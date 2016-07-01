Our A-to-Z to the Best Fashion Sales to Shop This July 4th Weekend

With Fourth of July weekend just around the corner, we can't wait to celebrate at the beach, watch fireworks, and shop some of the best sales of the season. What we love most about Independence Day shopping is getting our hands on much-sought-after merch at a fraction of the price. Take the above halter Nasty Gal dress, for instance. Originally at $78, it's now marked down to $28. On that note, to help you make your shopping a little easier, we compiled an A-to-Z guide of the best sales for the weekend, so that you can complete your summer (swimsuits! sandals! bags!) in style.

Alexis Bittar, alexisbittar.com

25% off sale styles

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

Take an extra 60% off all sale styles through July 4

Anthropologie, anthropologie.com

Take an extra 30% off all sale items with code "EVENBETTER"

Asos, asos.com

15% off reduced styles

Avenue 32, avenue32.com

10% off sale items for those living in the U.S. through July 5

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

Take an extra 50% off all sale styles

Barneys, barneys.com

Up to 75% off select styles.

BaubleBar, baublebar.com

Markdowns on select items and an additional 20% off sale items when spending $50+

BKNR, fashionbunker.com

30 to 70% off select styles

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com

Take an additional 50% off already reduced styles through July 5

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com

Up to 60% off sale and clearance styles when you take an extra 30% off through June 31

DL1961 Premium Denim, dl1961.com.

40% off full priced styles with code SUMMER40 through July 5

Gap, gap.com

40% off your purchase with code "EXTRA"

Giejo, shopgiejo.com

50% off your entire order with code "America50" through July 5

Gold & Gray, goldandgray.com

30% off site-wide with code "JULY4TH" through July 4

Guess by Marciano, marciano.com.

Up to 60% off select styles

Fendi, fendi.com

Up to 50% off select styles

Forever 21, forever21.com.

70% off select summer styles

Henri Bendel, henribendel.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Jack Rogers, jackrogers.com.

Up to 50% off select styles

Kate Spade, katespade.com.

Take an extra 30% off all sale items

Kenneth Cole, kennethcole.com.

Up to 60% off select styles with an extra 30% off site-wide with code "JULY" through July 4

L.K. Bennett, lkbennett.com.

Take an extra 30% off sale items with code "JULY42016"

Loft, loft.com.

Take an extra 50% off site-wide through July 3

Lord & Taylor, lordandtaylor.com.

20% off select styles with code "FOURTH" through July 5

Mackage, mackage.com

Take an extra 40% off select styles

Macy's, macys.com

Take an extra 20% off sale styles with code "FOURTH" through July 4

Marigot, marigotcollection.com

20% off sitewide with code "Happy4th"

Matchesfashion, matchesfashion.com.

Up to 70% off select styles for a limited time only

Milly, milly.com

Take an extra 30% off sale items with code "JULY2016"

Moda Operandi, modaoperandi.com

Early Access to Moda Operandi Designer Sale 75% Off"}">Early Access to 75% off sale on select items through July 2

Nasty Gal, nastygal.com

Take an extra 40% off already reduced styles through July 5

Nili Lotan, nililotan.com

Up to 40% off select styles

Old Navy, oldnavy.com

Up to 60% off styles from $5 at Old Navy"}">Up to 60% off items priced at $5+ through July 4

Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com

Take an extra 30% off select sale styles for up to 60% off"}">Take an extra 30% off select sale styles for up to 60% off through July 4

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com

Up to 60% off select styles through July 5

Topshop, topshop.com

Up to 50% off sale styles