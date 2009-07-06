Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
July 6-July 12
-
1. Model Approved Trend: The Blazer JumpsuitParis Couture Fashion Week is in full swing and that means we are in for some major model style-spotting. First up, Natasha Poly partying at the Ralph Lauren boutique in what looked like a simple jacket and pants combo. Turns out it was actually a blazer jumpsuit! Wear this new, more polished take on the all-in-one trend with a gold-buckled alligator belt for supermodel-inspired style.
Jumpsuit, Vintage Collection, $90; visit chickdowntown.com.
Belt, Ralph Lauren, $1595; visit ralphlauren.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
2. Model Movie NightLove a little catwalk drama? The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute will be screening supermodel-centric flicks like Funny Face (July 10) and Who are you, Polly Maggoo? (July 17) in honor of the "Models as Muse" exhibit. Each film will be followed by a discussion with a special guest-like Unzipped's Isaac Mizrahi on July 22. Can't make it to Manhattan? Have a model marathon at home courtesy of your Netflix account-and get your fill of posing while eating hot buttered popcorn.
amp#149; Funny Face; at netflix.com
amp#149; Who are you, Polly Maggoo?; at netflix.com
amp#149; Unzipped; at netflix.com
-Betony Toht
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
3. Beauty.com Does Summer Fridays with FreebiesHow’s this for a workday pick-me-up? Beauty.com, the online emporium for coveted brands like Agent Provocateur, Claus Porto, and Eve Lom, is celebrating “Summer Fridays.” Once a week, the company will offer customers fun freebies and discounts on items purchased before midnight. Some of today’s selected giveaways: Rosebud Lip Salve, Philosophy Inner Grace Bath amp Shower Gel and Urban Decay Primer Potion Deluxe. Rosebud Lip Salve is a backstage go-to during Fashion Week for high-shine lips and cheeks that have that covetable summer glow. So stock up on your favorite products and walk away with some new beauty obsessions for free!
- Roopika Malhotra
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
4. Wear Now: Coco Before Chanel StripesShe made the Little Black Dress and clusters of pearls wardrobe classics, but Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel also knew the value of a perfect T-shirt. Looking oh-so-French in the film Coco Before Chanel, Audrey Tautou, who plays the fashion icon before her career launched, wears a simple navy and white striped boatneck t-shirt. Take a cue from Coco and put this classic style on heavy rotation this summer. Wear it with a red sailor skirt for a chic, French look-Coco would approve! The film doesn’t hit theaters till September 25th, but you can watch the trailer here. Prepare to be inspired.
amp#149; Elizabeth and James top, $195; visit shopbop.com.
amp#149; McQ skirt, $120; visit lagarconne.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
5. Kate Moss and Emma Watson Kick Off a Michael Jackson TributeIf you need any evidence of the King of Pop's immediate impact on fashion, just take a look downwards. Yesterday, style-setting Kate Moss debuted a pair of Repetto's patent tribute loafers while Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince star Emma Watson wore some very "Smooth Criminal" spectator shoes. The best part of the footwear homage? These flats are so comfortable you'll be able to bust it to "Billie Jean" at the drop of a fedora. Just don't attempt the sequined slouch socks-there are some looks only MJ could pull off.
-Betony Toht
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
6. Style On Set: Jessica Szohr Goes TribalSpotted: Jessica Szohr on the set of Gossip Girl looking cool in bold tribal print shorts, a Nanette Lepore top and an eye-catching Tila March bag. Her edgy character Vanessa must have taken a cue from her fellow Upper East Siders when she paired leg-lengthening heels with her outfit instead of Brooklyn-approved Chuck Taylors. Get the look with a pair of your own tribal print shorts paired with a simple black tank, a statement necklace and a ladylike bag to hold your cell phone.
Bag, Anya Hindmarch, $895; visit net-a-porter.com.
Shorts, Delia?s, $30; visit delias.com.
See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
7. Cook A Designer-Approved DinnerWondering what’s for dinner? How about a plate of Isaac Mizrahi’s Truffle Spaghetti, a side of Carolina Herrera’s pommes toupinel and Zac Posen’s butterscotch cookies for dessert? The CFDA is publishing a cookbook-with a foreword by Martha Stewart-that boasts recipes and illustrations from more than 100 American designers. Brimming with flavor only visionaries can dream up and including culinary-themed Proustian questionnaires for dinner party icebreakers, the American Fashion Cookbook is the ultimate book du jour. So whether you need an entire dinner party menu that Francisco Costa of Calvin Klein created or a “quick delicious meal for loved ones” from Diane Von Furstenberg, cooking at home just became a lot more fashionable-and fun.
American Fashion Cookbook, $45; visit assouline.com.
-Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
8. Red Hot Sale: Women’s Final Sale at Gilt.comA sale is more than red hot when prices are slashed by up to 90%-it's on fire! Today is the first day of Gilt.com's Women’s Final Sale, where you will find super chic items like Habitual jeans (far left) going for $48 and a selection from Converse by John Varvatos, including a black sequined minidress (near left) for only $68! Other designers on the offer include Ali Ro, Walter and Twenty8Twelve. The sale starts at noon today so sign up to shop now before your new closet heroes sell out.
-Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
9. Red Hot Sale: Buy Vintage Couture OnlineIt’s official-there is absolutely no reason to ever leave your computer again! 1stDibs.com, a high-end antiques and jewelry retailer, is adding haute couture, designer fashion and accessories to its repertoire. It will feature an edited selection from the best vintage boutiques across the nation like The Way We Wore, Resurrection and Rare Vintage. Their lineup is completely lust-worthy and includes a Paco Rabanne chain mail dress and a Balenciaga cocktail dress from the ‘60s (far left). But the vintage news continues: Yoox.com is collaborating with world-renowned jewelry collector Deanna Farneti Cera on a series of thematic sales featuring baubles from her vast collection of vintage costume jewelry. After seeing the Christian Lacroix heart earrings (near left, top) and Karl Lagerfeld bracelet (near left, bottom) available, buying brand-new suddenly seems quite passe.
amp#149; Balenciaga Dress from Rare Vintage, price upon request; visit 1stdibs.com.
amp#149; Christian Lacroix Earrings, $375; visit yoox.com.
amp#149; Karl Lagerfeld Bracelet, $450; visit yoox.com.
-Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
10. Wear Your Heart On Your TeeCalling all label snobs-wearing your favorite designer logo is back en vogue thanks to the gorgeous and always-chic Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel showed her love for French fashion in a striped logo T-shirt from Chanel recently, and then again today in a YSL-emblazoned tee. She kept her label-heavy look tasteful by styling the logos with classics like a navy blazer, skinny jeans and over-size sunglasses. So go ahead and show your love for your favorite designer proudly, but be sure to spread the love, just like Claudia.
YSL Logo T-shirt, $285; visit ysl.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
11. It's Dolce and Gabbana-Hello!While promoting his new movie Bruno over the past few weeks, we've seen Sacha Baron Cohen in many outrageous looks, from a flamboyant bull costume in Madrid (far left) to a naughty beefeater get-up in London, but when the funnyman stepped out in New York City yesterday (near left), he looked quite debonair in a handsome blue suit and fedora. He might have seemed like himself, but as it turns out, he was still keeping in character. Though Baron Cohen wore the Dolce and Gabbana suit for an his appearance as himself on The Late Show with David Letterman, he brought a little Bruno along with him-the Austrian fashion reporter loves the Italian label! Prepare yourself for the shocking comedy by watching this spoiler and practicing your Austrian accent-you'll be repeating Bruno's one-liners over and over after the film's wide-release in theaters this weekend.
Read Bruno's movie review at ew.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
12. Style On Set: Blake Lively Wears Rag & BoneSpotted: Blake Lively wearing a long silk maxidress on the set of Gossip Girl. The dress is from Rag amp Bone’s pre-fall collection and-lucky for us!-it's available online now. Enhance the already bohemian dress like Serena with embellished thongs and a romantic half-up hairdo.
Rag amp Bone maxidress, $415; visit shopbop.com.
See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
13. Emma Watson's Red Carpet TransformationWhen an 11-year-old Emma Watson attended the 2001 premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, her outfit-which included a feather boa and lavender boots-seemed to have come straight from a playroom dress-up box. Eight years, one Burberry campaign and countless Chanel dresses later, Watson hit yesterday's world premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a jaw-dropping vintage dress by British design legend Ossie Clark. And the actress, who memorialized castmate Rob Knox with a simple white ribbon bracelet, wasn't playing make believe when it came to her accessories-there wasn't a feather boa in sight.
-Betony Toht
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
14. EXCLUSIVE: Buy Michelle Obama's Statement NecklaceIt’s no surprise that Michelle Obama’s visit to Russia this week left us lusting-yet again-for her imitable style. Take a cue from Mrs. O and update your basics-like a white cardigan set and black pants-with an edgy statement necklace. Michelle’s is a one-of-a-kind design by Fenton and boasts a nest of cool metal chains, rhinestones and vintage coins. We hunted down the designer, Dana Lorenz, and convinced her to create a similar version (near left) available by special order just for you! Need more instantaneous gratification? Check out Dana’s secondary line, Fallon, for more First Lady-approved jewels.
Necklace, available by special order, $600; call Ikram Chicago at 312-587-1000.
See more statement jewels at fentonusa.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | NEW
-
15. EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Family Honors Michael In VersaceJanet Jackson, Latoya Jackson, Michael’s children (in custom designs) and his brothers are wearing Versace to Michael Jackson’s memorial service today. A source familiar with the situation reports that Janet Jackson personally contacted Donatella Versace to request that the Italian label dress the family as a tribute to one of her brother’s favorite designers, the late Gianni Versace. Michael was one of the brand's acclaimed fans and wore his designs both on and off the stage.
