shaping, Curl Defining No Frizz Styling Cream ($24; at sephora.com). This high-tech formula contains a non-silicone molecule that weightlessly coats strands to repel moisture-induced flyaways and prevent limpness. Just apply a quarter-size drop to damp hair, working through from roots to ends. Next, twirl sections around your fingers, then quickly blast with a blow-dryer for shiny, natural-looking ringlets that last.
amp#149;Follow Taylor Swift at twitter.com/taylorswift13
-Roopika Malhotra
-
6. Sexy New Jeans for the Denim ObsessedWho doesn’t love a new pair of jeans, especially from the hottest new label in denim. Unknown Factory is the brainchild of former InStyle editor, Ariela Suster, who partnered with brothers Moshe and Eli Azran on a sexy denim collection that focuses on special details (every pair is handmade) and fit (designed with your bum in mind). The name is an homage Andy Warhol’s famous Factory, in an effort to encourage the same type of artistic collaborations that he cultivated. Their first partnering: French photog Naj le Gitan shot their Fall 2009 lookbook-a match made in denim heaven.
Shop Unknown Factory now at instyle.com/shopping.
-Joyann King
-
7. Obsessing Over Beyoncé's $11,000 Jacket?For months we've been green with envy over Beyonce's $11,000 jacket, going back again and again to stare in awe at the beautiful Balmain design. And then we discovered another reason to covet the look-her perfect satchel bag from Vera Wang's just-launched handbag collection. While price tag is still quite Hollywood, we discovered another ladylike style available from the designer's cheap-and-chic Simply Vera label for only $69. What do you call a perfect bag at a brilliant price? Retail therapy for the style obsessed.
amp#149;Vera Wang bag (on Beyonce), $2,375; call 212-382-2184.
amp#149;Simply Vera by Vera Wang bag, $69; at kohls.com.
-Joyann King
-
8. Style Jackpot: Vintage Pucci on Yoox.comEmilio Pucci, master of the vivid geometric print, has been one of the hottest labels in Hollywood for over 60 years. The brand’s trademark designs have a timeless cool-factor and starting tomorrow (June 4th), yoox.com is selling an exclusive offering of vintage items from the Italian fashion house. Go for the bright kaleidoscopic scarves (perfect as a headband!) and retro minidresses (a personal favorite of Nicole Richie).
Shop this 1960s dress (left, $850) and more at yoox.com.
-Joyann King
-
9. The Climb: Miley Launches Clothing LineJust a day after Miley Cyrus confirmed she will return for another season of her hit Disney show Hannah Montana, the teen sensation has another big announcement-she’s teaming up with designer Max Azria, the genius behind BCBG and Herve Leger, to launch Miley Cyrus amp Max Azria, a cute and comfy new collection exclusive to Wal-Mart. “I love creating looks that are all about personal expression and individuality,” says Cyrus. “Collaborating with Max Azria has been an amazing experience." The affordable line, which Azria has called "authentic and vibrant", will include tops, pants, graphic tees, shoes and accessories all priced under $20.
SAVE THE DATE
The collection will be available in August at walmart.com.
-Lisa Tilson
-
10. Joe Jonas Wants You to Put a Ring On ItFirst, Justin Timberlake on Saturday Night Live, then Barack Obama just before being inaugurated as President, and now… Joe Jonas! The sexy star joins a superstar group of guys who have slipped into spandex to perform the dance first made famous by Sasha Fierce. The middle Jonas brother almost has the moves down, but perhaps more practice dancing in heels is needed before attempting the moves while on tour with the band this summer.
Watch the video now at youtube.com.
-Joe Berean
-
11. Ferragamo Auctions Off A-list Stars' HandbagsLast night, fashion house Ferragamo kicked off a celebrity handbag auction to raise money for the victims of the recent earthquake in L'Aquila, Italy. While Kate Mara, Melissa George and Debi Mazar got a first look at the Ferragamo bags donated by stars like Demi Moore, Eva Longoria Parker and Hilary Swank, they're all up for grabs on eBay until June 12th. The best part? No bidder's remorse-100% of the proceeds will go to Global Givingus Italy Earthquake Recovery and Relief Fund.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
12. Emma Roberts’ Sizzling Summer ReadEmma Roberts is heading to college this fall, but before she hits the textbooks she’s indulging in some recreational reading. The actress was recently spotted on the streets of New York City toting a copy of Secret Diary of a Call Girl. The autobiographical tome, written anonymously under the nom de plume Belle de Jour, chronicles the exploits of a 20-something woman who makes her living as a high-class escort in London. Sounds like the perfect beach read! If youud rather chill out in front of the TV than bury your nose in a book, watch the British television series thatus based on the novel. Season 1 is now available on DVD.
amp#149; Buy the book
amp#149; Watch Season 1 on DVD
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
13. Travel Like a Star on the CheapWith flights to Rome for under $500 roundtrip, you can jet-set to Italy like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel without any buyer’s remorse. This and other up-to-the-minute airfare deals can be found in the travel section at Bing.com-Microsoft’s new "decision engine" that launches today! The Price Predictor feature helps takes the guesswork out of when to book by indicating if the flight you’ve selected is going to go up or down, helping you decide if you should buy now or wait. Fare Alerts will also notify you when the flight you’ve selected has dropped, and you can follow Bing Travel on Twitter at twitter.com/fareologist for the latest deals.
