Finally Millie gets out and gets more of an adventure (along with boyfriend David, played by Hayden Christensen) than she ever expected.In this scene (and for much of the movie), she wears a cream blouse by Miss Sixty over a ribbed tank from Aritzia. She alternates between AG jeans and ones by Citizens of Humanity. The boots are from Miss Sixty and the bag is Diesel.BUY A BLOUSE LIKE THIS ONE: Cream Crinkle Chiffon Blouse, Max Studio, $48; at maxstudio.com