"Angelina Jolie is almost always wearing key pieces in black; jeans, a sundress, a skirt and a couple of T-shirts seem to make up her whole travel wardrobe and it works,” says former model and Law amp Order star, Diane Neal, who travels a good deal for work and pleasure. Her other suggestions for a great travel outfit:

- "Put a stylish belt in your carry-on and put it on before you land." (This prevents an extra hassle at security.)

- "Wear cute shoes but put a pair of socks in your handbag to stay warm on a long trip, and then slip the nice shoes back on for arrival."

- Since planes can get chilly, "A cute cardigan will keep you warm."