-Amy Barton
-
14. Bid On Marilyn Monroe's PucciMarilyn Monroe would have turned 83 years old this week and celebrations are in order. Many of the famous blonde's personal items, including her iconic Pucci blouse (left), are being auctioned off by Julien's Auctions. Other items up for bidding include furniture from her Brentwood home (talk about a coffee table with a story!), a white umbrella from her famous beach photographs and her favorite white fur stole. Also in celebration of her birthday, LIFE.com has released a series of newly discovered photos of the actress that capture the then-24-year-old at L.A.'s Griffith Park goofing off, laughing and being, well, very Marilyn Monroe.
Bidding begins June 26th and will be accepted in person, by phone and online at julienauctions.com.
-Joyann King
-
15. Date Night Update: A Pop-of-Color ClutchMichelle Obama worked a LBD while on a date with her Presidential hubby in N.Y.C. But her hip-hugging dress played second fiddle to the stunning blue satin clutch she carried. Her perfect pop-of-color is VBH's Ballerina Clutch in colbalt (a special order hue), which comes in a rainbow of eye-catching satins. For your next date night, take a cue from the always-stylish Mrs. O and choose one bold accessory for instant chic-even with your most basic black dress.
• Red clutch, VBH, $1,500; call 212-717-9800
• Pink clutch, J.Crew, $98; at jcrew.com
-Joyann King
-
16. Bliss Celebrates 10 Years With New Product and Gifts For YouJust in time for its tenth birthday, Bliss Body Butter is getting a Hollywood-style makeover-by slimming down, that is. The best-selling cream (a favorite of Molly Sims, Mariska Hargitay, and Liv Tyler) is now available in a "Lite" version, offering the same great results as the original, minus the greasy residue. For a limited time, when you buy two bottles of the new lotion, you'll get a Skincare Essentials Set and free shipping-a savings of over $45. So go ahead and help yourself to seconds (you won't regret it).
Bliss Body Butter Lite, $29, at blissworld.com. Use code "059908" at check out to get the complimentary gift and shipping offer (valid on all purchases of $50 or more).
-Roopika Malhotra
-
17. Kristen Stewart Steals Bella’s StyleKristen Stewart took a break from the Italian set of New Moon to attend the MTV Movie Awards, but she didn't leave her character's comfy-casual style far behind. While she looked stunning in a red Yigal Azrouel dress, she made a statement by pairing it with a pair of Converse sneakers. JustJared.com has reported it was a last minute replacement for pumps after she twisted her ankle, a trick she must have picked up from her Twilight character, Bella. In the film Bella injures her leg before prom and accessorizes her dress with a walking cast and Converse sneaks.
Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $40; at Nordstrom.com.
-Lisa Tilson
-
18. Miley Cyrus and Christian Siriano Bond on TwitterAfter meeting at the MTV Movie Awards, Miley Cyrus and Project Runway alum Christian Siriano took to their Twitter accounts to express admiration for one another. "Um, Miley just said she follows me on Twitter!" Siriano, who provided fashion commentary for the event, exclaimed after the tween sensation admitted she'd come "this close" to wearing one of the dresses he'd sent her for the occasion. (She opted to wear Moschino Cheap & Chic instead.) "@csiriano of course I follow you! Thanks so much for all the amazing designs! Next event i'm yours!" Miley Tweeted in reply. If that's the case, we'd love to see Miley rock a copper-colored silk charmeuse dress (left) from Siriano's fall 2009 collection.
Follow Christian Siriano at twitter.com/csiriano
Follow Miley Cyrus at twitter.com/mileycyrus
Follow InStyle at twitter.com/instyledotcom
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
19. Ashley Greene's 24-hour TransformationHow do stars like Twilight's Ashley Greene go from airport casual to red carpet glamour in a matter of hours? Preparation. "We fitted her way in advance because of her hectic New Moon schedule," says Greene's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who styled her for MTV Movie Awards. "We had to alter the dress," she said of the originally straight-cut Dolce amp Gabbana dress. After accessorizing with a neon clutch and a dash of vintage beauty, Greene was red-carpet ready just 24 hours after arriving from Italy. "The dress felt very old school, that's where the idea for the hair and jewelry came from," said Urbanati. "The neon clutch gave it a little edge."
GET THE LOOK
amp#149; Dress, Dolce amp Gabbana, $1,716; at farfetch.com
amp#149; Shoes, Brian Atwood, $464; bluefly.com
-Lisa Tilson
