Set your television dial to QVC, because Isaac Mizrahi Live!, one part reality show, one part home shopping, debuts this December and fun times are sure to ensue. The gregarious Mizrahi will be selling everything from his high fashion cheesecakes to furniture-all in his signature quirky style. But this isn't your average home shopping show, Mizrahi plans to merge fashion with entertainment by taking questions from callers and making us laugh with his sure-to-be hilarious antics.



- Joyann King