Our A-to-Z to the Best Fashion Sales to Shop This July 4th Weekend

With Fourth of July weekend just around the corner, we can't wait to celebrate at the beach, watch fireworks, and shop some of the best sales of the season. What we love most about Independence Day shopping is getting our hands on much-sought-after merch at a fraction of the price. Take the above halter Nasty Gal dress, for instance. Originally at $78, it's now marked down to $28. On that note, to help you make your shopping a little easier, we compiled an A-to-Z guide of the best sales for the weekend, so that you can complete your summer (swimsuits! sandals! bags!) in style.
Alexis Bittar, alexisbittar.com
25% off sale styles
Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com
Take an extra 60% off all sale styles through July 4
Anthropologie, anthropologie.com
Take an extra 30% off all sale items with code "EVENBETTER"
Asos, asos.com
15% off reduced styles
Avenue 32, avenue32.com
10% off sale items for those living in the U.S. through July 5
Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com
Take an extra 50% off all sale styles
Barneys, barneys.com
Up to 75% off select styles.
BaubleBar, baublebar.com
Markdowns on select items and an additional 20% off sale items when spending $50+
BKNR, fashionbunker.com
30 to 70% off select styles
Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com
Take an additional 50% off already reduced styles through July 5
Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com
Up to 60% off sale and clearance styles when you take an extra 30% off through June 31
DL1961 Premium Denim, dl1961.com.
40% off full priced styles with code SUMMER40 through July 5
Gap, gap.com
40% off your purchase with code "EXTRA"
Giejo, shopgiejo.com
50% off your entire order with code "America50" through July 5
Gold & Gray, goldandgray.com
30% off site-wide with code "JULY4TH" through July 4
Guess by Marciano, marciano.com.
Up to 60% off select styles
Fendi, fendi.com
Up to 50% off select styles
Forever 21, forever21.com.
70% off select summer styles
Henri Bendel, henribendel.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Jack Rogers, jackrogers.com.
Up to 50% off select styles
Kate Spade, katespade.com.
Take an extra 30% off all sale items
Kenneth Cole, kennethcole.com.
Up to 60% off select styles with an extra 30% off site-wide with code "JULY" through July 4
L.K. Bennett, lkbennett.com.
Take an extra 30% off sale items with code "JULY42016"
Loft, loft.com.
Take an extra 50% off site-wide through July 3
Lord & Taylor, lordandtaylor.com.
20% off select styles with code "FOURTH" through July 5
Mackage, mackage.com
Take an extra 40% off select styles
Macy's, macys.com
Take an extra 20% off sale styles with code "FOURTH" through July 4
Marigot, marigotcollection.com
20% off sitewide with code "Happy4th"
Matchesfashion, matchesfashion.com.
Up to 70% off select styles for a limited time only
Milly, milly.com
Take an extra 30% off sale items with code "JULY2016"
Moda Operandi, modaoperandi.com
Early Access to Moda Operandi Designer Sale 75% Off"}">Early Access to 75% off sale on select items through July 2
Nasty Gal, nastygal.com
Take an extra 40% off already reduced styles through July 5
Nili Lotan, nililotan.com
Up to 40% off select styles
Old Navy, oldnavy.com
Up to 60% off styles from $5 at Old Navy"}">Up to 60% off items priced at $5+ through July 4
Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com
Take an extra 30% off select sale styles for up to 60% off"}">Take an extra 30% off select sale styles for up to 60% off through July 4
Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com
Up to 60% off select styles through July 5
Topshop, topshop.com
Up to 50% off sale styles