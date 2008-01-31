Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
JUMPER FASHION
-
1. Ready to FlyIn this sci-fi thriller, Rachel Bilson plays the role of Millie, a small-town girl who dreams of getting out of dodge to see the world. Here, she's at work at the local bar, in her typical casual style, which here includes a beautiful (and symbolic) bird necklace from designer Corrine Anestopoulos. Costume designer Magali Guidasci picked it up in Toronto, where much of the filming was done.
BUY A NECKLACE LIKE THIS ONE: Enamel Bird Pendant, CC Skye, $71; at activeendeavors.com
-
2. Simple WishesThanks to her young, fresh looks 26-year-old Bilson can convincingly play 20-year-old Millie, a positive pragmatist. She decorates her walls with posters of places she'd like to visit and someday hopes to.
Adding a dark tank under a thin tissue-weight t-shirt adds extra dimension to her simple style.
BUY A T-SHIRT LIKE THIS ONE: Soft knit long-sleeve t-shirt, J.Crew, $38; at jcrew.com
-
3. The Traveler's UniformFinally Millie gets out and gets more of an adventure (along with boyfriend David, played by Hayden Christensen) than she ever expected.
In this scene (and for much of the movie), she wears a cream blouse by Miss Sixty over a ribbed tank from Aritzia. She alternates between AG jeans and ones by Citizens of Humanity. The boots are from Miss Sixty and the bag is Diesel.
BUY A BLOUSE LIKE THIS ONE: Cream Crinkle Chiffon Blouse, Max Studio, $48; at maxstudio.com
1 of 3
Ready to Fly
In this sci-fi thriller, Rachel Bilson plays the role of Millie, a small-town girl who dreams of getting out of dodge to see the world. Here, she's at work at the local bar, in her typical casual style, which here includes a beautiful (and symbolic) bird necklace from designer Corrine Anestopoulos. Costume designer Magali Guidasci picked it up in Toronto, where much of the filming was done.
BUY A NECKLACE LIKE THIS ONE: Enamel Bird Pendant, CC Skye, $71; at activeendeavors.com
BUY A NECKLACE LIKE THIS ONE: Enamel Bird Pendant, CC Skye, $71; at activeendeavors.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM