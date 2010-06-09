Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
July Deals & Steals
-
1. 25% Off Chic Accessories!Style yourself in Rachel Leigh’s pretty bib necklaces and spiked gunmetal rings when you’re feeling sweet and sassy.
Rose gold and resin bead necklace, Rachel Leigh, $148.50 after discount (originally $198); at rachelleigh.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any full-priced purchase. Enter promo code InStyleLovesRL25 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
2. 20% Off Deco Bangles!CC SKYE's trademark geometric, inlaid crystal bracelets make a statement stacked or worn individually.
Enamel bangles, CC SKYE, $120 each after discount (originally $150); at shopharmonylane.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
3. 20% Off Relaxed Denim!AG’s cuffed boyfriend shorts strike the right balance between worn-in comfort and a tailored fit.
Cotton short in 23 Years Grey Destroyed, AG Jeans, $148 after discount (originally $185); at agjeans.com.
Cotton short in Oak, AG Jeans, $132 after discount (originally $165); at agjeans.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
4. 20% Off Peekaboo Sandals!Looking for an office-friendly flat? Yosi Samra’s gladiators boast a chic laser-cut design and a sophisticated gold heel.
Leather sandal, Yosi Samra, $78.40 after discount (originally $98); at yosisamra.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off all gladiators. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
5. 20% Off Statement Pieces!A kaleidoscope of colors and textures makes this bangle a standout among Roberta Chiarella’s stunning crystal and resin designs.
Crystallized Swarovski bracelet, Roberta Chiarella, $182.40 after discount (originally $228); at robertachiarella.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase (excludes sale items). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
6. 20% Off Printed Frames!Embrace your animal instinct with Afaze’s safari-inspired tortoiseshell shades.
Plastic sunglasses, Afaze, $8 after discount (originally $10); at afaze.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
7. 20% off Fashion Rentals!Borrow a killer wardrobe from Rent the Runway and heat up a romantic getaway or wow friends on a girls' weekend.
Silk dress, Gryphon, $75/four-day rental after discount (originally $90); at renttherunway.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off rentals. Enter promo code INSTYLEMAG at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 16th.
-
8. 20% Off Edgy Designs!MeChar’s leather clutches are compact enough to move through a crowded club, but large enough to stow your wallet, phone and keys.
Leather clutch, MeChar, $200 after discount (originally $250); at mecharhandbags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
9. 20% Off Grooming Essentials!Don't neglect your brows—these bases, powders and highlighters will keep them in check.
Brow base, Brow Diva, $20 after discount (originally $25); at browdiva.com.
Duo brush, Brow Diva, $15.20 after discount (originally $19); at browdiva.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
10. Boho Messenger 20% Off!Complete your laid-back summer looks with Hammitt’s slouchy, tie-dye design.
Leather bag, Vintage Havana, $476 after discount (originally $595); at netsuite.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
11. 20% Off Diamond Hoops!Customize Kacey K.’s delicate wire hoops or monogram necklaces with your choice of white, pink, or green gold and a sparkle of black or white diamonds.
Wire and black diamond hoops, Kacey K. Fine Jewelry, $2,560 after discount (originally $3,200); at kaceyk.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
12. 20% Off Beauty Essentials!Shop makeup, hair and skincare products on Lovehue.com. The site’s skin tone-friendly offerings address a wide range of cosmetics needs.
Glossy lip tint, BECCA, $18.40 after discount (originally $23); at lovehue.com.
Demi-matte Eye Colour, BECCA, $19.20 after discount (originally $24); at lovehue.com.
Line + Illuminate Pencil, BECCA, $18.40 after discount (originally $23); at lovehue.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
13. 20% Off Flirty Dresses!Brighten up your wardrobe with XOXO’s cute ruffled minis and printed maxis.
Polyester dress, XOXO, $47.20 after discount (originally $59); at xoxo.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
14. 20% Off Layered Chains!One necklace that looks like four? Accessorizing has never been easier!
Gold plated necklace, M. Levinson Jewelry, $93.60 after discount (originally $117); at mlevinson.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
15. 20% Off Embellished Gladiators!Exposed stitching and metallic studs transform this white sandal into bold footwear.
Leather sandal, Modern Vintage, $180 after discount (originally $225); at shopmodernvintage.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
16. 20% Off Designer Bags!Grab hold of Rebecca Minkoff’s geometric clutch or a slip on a studded leather messenger.
Leather clutch, Rebecca Minkoff, $236 after discount (originally $295); at stefanibags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
17. 20% Off Sparkling Accessories!Dazzle in the danglers Serena wore on Gossip Girl, or shop the N.Y.C.-based line’s wide array of cocktail rings, necklaces and cuffs.
Crystal earrings, RichRocks, $60 after discount (originally $75); at richrocksnyc.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
18. 20% Off Summer Skincare!Vanilla-scented and earth-friendly, Smart Girls Who Surf’s lotions provide complete sun protection when you hit the beach.
Sun Savvy Kit, Smart Girls Who Surf, $28 after discount (originally $34.99); at smartgirlswhosurf.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
19. 20% Off Stylish Yoga Gear!Get centered in comfortable and stylish yogi-approved garb.
Cotton short, Hard Tail, $46.40 after discount (originally $58); at yoga-clothing.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from June 14th to July 31st.
-
20. Win a Prada Bowler!Enter now through July for a chance to win this purse.
Leather bag, Prada, $1,850; at designersocial.com.
DETAILS
Visit designersocial.com for a chance to win. Enter from June 14th to July 31st.
-
21. Win Accentuality EarringsEnter now through July for a chance to win this pair.
Gold earrings, Accentuality, $68; at accentuality.com.
DETAILS
Visit accentuality.com for a chance to win one of 30 pairs. Enter from June 14th to July 31st.
-
22. Win Jane Basch Earrings!Enter now through July for a chance to win this pair.
Gold plate earrings, Jane Basch, $375; at janebasch.com.
DETAILS
Visit janebasch.com for a chance to win one of three pairs. Enter from June 14th to July 31st.
-
23. Win a Koh Gen Do Starter Kit!Enter now through July for a chance to win a set.
HD Makeup Trial Kit, Koh Gen Do, $20; at kohgendocosmetics.com.
DETAILS
Visit kohgendocosmetics.com for a chance to win one of 100 sets. Enter from June 22nd to July 31st.