More! See Michael Jackson's iconic style.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
16. Pay Tribute To Michael JacksonIf you’re reading this, you’re probably not part of the crowd pouring into the Staples Center today for the King of Pop’s star-studded memorial service, but that doesn’t mean you can't honor the American idol. CNN.com LIVE with Facebook is bringing you complete coverage of the event with user-generated comments from Jackson’s fans who are watching (and attending) from all over the world. Join in on the conversation and share your favorite Jackson memory, or take the stylish route and pay tribute to Jackson in a pair of namesake loafers from Repetto (near left, bottom). But the best way to remember the King of Pop? His musical legacy-listen to highlights from the 40-year career of the "Man In The Mirror" who will forever be remembered in song.
Repetto Jackson loafers, $255; visit fredsegaltrend.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
17. How To Pose Like A Dior SupermodelLooking fabulous and fierce is a part of the job for supermodels like Sasha Pivovarova(far left), but it’s not as easy as it looks. At the Christian Dior Fall 2009 Couture show, she made a red padded-hip coat and swingy sheer skirt-John Galliano’s modern nod to Dior’s famous New Look-look effortless and ladylike. Turns out she had a bit of advice before she took the pose: a sneak peak at Mr. Dior’s words of wisdom from backstage reminded her that “Maximum Poses” and “Strong Shapes” are the key to looking elegant and chic. So next time it’s your turn in front of the camera, do it like a Dior model with your hands on your hips and cocked shoulders, and let your confidence do the work.
- Joyann King
-
18. Demi Moore's Superhero StyleDemi Moore looked stunning in an Andrew Gn strapless dress at Sean “Diddy” Combs’s White Party this weekend, but it was her bold jewels that really caught our eye. With her jet-black hair and athletic physique, the star bears a striking resemblance to the comic book vixen Wonder Woman when she throws on a pair of matching cuffs. Mrs. Kutcher's bracelets may not have the same protective powers that made the Amazonian superhero so invincible, but if today's readers' pick for Look of the Day is any indication, they certainly help keep her safe on top of the best-dressed lists.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
19. Michelle Obama's Globetrotting TopWhen our First Lady of style wore a pretty print top a couple of weeks ago, try as we might, we just couldn't place the playful heart-bedecked pattern. As it happens, the blouse is an utterly unique design from Suno by Max Osterweis. The line incorporates the designer's years-old collection of vintage African textiles into bold tunics and minidresses that benefit the Kenyan villages in which they are made. According to Osterweis, the fabric for Michelle Obama's top jet-setted from "a little island in Kenya" back to N.Y.C. ("where it sat in my closet for years") until returning to the East African workshop for fabrication only to cross the globe again and land in Mrs. O's favorite Chicago boutique, Ikram. Of the thrill of seeing international fashion icon Michelle Obama in his much-traveled design, Osterweis says: "It suddenly made this little endeavor feel very, very real."
-Betony Toht
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
20. Madonna Strikes A Pose In Givenchy, Pays Tribute To Michael JacksonMadonna kicked off the extension of her world tour over the weekend looking more sticky than sweet in a new addition to her costume lineup: a custom look by Givenchy Haute Couture. She took the stage at London’s O2 Arena-the same venue where Michael Jackson’s comeback tour was scheduled to kick off. Unable to attend Jackson’s memorial service due to her tour schedule, Madonna had a Jackson look-alike dance to a medley of his hits as a tribute.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
21. Salvage Your Ripped Jeans With Denim TherapyWhile distressed denim is all the rage right now, there can reach a point of no return when it comes to rips and holes in your favorite jeans. Enter Denim Therapy, a repair service that promises to salvage even the holiest of jeans, and at a cost that is significantly less than investing in a new pair. The service specializes in tears, ripped pockets and belt loops, worn out hems and broken zippers. Their MatchPerfect thread selection process ensures a non-patchy result. As a test, we sent in a pair of our jeans that had ripped past the point of cool. They returned to us looking brand-new but maintained that delicious broken-in feeling we were afraid to lose.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
1 of 21
Model Approved Trend: The Blazer Jumpsuit
Paris Couture Fashion Week is in full swing and that means we are in for some major model style-spotting. First up, Natasha Poly partying at the Ralph Lauren boutique in what looked like a simple jacket and pants combo. Turns out it was actually a blazer jumpsuit! Wear this new, more polished take on the all-in-one trend with a gold-buckled alligator belt for supermodel-inspired style.
Jumpsuit, Vintage Collection, $90; visit chickdowntown.com.
Belt, Ralph Lauren, $1595; visit ralphlauren.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Jumpsuit, Vintage Collection, $90; visit chickdowntown.com.
Belt, Ralph Lauren, $1595; visit ralphlauren.com.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM