Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
July 20-26
-
1. Cat Deeley On Katie Holmes's SYTYCD StyleTo mark the 100th episode of So You Think You Can Dance, stylish host Cat Deeley welcomed special guest Katie Holmes. "Katie looked fantastic in a black satin boy blazer, trilby hat and Chanel sequin shorts. She's got legs just go on for days," says Deeley of the ensemble Katie wore for her Judy Garland-inspired performance of "Get Happy." "But I have to say Suri is my new style icon! She came down to the studio in a very fashion-forward floral print dress-she's our glamour girl of the future!"
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. Victoria Beckham's Swinging ShootVictoria Beckham showed the models how it's done when she jumped on a swing to provide some creative direction at a shoot for her Victoria Beckham Collection Fall 2009 ad campaign. But don't expect to see her when the ads debut-the celebrity designer stayed behind the cameras on the London set. Want to get your hands on one of the dresses from the style icon's current line? The cashmere dress Beckham wore for her swing fling is sold out, but Net-A-Porter still has this violet silk Briseux mini dress in stock!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. Style On Set: Leighton Meester Wears Floral Elie TahariSpotted: Leighton Meester wearing a shimmery floral Elie Tahari shift dress on the set of Gossip Girl. Meester's look is primed for an Upper East Side affair, but not so much for NYU's downtown campus-wonder what the Queen Bee is up to? Take a cue from Meester and wear pale pink pumps and a structured clutch with your lady-like dress.
amp#149; Elie Tahari Dress, $598; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.
amp#149; See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
4. Dita Von Teese's "Cointreauversial" CocktailHer latest burlesque show revolves around a giant martini glass, so it was fitting that guests sipped the Cointreau Teese cocktail while watching Dita Von Teese's performance at Hollywood hot spot Bardot. Von Teese worked with expert mixologists in Paris to develop the libation, which gets it's delicate violet hue from Creme de Violette.
Ingredients:
? 1 1/2 oz. Cointreau
? 1 oz Creme de Violette
? 1/2 oz. apple juice
? 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Combine ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Rim a martini glass with ginger essence. Strain into glass and garnish with an edible violet.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
5. Rachel Rachel Roy's Soho Pop-Up StoreRachel Roy's diffusion line for Macy's hits stores in three weeks, but if you are near Soho you can shop the collection in a specialty pop-up store that will remain open for 10 days or until everything is sold out-whichever comes first! Based on the collections cool-factor, high-quality design and affordable prices, our bet's on a sold out store. Roy told WWD, "I absolutely hope to have my own store one day, and to me, launching the Rachel Rachel Roy pop-up store is the most appropriate first step."
Shop the Rachel Roy collection at instyle.shopping.com.
- Joyann King
-
6. Patricia Field Designs Diet Coke's "Betty Bottle"Famed Sex and The City stylist Patricia Field is bringing her signature style to soda pop. Teaming up with Diet Coke, Field designed a bottle inspired by the eclectic outfits she creates for America Ferrera on Ugly Betty. In the form of hot pink leopard, the "Betty Bottle" is available exclusively at Selfridges. The bottle comes with extra stickers featuring Betty's famous poncho and her iconic 'B' pendant, so you can play stylist too!
- Joyann King
-
7. Style On Set: Blake Lively Wears Body Con Herve LegerSpotted: Blake Lively wearing a maroon hip-hugging dress by Herve Leger on the set of Gossip Girl. Body con dresses are part of the '90s revival we have been seeing on the runways and it looks like they've finally made it to the street! Take a cue from Lively and keep your hair natural and your accessories chic when donning such a look-at-me number.
• Herve Leger Dress, $1,188; visit theoutnet.com.
• See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
8. Comic-Con Goes From Geek to ChicWhat started out as an annual meeting of die-hard comic book fans has grown into one of the hottest events in the entertainment industry. And with A-list stars like Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart showing up to hype their new movies, we're just as likely to spot labels like Proenza Schouler as we are Princess Leia costumes. Starting tomorrow, come back to InStyle.com for the latest on the fashion and the films-and some exciting news!-from Comic-Con.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
9. Move Over Bella and Sookie, Here Comes ElenaConsidering her passion for the bloodsucker genre, Nina Dobrev is the perfect fit for the role of Elena in the new CW series The Vampire Diaries. "I read the Twilight books long before the movie craze and I am obsessed with True Blood," says Dobrev, who will unveil her new show at Comic-Con later this week. "I think Elena is more like Sookie than Bella, except my character doesn't have any powers...that we know of." The Bulgarian-born actress (who previously co-starred with 90210's Shenae Grimes on the Canadian TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation) has been heavily involved in developing Elena's style. She's scouted stores like Macy's and Bloomingdales with the Diaries costume designer, and even pulled a few items-like KRMA leather jackets-from her own closet. And though she has a fanged love interest on the show, in real life she's got her eye on the resident of another vampire-infested town. "I have a crush on Ryan Kwanten from True Blood," Dobrev admits.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
10. Bar Refaeli Replaces Gisele Bundchen As The Face Of RampageBesides being young, beautiful and sexy, Bar Refaeli can now count another thing in common with Gisele Bundchen-Rampage. Replacing Bundchen as the face of the label this fall, Refaeli looks steaming hot in the just-released photos from the ad campaign. The Sports Illustrated cover girl says the clothes are "comfortable and the cuts are very feminine. It always fits perfectly to the curves of a woman's body-I have curves and I feel really good in it!"
-Joyann King
-
11. Jules Smith's New Moon-Inspired JewelsWe’ve been a fan of Jules Smith designs since the debut of the fabulous Kiss Kiss Necklace, but designer Gina Nigrelli really hit a soft spot with her newest collection. Inspired by New Moon and boasting names like Edward's Smile and Bella's Good Luck Charm, this collection has the chic-factor fans are looking for. "Once I began reading the Twilight series, I quickly became engulfed in the love triangle and the mystical fantasy of the storyline. My obsession for vampires translated into a design inspiration." Nigrelli told us, "I wanted to share my devotion to these characters with my fans and there's no better way to celebrate Edward Cullen than with a New Moon collection featuring alluring fangs."
amp#149; Bella's Good Luck Charm Bracelet, $20; visit julessmithdesigns.com.
amp#149; Jacob's Nemesis Bracelet, $45; visit julessmithdesigns.com.
-Joyann King
-
12. Freebie Alert: Estee Lauder Advanced Night RepairAdd this to your date book-Tomorrow, July 23rd Estee Lauder is kicking off America’s Night to Repair. Estee Lauder beauty counters across the country will be giving away 250,000 10-day samples of the new Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex from 5pm-9pm (all local times). The new formula includes all the benefits you love about the original plus even more to help your skin fight signs of aging. Get to your nearest counter fast and you just might run into Gwyneth Paltrow-who's a fan of the product too!
-Samantha Dean
-
13. Hot Jersey Girls-Jennifer Lopez And Charlize TheronSporting a jersey with your favorite athlete's name emblazoned on the back is so passe, take a cue from Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron and get one with your own name on it! Lopez debuted hers at The Miami Dolphins Press Conference she attended with her hubby Marc Antony, while Theron supported the other kind of football at Chelsea FC's soccer match against Inter Milan during the World Football Challenge. Either way, a babe in a jersey is always hot in our book.
-Joyann King
-
14. EXCLUSIVE: Sneak Peek at Taylor Lautner's InStyle ShootWe just finished shooting Twilight's Taylor Lautner for our December issue's Man of Style feature! While we can't tell you everything the New Moon star told us about working with Kristen Stewart and transforming his body for the role just yet, here are a few choice bits to hold all you "Team Jacob" fans over 'til the issue and behind-the-scenes video come out this November:
FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN?T KNOW ABOUT TAYLOR
1. He doesn't have a Facebook or Twitter account, though he says plenty of people pose as him online.
2. He's a major Red Bull fan and drank it throughout our shoot.
3. His favorite band, U2, is performing in Vancouver this summer, where he'll be shooting Eclipse!
4. He can?t live without his leather jacket, so stylist Matthew Edelstein pulled this John Varvatos jacket for the shoot.
5. He drives a black BMW 5 series but is more into football than cars.
Get an exclusive first look at Nordstrom's New Moon Collection.
-Lisa Tilson & Karen Levy
-
15. Francisco Costa Wants Tina Fey In His Suit For The EmmysWe'll leave it to our friends at EW.com to predict who is going to win big on Emmy night-we're far too busy contemplating what our favorite TV stars will be wearing. So when we bumped into Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa, we had to ask which small screen actress he'd love to dress for the annual awards show. "Tina Fey would be great," Costa mused. "I'd love to do a suit for her. Something sexy and fun." Tina looked classic in Zac Posen at this year's Academy Awards, but she has also taken some risks that have paid off. We could see her rocking the red carpet in Costa's feminine take on the tuxedo.
Come back on Sunday, September 20th for InStyle.com's live coverage of the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
16. We're Mad About… Boater HatsAnne Hathaway has chosen some funky headgear lately, including a rainbow-colored wig, but her nautical-inspired boater hat that she donned this weekend was perfectly chic and fresh. Boater hats, also known as skimmers, are having a moment-first seen on the runways at Marc Jacobs and then onto the heads of the fashion set, including Chloe Sevigny. Boaters are typically made of straw, boast a stiff brim and flat top and are usually adorned with a ribbon. Take a cue from Hathaway and wear yours with preppy stripes and sunglasses alike.
-Joyann King
-
17. Fantasy Item: A Chanel MotorcycleJust when we thought labels couldn't get anymore outrageous, Karl Lagerfeld went and put a Chanel stamp on a Hogg and now we want one. Shooting the pre-spring collection on Rue Royale in Paris, model of the moment, Lara Stone, and Baptiste Giacobini used a dangerous prop-a customized Chanel motorcycle. Luckily, Lagerfeld had their safety in mind and kept the bike in park while shooting. Too bad Chanel won't be producing the chic set of wheels, as we can only dream of the high fashion helmets that would have to go with them.
-Joyann King
-
18. Channel Mad Men At Banana RepublicIn the current issue of InStyle, Emmy-nominated costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant gives us the scoop on what Joan, Betty and Peggy will be wearing when Mad Men returns to the small screen on August 16. Wish you lived in an era when wiggle dresses and white gloves were de rigueur? Banana Republic's new Mad Men Style Guide shows you how to put together a 60's-inspired ensemble with pieces from their fall collection. (They also provide suggestions to help you dress the Don Draper in your life.) Starting tomorrow, use the special code found inside the Style Guide to upload a photo of your best Mad Men look and you'll be entered for a chance to win a walk-on role on the hit drama.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
19. Stella McCartney Hearts BambiJust-released photos of Stella McCartney’s latest ad campaign are one part Disney, one part high fashion. The ads feature model Sigrid Agren in McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2009 collection amongst a crowd of furry (and quite famous!) friends: Bambi, Thumper, Friend Owl and Flower the Skunk. “I’m a huge Bambi fan, and the film reminds me of my mum," McCartney told WWD, "The clothes in the campaign are looking quite fierce and we wanted to contrast them with the innocence of Bambi."
-Joyann King
-
20. We're Mad About…The Little White DressWe've been recording little white dress moments all summer long, waiting for just the right time to declare it an obsession. Now, thanks to Eva Mendes, we can! She stepped out in Italy over the weekend in a perfectly chic white frock, joining the ranks of other LWD-wearers like Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz. The genius of the little white dress is that while it's completely chic alone, you can jazz it up with superhero-sized cuffs (near left) or a pop-of-color belt (far left) for a instant update.
Shop all little white dresses at instyle.shopping.com.
-Joyann King
-
21. Miami Swim Report: Add Flair To A Chic One-PieceWe caught up with Susan Joy, the stylist behind the 2010 Lycra swim show, to find out what inspired her wildly fun looks (right). “I had a vision of Jeff Koons’s “Rabbit” balloon overgrown with hot house flowers and tropical vines, so we did bright, modern suits, added fun headpieces, vivid lucite bangles from Alexis Bittar, metal jewels from Mawi and graphic frames from Alain Mikli,” she said. Joy thinks the one-piece is the perfect suit for adding flair “because right now it’s less about flaunting it and more about personal style.” Take her advice and let a chic one-piece be the blank canvas for piles of colorful accessories.
Shop all one pieces at instyle.shopping.com.
-Joyann King
-
22. Six Months Of Michelle Obama's StyleToday marks six months since Michelle Obama entered the White House, and the world's been following her fashion choices ever since! Here’s what we’ve learned from the First Lady of Style thus far:
amp#149; Wear Bold Colors: From head-to-toe hot pink and lemon yellow, Michelle knows that bright colors photograph well and brighten your skin tone.
amp#149; Belt It: Michelle knows how to dress for her shape and always wears a bold belt to highlight her small waist.
amp#149; Mix High With Low: Gap with Michael Kors? Absolutely. Michelle knows you don’t have to break the bank on a cute cardigan.
amp#149; Wear Your Favorites Over And Over: Never repeating an outfit is so passe! Michelle wears her wardrobe favorites often.
-Joyann King
-
