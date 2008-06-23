Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
July: Travel Like a Pro
1. Make Your Luggage PopHow does a jet-setter like Suzie Mills, general manager of Trump International Hotel amp Tower New York, keep her baggage in check? "First of all, try not to buy a black suitcase which looks like the other 500 cases going around the carousel. Or put something colorful on your case, so you can identify it easily," says Mills.
2. Keep Makeup LightA full face of makeup doesn't always work on a long flight. Nicolette Prpa, owner of SHE boutique in Chicago, recommends Dr. Brandt tinted moisturizer with sunscreen. “This product can easily withstand a long flight. With a little lipgloss and mascara, you're ready to go!”
3. The Perfect CarryallRosemarie Christofolo of high-end travel agency Altour.com believes carrying just the right purse is key. “It’s important to use an over-the-shoulder bag that is small enough not to weigh you down but big enough for the essentials.” This makes city touring much more convenient, and doesn't sacrifice style when you carry a large bag like the one at left, which is particularly great for travel because it's made of light-weight nylon.
4. Pack Black Basics"Angelina Jolie is almost always wearing key pieces in black; jeans, a sundress, a skirt and a couple of T-shirts seem to make up her whole travel wardrobe and it works,” says former model and Law amp Order star, Diane Neal, who travels a good deal for work and pleasure. Her other suggestions for a great travel outfit:
- "Put a stylish belt in your carry-on and put it on before you land." (This prevents an extra hassle at security.)
- "Wear cute shoes but put a pair of socks in your handbag to stay warm on a long trip, and then slip the nice shoes back on for arrival."
- Since planes can get chilly, "A cute cardigan will keep you warm."
5. Hydrate On-the-GoMaureen Raynaud, a jet-setter, mother, pilot and owner of the Dolphin Bay Resort amp Spa in Central California, says the key to keeping skin fresh on a flight is hydration. “I pack Borba Skin Balance Aqua-less Crystallines,” says Raynaud. “They are small packets of antioxidants and vitamins that you pour into a bottle of water to keep you hydrated. They have different types like age defying or replenishing-it’s multi-tasking water!”
6. Don't Forget Your SwimsuitOne key item SHE boutique owner Nicolette Prpa never forgets to bring is a bikini. “Even if you are going to Aspen, you never want to be that girl in her boyfriend's T-shirt and boxers that obviously forgot to pack her swimsuit," she says.
7. Confirm the AmenitiesHotelier Vikram Chatwal, owner of N.Y.C.'s Dream Hotel stays cozy while traveling by bringing an easy-to-pack robe and slippers. “Ask ahead, and if your room doesn’t have them, bring your own," he says. Also, prior to your arrival, it's a good idea to find out all of the amenities, advises Jessica Ragin, concierge manager for SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where Tyra Banks has stayed. “Nothing makes a hotel stay feel more like home than having your favorite beverage, pillow or magazine on hand!”
8. Protect Your Goods“Shoes should be kept in shoe bags, so the rest of your clothes don't get dirty from the soles of your shoes,” says Suzie Mills. “It is also a good idea to put any valuable items in the shoe bags, so if your case is opened at security, people won't see your valuables.”
9. Hit the Airport SpaWhile most of our experts use layover time to catch up on emails, Anne McCall Wilson, VP of spas at the Fairmont Raffles hotels, suggests getting a manicure or pedicure at the airport spa or salon. Kate Moss, Rihanna, Hilary Swank and Mandy Moore have all had their nails done at butter London, which has outposts in Seattle SeaTac, Washington Dulles and Sacramento International airports. With nail polishes called Butter Me Up and Spun Sugar on the menu, it makes for a sweet way to relax until boarding time.
10. Invest in Quality Luggage“I like Samsonite Black Label pieces," says Diane Neal. "They are pricey but cool looking and rugged! I’ve been around the world with mine and it’s fantastic because it has a lifetime warranty, is lightweight and I get lots of compliments on it." The actress is currently coveting their line by Alexander McQueen. "It's more badass than I can express. I don't have it, but I want it. Badly!”
11. Travel Like a Star...on a BudgetEva Longoria and Tony Parker honeymooned in Turks & Caicos (Grace Bay Beach is at left), as did Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married there and the list of celebrities who have visited this Caribbean outpost goes on and on. But don't think that means it's prohibitively expensive. "Traveling during the low season and scooping up a garden-view room at lavish properties are only a fraction of the cost," says Ralph Higgs, director of tourism at the Turks & Caicos Tourist Board.
12. Add Personal TouchesBringing items from home into your hotel room can immediately personalize your stay. "Lavender and eucalyptus candles from Bluewick remind me of home," says Maureen Raynaud of Dolphin Bay Resort amp Spa, who travels mainly for work. Having a framed picture of my kids and my iPod loaded with my favorite songs makes me feel right at home.”
