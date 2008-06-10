Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
July Deals & Steals
-
1. Win one of 125 Kim-Pacts from e.l.f. CosmeticsHGTV’s 2007 Design Star winner and Myles of Style host Kim Myles has a keen eye for home design, and now she's using her color expertise to design cosmetics! Check out her e.l.f. compact- the Kim-Pact- at eyeslipsface.com and enter for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
-
2. Win one of five pairs of Decca 179 jeans from Earnest SewnConsidered a favorite by Earnest Sewn customers, the Decca 179 straight leg offers a stylishly slim silhouette. Celeb fans of Earnest Sewn include Kate Bosworth, Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon.. Check out earnestsewn.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
-
3. Win one of five pairs of A. Kurtz metal aviatorsInspired by military eyewear from the '40s, these classic gold-framed metal aviators from A. Kurtz are a fabulous accessory to suit every face shape. Haylie Duff is a fan. Check out ziogroupusa.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
-
4. Win one of twenty-five Tricia Sawyer "Essential" palettesThis well-known California-based makeup artist has worked with celebs like Jessica Alba, Kate Beckinsdale, Scarlett Johansson and Lindsay Lohan. Sawyer swears by the colors in this collection as they work for everyone. Check out triciasawyer.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
-
5. Win one of 25 magnetized art designs by AutographicalsAdd personal style to your car, your home or your office by creating your own magnetized art designs. Check out autographicals.com for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
-
6. 20% off all purchases on beautyhabit.comThis California boutique carries an extensive line of luxe brands like Diptique, Les Bains du Marais and Tocca. Check out beautyhabit.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
7. 20% off all purchases on egjewelry.comThis Chicago-based jewelry designer scours the globe and hand picks each stone for each piece. Check out egjewelry.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
8. 25% off all purchases on bathbybettijo.comBettijo B. Hirschi designed her eco-friendly collection to soothe and pamper the skin. Check out bathbybettijo.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
9. 25% off all purchases on shopemilygrace.comThis Maryland shop carries fresh and modern labels like Milly, Rock & Republic and Shoshanna. Check out shopemilygrace.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
10. 20% off all purchases on juliehewett.netThis Hollywood makeup artist has created red-carpet looks for celebs like Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster and Mandy Moore and is well-known for creating an extensive red lipstick collection. Check out juliehewett.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
11. 20% off all purchases on miostile.comGuilds Bennett styled Hollywood celebs before she set up shop in South Carolina. Her well-edited boutique carries designers like Development, Madison Marcus and Mike & Chris. Check out miostile.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
12. 20% off all purchases on hayluv.comThis emerging jewelry designer counts stars like Molly Sims and Maria Menounos as fans. Check out hayluv.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
13. 20% off all purchases on theparismarket.comInspired by a love of France, this husband-and-wife team opened up in Georgia offering an eclectic mix of European pieces. Check out theparismarket.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
14. 20% off all purchases on crysobel.comWhen California native Gaitri couldn't find the right jewelry for her wedding, she created her own, channeling her love of Sri Lankan gems and craftmanship. Years later she launched her own line. Check out crysobel.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
15. 25% off all purchases on poolswimwear.comThis CA-based swimwear designer uses fine Italian fabrics to create her stylish pieces. Check out poolswimwear.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
16. Receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchaseIdentical twins Jane & Jean Ford created this popular brand to help women with their beauty dilemmas. Check out benefitcosmetics.com and use promo code RUSHHR45 from June 20th to July 31st to receive a free Benefit Rush Hour lipstick with any $45 purchase.
-
17. 30% off all purchases on sabrinalovesbags.comThis former fashion stylist and costume designer had been in the industry for over a decade when she started designing her own handbag line. Check out sabrinalovesbags.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
-
18. 20% off all Odd Molly pieces on shopgreenapple.comThis California boutique carries trendy and emerging designers like Odd Molly. Hailing from Europe, this new label offers funky pieces with fun and intricate patterns. Check out shopgreenapple.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off all Odd Molly pieces.
-
19. 20% off all purchases on welldressedhome.comThis California shop stocks its shelves with unique home accents from Jonathan Adler, Seda France and Gianna Rose. Check out welldressedhome.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from June 20th to July 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
20. 25% off all purchases on jessiemay.comThis up-and-coming designer encourages women to "come out and play" in her contemporary and casual line, of which Kate hudson is a fan. Check out jessiemay.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from from June 20th to July 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
1 of 20
Win one of 125 Kim-Pacts from e.l.f. Cosmetics
HGTV’s 2007 Design Star winner and Myles of Style host Kim Myles has a keen eye for home design, and now she's using her color expertise to design cosmetics! Check out her e.l.f. compact- the Kim-Pact- at eyeslipsface.com and enter for a chance to win from June 20th until July 31st.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM